ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police dog bites blind man inside Tennessee church hostel, prompting lawsuit

CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A legally blind man said he had no verbal warning when a police dog burst into his kitchen in a church hostel and left him with multiple bite wounds and a bruised tailbone. Now, he’s suing the city.

According to the body camera footage, it appears officers don’t blame him.

“It looks really bad on us. We didn’t intend to sic a dog on some guy, make him a f-ing snack,” one officer says on his body camera.

Kyle Maxwell lives in the hostel a t First Congregational Church in Cooper-Young. Maxwell said he is blind in one eye and has only 10% vision in the other.

The hostel is in one of the three buildings on-site at the church that are connected by a keypad.

One night in January of 2021, church staff called 911 about two men who were spotted on a security camera breaking into a building at the church.

Staff on the scene had warned officers about a man staying in an apartment above the sanctuary. Maxwell lived in the hostel, which is in a separate building to the north.

Body camera video shows the officers entering the building with a K-9 unit and announcing themselves.

“Come out here. We’re going to release the dog. Come out!” they yell. The dog is then taken off the leash and starts to lead officers.

A few minutes into the search, they encountered the resident who employees initially warned officers about. He was told to stay in his room.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZ3iv_0iUKyJGO00
    Police body camera video shows an officer and K-9 bursting into the kitchen at the hostel. Kyle Maxwell is on the right.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdDRR_0iUKyJGO00
    Kyle Maxwell is shown screaming on the floor of his kitchen as officers and a police dog hold him down.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07oP5E_0iUKyJGO00
    Police body camera video shows officers searching the church buildings for two men seen breaking in.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQbof_0iUKyJGO00
    Kyle Maxwell speaks to us inside the hostel kitchen.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6App_0iUKyJGO00
    The sanctuary where the burglars were reported is circled. The arrow points to the hostel building.
Georgia mayor helps mom, 3 kids escape before train hit vehicle

Officers move north and hear footsteps. They are then seen outside the hostel, where they ask the dispatcher for the code to get in. Staff remained on the line with dispatch.

The staffer later told MPD internal affairs, “I wasn’t sure where they were, and she asked me for a code.” She said the code is a general code that opens most of the keypad locks.

The officers don’t announce themselves when they enter the hostel, and Maxwell says he had no idea what was going on. He didn’t know MPD was in the church nor did he hear them enter the hostel. He was in the kitchen area at the time.

“I was oblivious to everything that was happening,” Maxwell said. “I’m sure I was listening to a podcast.”

The body camera video shows the door open. The dog jumps on Maxwell and he falls to the ground, repeatedly screaming, “Who is this!”

“I didn’t know what was going on. I just know several men are holding me down and a dog was biting me,” he said.

Officers told him to relax and asked him what he’s doing here. Maxwell told officers the hostel is where he lives.

“I was terrified. I thought I was going to die,” he said.

Maxwell is then handcuffed. Another tenant hears the commotion.

That’s when police realize the man in handcuffs wasn’t who they were looking for.

Officers told internal affairs they weren’t given clear information. All they knew was that “no one was supposed to be inside the building except for one person on the third floor.”

“There was no reasonable basis for them to be in this part of the building in the posture they apparently were,” Maxwell’s attorney Jake Brown said.

He also questions why officers did not give a clear, verbal announcement when they entered the hostel, after using the keypad.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office receives K9 body armor donation

According to the canine unit trainer, they’re not required to. He told internal investigators an announcement “is encouraged on every building search,” but there are times you don’t want to “give your position away.” He said they’re also “encouraged” to have the dog off the leash during the search “as long as you know the building is secure.”

We sent Dan Maxwell, a former officer and current professor at the University of New Haven , footage and internal affairs documents to get his opinion.

“It’s almost like the perfect storm of some things that just didn’t connect,” he said. “The officers were already at a heightened state of awareness. This translates to the canine. Canines are extremely attune to how their handlers are behaving.”

We asked if there is anything to prevent a situation like this.

“Trying to get better info before everybody goes in. Better info from the complainant, better info from dispatch,” he said.

He also said more training always helps.

It’s unclear if anything changed after this incident since internal affairs only wrote up one officer for not wearing his body camera.

“It really changed my opinion of the Memphis Police Department,” Kyle Maxwell said.

Officers never found the thieves in the building that night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 6

Jerry Nelson
2d ago

this happens a lot and the sad thing is that nothing changes.until officers are held accountable for their actions,nothing will change and more people will be injured or killed.

Reply
5
ANTMAN
3d ago

This is a nice lawsuit pay the man . I hope he wins millions of dollars.

Reply
6
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas daycare employee accused of hitting 3-year-old boy

FORREST CITY, Ark.– Parents of a 3-year-old boy in Forrest City, Arkansas are demanding answers and action after he was reportedly hit by a daycare worker. Jerrett Gray, the father of 3-year-old JaShaun Hines, said his son was, in his words, popped by a female employee at Kids for the Future Daycare Monday morning. He […]
WREG

Man tried to hide in backseat of car he burglarized: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man behind bars for allegedly burglarizing a car is also accused of trying to lie low in the backseat.  If you didn’t know any better, you may not think twice about seeing a gray sedan parked in a lot just off Winchester Road at the Plum Tree Shops. However, police say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man says property dispute in Eads led to gunfire

EADS, Tenn.– A man claims a dispute over 36 inches of land where a fence is supposed to go led to his neighbor shooting at his home in a quiet Eads community. 74-year-old Gary Blaylock told WREG those inches are an important part of his two-acre lot, but seemingly just as important to his neighbor’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two face murder charges in deadly Medical District shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis people have arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting that happened in the Medical District over the weekend. Police say 35-year-old Bobby Chism is responsible for the shooting and Latorya Graham drove him to the location where the incident took place. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

NEWS UPDATE- Suddenly: Dogs attack hospitalizes mother, takes lives of her two children at family home

The Millington community was rocked last week by the tragic news of two children dying after their family pets attacked them. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives were on the scene at the 700 block of Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park on Oct. 5 where at about 3:30 p.m. two family dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy. The mother was also attacked by the two pit bulls. The mother was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with multiple bites and wounds. Unfortunately the children were pronounced deceased on the scene.
MILLINGTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dog#Congregational Church#Memphis Police#Cooper Young#K 9
WREG

Clown car leaves trail of destruction in East Buntyn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Residents in one East Buntyn neighborhood say a driver slammed into at least three cars and damaged other property before casually walking away from the scene early Sunday morning. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Holmes Circle and Alexander Street. Police said a driver in a white Honda Accord hit two vehicles […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 killed in crash involving MATA bus, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an accident involving a MATA bus early Tuesday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD), responded to a two-car crash at Third Street and Weaver Road. The person died at the hospital. All southbound and northbound lanes...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
actionnews5.com

1 dead after crash involving MATA bus near Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash involving a Memphis Area Transit Authority bus and a small car Wednesday morning not too far from Whitehaven. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Third Street and Weaver Road, according to Memphis Police Department.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program

An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene.  On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pastor identified after fatal crash in Eads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a car crash Saturday night. Willie Boyd, 44, died after his car struck a tree around 7 p.m. near N. Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road in Eads, Tennessee. Boyd was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shelby […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead on I-40 near Austin Peay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call on the interstate Sunday and found a man dead on I-40 near Austin Peay. Police found the man shortly after noon on Sunday. He was pronounced dead on the scene and at the moment, police have said there are no signs of foul play. MPD said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

CBS 42

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy