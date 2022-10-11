Read full article on original website
Fast Company
Microsoft is bringing Windows and Teams to Meta’s Quest VR headsets
Microsoft announced on Tuesday a partnership with Meta to bring its most popular productivity and collaboration apps to the new Quest Pro VR headset. While wearing the Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets, users will be able to access their Windows 365 apps within Meta’s VR “Workrooms.” They’ll also be able to participate in Microsoft Teams meetings in VR.
Fast Company
Exclusive: Airtable gets an ambitious upgrade with ‘connected apps’ and redesigned home screen
Airtable, the popular workplace utility that lets teams manage and track their projects from conception to completion, is plotting its next big move. The company announced today the launch of its new Airtable Connected Apps Platform, a suite of features aimed at helping workers connect, communicate, and share complex data within departments, especially at larger companies.
1 Stock Set to Soar 50% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
This price target implies hefty pierce appreciation from today. However, if Mastercard can continue thriving as it did in Q2, this might not be out of the realm of possibility. With the company’s durable leadership position and shareholder-friendly actions, Mastercard looks like a no-brainer investment today. You’re reading a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon Sends New Warnings About the Economy
Amazon (AMZN) is determined to be well prepared to weather the sharp economic downturn on the horizon without a big scratch. The e-commerce giant, which is one of the barometers of the health of the economy since it serves both households and businesses, seems to be putting its house in order in anticipation of the coming rainy days.
Fast Company
Why Nokia wants to put an LTE network on the moon
Nokia has picked a particularly challenging site for an upcoming network deployment: a place where temperatures range from 250 degrees to -208 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is no air to breathe whatsoever. But on the upside, the lack of atmosphere means no clouds to impair power generation by this future cell site’s solar panels.
Fast Company
A new quantum network in Brooklyn opens the door to an untappable internet
Two corners of Brooklyn’s historic Navy Yard will be connected by a small test bed for quantum networking, a first step toward a future “quantum internet” that promises to transform computing and make communications untappable. The effort, by a startup company called Qunnect, will join dozens of...
Fast Company
How not to suck at onboarding
As the CEO of a company that has placed many thousands of remote employees, I’ve seen plenty of people onboard, and I’ve seen more than my share of onboarding issues. In today’s tight labor market, and with an uncertain economy on the horizon, you can’t afford to get it wrong. Operationalizing an onboarding practice as one of your company’s core competencies pays you back in spades with few bad hires, quicker new employee integration, and happier and more productive people.
Fast Company
No plug? No problem. This 3D-printed humidifier doesn’t use any electricity
Here’s a clever device that is both deceptively simple and surprisingly effective: a humidifier made of clay, inspired by the way trees absorb and evaporate water, that works without any external power whatsoever. Just physics. And 3D printing. The device—called the Print Clay Humidifier—was created by designer Jiaming Liu...
Fast Company
The 5 savviest creator economy investors of 2022
The creator economy, now at 50 million strong as defined by one of the venture capitalists on this list (though other analysts put it even higher), is proving to be fertile new ground not only for creatives but also for the investors who see the opportunity to back the kind of tech and tools that can open up more opportunity for more people to make a living pursuing their passions. Venture capitalists today serve two essential roles within the creator ecosystem: They are finding and funding additional platforms, products, services, and marketplaces (or more efficient ones) that help creators capture, grow, and monetize audiences. They are also increasingly creators themselves, using newsletters, podcasts, and social media to bring insight and transparency to investing, company building, and the trends shaping the markets they’re funding. These five rising-star investors are shaping the creator economy in ways that affect creators and all of us who enjoy what they do and want them to keep engaging and entertaining us.
Fast Company
Which Kindle should you buy? What to look for in an Amazon e-reader
I don’t want to spoil the punchline of this article, but Amazon’s Kindle e-reader lineup runs from inexpensive to expensive. And with the introduction of the latest entry-level Kindle, the inexpensive end of the spectrum looks mighty enticing. If you’re in the market for a new Kindle, here’s...
Apple’s iPhone 14 is much more than an iPhone 13s
The entire iPhone 14 series is available in stores now that the Plus version has launched. You’ll have a hard time buying the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which are still sold out. It’s a lot easier to score the regular iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. That’s probably because many people dismiss the regular iPhone 14 models, likening them to the base iPhone 13 models.
Fast Company
Asking essential questions is critical to solving our most complex problems. Here’s why
Humans express curiosity by asking questions. But so much of our day is filled with tasks that go unquestioned. The speed of modern life, the convenience of socially coded behavior, and the consolidation of power have created conditions of autopilot. Far too many of us spend our workday doing tasks...
Fast Company
Some Fitbit Ionic users say they still haven’t been refunded 7 months after the company issued a recall
Seven months after Fitbit recalled the entirety of its Ionic smartwatches in March, a large number of customers say they still haven’t been reimbursed over the potentially faulty product. Fitbit sold about 1 million Ionic watches in the U.S. in addition to nearly 700,000 internationally before it stopped production...
Fast Company
Leaders: Stop writing your mission statements without input. We can tell
Recently, I found myself reading a February article about the new value statements Mark Zuckerberg set when reimagining Facebook as Meta. I had never bothered to read the value statements associated with Facebook and was a bit surprised when this one was quoted: “Move fast and break things.” The article goes on to note that as the company–and hopefully Zuckerberg–matured, new value statements became less reckless. Apparently, they’ve brought back the “move fast” part for Meta, while dropping the (rather childish) “break things” aspect.
Fast Company
Netflix announces details for new ‘Basic with Ads’
Today, Netflix chief operating officer and chief product officer Greg Peters announced that the streamer’s new advertising-supported offering will kick off in the U.S. on November 3 and be priced at $6.99 per month. The new ad tier will also be available in 11 other countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada,...
Fast Company
Roku’s new smart home products are just a first step
What’s the most popular smart home technology we’ve seen so far? That’s easy: streaming video. It’s transformed the way we watch TV. And one of its enduring success stories is Roku. In the most recent quarter, people watched almost 21 billion hours of video on Roku’s platform, which is built into many TVs as well as its own boxes and sticks. According to Conviva, the company currently accounts for 31% of video streamed onto TVs, the highest share of any platform by far.
