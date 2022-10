Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins returned to practice Friday, however coach Zac Taylor said the team will hold on announcing his playing status against the New Orleans Saints until later this weekend. Higgins was limited to just 10 snaps due to an ankle injury during the Bengals' 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. He then missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. "We'll just take it day-to-day,"...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO