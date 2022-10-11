ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

OHP responds to box truck crash in Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a box truck in Oklahoma City. On Wednesday night, authorities told KOCO 5 that a driver crashed their vehicle on Interstate 40 near the Kickapoo Turnpike. The driver walked away from the wreck, but officials told KOCO 5 that the initial...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family forced out of home after Oklahoma City house catches fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — A family was forced out of its home after a fire sparked overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire started shortly after midnight Friday near Northwest 160th Street and Council Road. Fire crews got the heavy flames under control shortly after arriving. "When we arrived, we...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two businesses impacted after fire breaks out inside Moore brewery

MOORE, Okla. — Crews battled a fire that broke out Friday morning inside a brewing company in Moore. The deputy fire chief told KOCO 5 that the fire started around 5:30 a.m. at 1774 Brewing on Northwest 27th Street near Interstate 35. The metal building caused issues for fire crews, and at least two businesses were directly impacted.
MOORE, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to several overnight fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were busy overnight as the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to multiple fires. Oklahoma City fire crews responded to an apartment fire, a house fire and several grass fires. They first responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 74th Street and Blackwelder...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Woman Dies After Being Stabbed In Spencer

Authorities said a woman has died after being stabbed on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Oklahoma County deputies responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim was transported to the hospital...
SPENCER, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after missing Shawnee man's body believed to be found in minivan

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be that of a missing 43-year-old man was found in a minivan. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database, deputies went to Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin's home in Shawnee on Sept. 2 to serve papers out of Pottawatomie County District Court. The door was open, and an investigation made deputies believe that a crime had occurred.
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with shooting in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in a Yukon neighborhood. On Tuesday, KOCO 5 learned Yukon police had arrested a suspect in connection to a neighborhood shooting Monday night. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound at the 7-Eleven on 10th...
YUKON, OK

