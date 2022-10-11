Read full article on original website
All Northbound Broadway Extension Lanes Reopened Following Rollover Crash
Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash involving at least two vehicles Thursday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said this happened on the northbound lanes of the Broadway Extension near East Wilshire Boulevard. All of the northbound lanes of the Broadway Extension have reopened, according...
news9.com
Crews Respond To Car That Crashed Into House In SW OKC
Emergency crews in Oklahoma City responded to a car that crashed into a house in SW Oklahoma City on Thursday evening. The call came in just before 5:15 p.m. near SW 76th St. and Penn Ave. No word on injuries at this time.
Two rescued after semi-truck rollover accident
Two people are recovering following a rollover wreck involving a semi-truck.
KOCO
Edmond officer's condition progressing weeks after being injured in crash during pursuit
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond Police Department motorcycle officer, who was hospitalized after a crash during a pursuit, remains in critical condition but is heading in a positive direction. Police said doctors have categorized Sgt. Joe Wells as "stable and progressing in a positive direction." The update comes weeks...
OHP trooper’s vehicle hit by semi-truck in Cleveland County
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper had an extremely close call with a semi-truck in Cleveland County.
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
KOCO
OHP responds to box truck crash in Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a box truck in Oklahoma City. On Wednesday night, authorities told KOCO 5 that a driver crashed their vehicle on Interstate 40 near the Kickapoo Turnpike. The driver walked away from the wreck, but officials told KOCO 5 that the initial...
‘Someone is going to get hurt eventually’: SW OKC residents say construction is creating dangerous driving conditions
Construction is nothing new to the metro, but some Southwest Oklahoma City residents are saying them work areas nearby are creating hazardous driving conditions.
KOCO
Family forced out of home after Oklahoma City house catches fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — A family was forced out of its home after a fire sparked overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire started shortly after midnight Friday near Northwest 160th Street and Council Road. Fire crews got the heavy flames under control shortly after arriving. "When we arrived, we...
EMSA Ambulance Collides With Vehicle In NW OKC
Authorities are responding to the scene of a crash involving an EMSA ambulance Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened near North Western Avenue and West Hefner Road. An EMSA ambulance collided with another vehicle, according to Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. Police said...
KOCO
Two businesses impacted after fire breaks out inside Moore brewery
MOORE, Okla. — Crews battled a fire that broke out Friday morning inside a brewing company in Moore. The deputy fire chief told KOCO 5 that the fire started around 5:30 a.m. at 1774 Brewing on Northwest 27th Street near Interstate 35. The metal building caused issues for fire crews, and at least two businesses were directly impacted.
KOCO
Crews respond to several overnight fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were busy overnight as the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to multiple fires. Oklahoma City fire crews responded to an apartment fire, a house fire and several grass fires. They first responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 74th Street and Blackwelder...
Woman Dies After Being Stabbed In Spencer
Authorities said a woman has died after being stabbed on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Oklahoma County deputies responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim was transported to the hospital...
KOCO
Investigation underway after missing Shawnee man's body believed to be found in minivan
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be that of a missing 43-year-old man was found in a minivan. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database, deputies went to Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin's home in Shawnee on Sept. 2 to serve papers out of Pottawatomie County District Court. The door was open, and an investigation made deputies believe that a crime had occurred.
Norman Police Respond To Semitruck Rollover On Highway
The Norman Police Department is responding to a wreck that happened at around 6:15 a.m. on I-35 near West Robinson Street. Police said a semitruck taking the exit off the highway to eastbound West Robinson Street rolled over, and the department has closed the exit. This is a developing story.
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
Edmond Police Sergeant Recovering After Head-On Collision
Edmond Police Sgt. Joe Wells is in stable condition after he was struck by another driver. Sgt. Wells was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver during a police chase on Sept. 23. Wells remains critically hurt, but doctors said he is now stable. The Edmond Police Department said they...
Sign swaying in the wind causes concern for Edmond residents
A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.
ODOT: Westbound I-44 closed at Lake Hefner Pkwy due to crash
Drivers may need to find an alternate route to work on Monday following a crash.
KOCO
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with shooting in Yukon
YUKON, Okla. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in a Yukon neighborhood. On Tuesday, KOCO 5 learned Yukon police had arrested a suspect in connection to a neighborhood shooting Monday night. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound at the 7-Eleven on 10th...
