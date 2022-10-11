Read full article on original website
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET: SMALL-BUSINESS HVAC GRANTS
Pawtucket Business Development Corporation (PBDC) Launches New HVAC Grant Program to Support City’s Public-Facing Small Businesses. PAWTUCKET, R.I. – The Pawtucket Business Development Corporation (PBDC) is launching a new small business support grant program focused on heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) improvements and COVID-19 resiliency for public-facing Pawtucket small businesses. Grants will help support small businesses to make building/infrastructure alterations that improve or maintain good indoor air quality through ventilation with filtration, while providing thermal comfort. Eligible small businesses will be able to apply for up to $50,000 to improve their HVAC systems to reduce the ongoing risks of COVID-19 transmission and other illnesses.
mybackyardnews.com
MY PINNACLE NETWORK -PR WORKS
Faster than a speeding elevator pitch. My Pinnacle Network announces November 15 speed networking event for business-to-business professionals at Grill 151, Weymouth, MA. Impatient about meeting new business connections? Need new business now? Join My Pinnacle Network for a “Speed Networking” event on Tuesday, November 15, 5:30 p.m. at Grill 151, 151 Main Street, Weymouth, MA, 02188.
Valley Breeze
Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook
SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Ocean State Job Lot surprises ACO
Fairhaven’s Animal Control Officer Terry Cripps got a pleasant surprise last week when Ocean State Job Lot said they had a donation for the shelter. “We had no idea what it was,” wrote Mr. Cripps on Facebook. “When we arrived they pushed out over $3,000 in supplies which was more than generous we thought until they added a $1,000 check to our shelter AND a $1,500 gift card!”
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!
(Photo by Владимир Васильев) (ATTLEBORO, MA) It's that time of year again- the trees are beginning to turn beautiful shades of reds and oranges before finally falling to the ground, children are busy at work deciding Halloween costumes, and the Attleboro Farmers Market has announced there are only 2 markets left this season.
Fall River Government Center Lights Have a Busy Night Life
Fall River residents, and maybe people just passing through on I-195, have been scratching their heads about how Government Center decides what colors to light up the building at night. We decided to dig for answers. Recently I found a few people on social media asking a version of this...
Good Samaritans asked to stop bringing prepared food to Mass and Cass
BOSTON - The city of Boston is asking Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to the encampments at Mass and Cass. Mayor Michelle Wu's office said it's causing dangerous traffic backups, adding to the rodent problem and is keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters."While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members," a flyer put out the city states.The mayor's office is asking people who want to help to volunteer at the shelters, take someone out to eat at a local business, or organize a drive to help a transitional program.
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Wells Tested After Sludge Dumping
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has tested 18 town wells after toxic sludge was dumped on a site on Almeida Road. According to Robert Materne, chairman of the Rehoboth Conservation Commission: “seventeen have PFA and PFO levels that are below the maximum safe limit, and a number of those don't register any PFAs- PFOs. One well was high, DEP is trying to figure out the source.”
Despite progress, some residents fighting South Coast Rail service
The South Coast Rail is expected to begin service in late 2023.
Rotmans, Worcester furniture seller since 1956, going out of business
WORCESTER — Rotmans, the sprawling furniture store founded by Murray and Ida Rotman in 1956, is going out of business. The closing comes with the retirement of Steve Rotman, the CEO and son of the founders. ...
Westport Pharmacist’s Passion Is Restoring Gravestones
If it's true that the greatness of a community can be judged by the way its dead are treated, then Westport can be grateful to a group of volunteers who've cleaned and restored 500 headstones since 2019. Todd Baptista, pharmacist by day, is also known as host and promoter of...
nrinow.news
Tavolo Wine Bar owner takes over Waterfall Cafe, property sells for $945K
BURRILLVILLE – Leonard Mello, owner of Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, with locations in Smithfield, Providence and Warwick, has taken over management of the Waterfall Cafe in Harrisville, also purchasing the property at 35 East Ave. for $945,000. Mello applied for a transfer of restaurant licenses last month...
Fall River Shelter Dog Krypto Wants to Add Value to Your Life
When it comes to pets, one of the toughest things to hear is when a family cannot care for one any longer. A pet's life is upended through no fault of its own, and then it is tumultuously thrown into an unfamiliar and sometimes scary animal shelter. Don't get me...
ABC6.com
Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
mybackyardnews.com
RIHS – HARD-PRESSED CIDER
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Join the Rhode Island Historical Society and Hard-Pressed Cider Company on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m., at Windmist Farm in Jamestown for the continuation of Drink in the History, a yearlong series pairing RI beverages with history talks. Hard-Pressed Cider Company co-founders Rob and Jaclyn...
Nahant residents face eviction after decades living in Coast Guard housing
NAHANT – For Susan Alessi and several of her longtime neighbors, the love story of living in Nahant is shaping up to end in heartache. "I came on Memorial weekend in 1978 and never left. I love Nahant," Susan Alessi said. They rent what's known as "Coast Guard housing," which the town bought from the federal government almost 20 years ago. But there's still a nearly $2 million dollar loan to be paid.Last fall, town leaders informed the renters they had 12 months to find a new home. It had been voted on that spring, May 2021. Now the clock's...
‘Road diet’ seeks to reduce crashes, speeding on Main Avenue in Warwick
The four-lane roadway will be reduced to three lanes, with one lane in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane in the center.
Preventing outdoor pests from entering your home in colder weather
This time of year can mean outdoor pests are starting to show up in your homes. If you don't like the cold weather, neither do bugs or mice, and that's why this time of year they're trying to get into your home.
ABC6.com
How does it Work? The New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — There isn’t one person who decides to close the hurricane barrier. The decision to close the gates of the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier, is made by agreement of town, city, municipal and federal agencies. Needless to say, it is not one made...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
