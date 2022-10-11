Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
YMCA leaving Sackets Harbor location next month
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The YMCA announced Thursday that its facility in Sackets Harbor is closing on November 1. Officials said the Pike Road location will become a private youth training facility. The Y said the building owner has leased the facility to IHC Sports Academy which will...
informnny.com
Daughter of fallen Fort Drum veteran gives back to Gold Star Families
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The daughter of a fallen Fort Drum soldier is working to support Gold Star families across the country. On May 14, 2015, Joelle Leek and her family’s lives changed forever when her father, Staff Sergeant Bryce Leek, was killed in the line of duty in a Humvee accident in New Jersey.
wwnytv.com
Tour the ‘lost villages’ of Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum officials invite the public to take part in the Lost Villages History Tour on Monday, November 14. The Lost Villages History Tour will offer participants a guided tour of the former villages of Lewisburg, Woods Mills, Sterlingville and LeRaysville, as well as their associated cemeteries.
wwnytv.com
Carthage Area Hospital looks to fill 50 positions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital held a job fair Wednesday as it tries to fill 50 positions. CAH was at The WorkPlace in Watertown to hold interviews. Officials say the one-on-ones gave candidates a chance to have a more personal experience. So, what jobs need to be...
wwnytv.com
Source: Proposal would have city own Watertown Golf Club, end litigation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Owners of Watertown’s two golf courses are in talks with the city of Watertown that could result in the sale of the course in Thompson Park. The deal would also end all the lawsuits against the city and see Ives Hill Country Club, on Flower Avenue West, reopen.
wwnytv.com
Watertown construction projects take shape on Clinton Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve been around Watertown, you’ve likely seen the crane hovering above Clinton Street. Over the past few months, workers have been toiling away on a planned addition to Watertown Savings Bank. Now they’re laying down steel and the structure is starting to...
informnny.com
Festival of Lights: Evans Mills Raceway Park hosting new holiday attraction
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Evans Mills Raceway Park is starting a new holiday light display tradition, according to a press release from the raceway’s general manager. Northern Lights, with community partners Brando Displays, Inc., will be transforming the asphalt racing facility into a holiday wonderland. Patrons will navigate the drive-through light display on the racetrack and through the pit area and midway.
localsyr.com
Your Stories: Town of Clay man billed hundreds in unpaid E-ZPass toll fees
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Town of Clay man is turning to the Your Stories team for help after he received nearly a dozen bills in the mail that claim he owes money for unpaid tolls in the New York City and New Jersey areas. The twist? Jeffery French...
northcountrynow.com
Crews turn out for storm in Ogdensburg
Due to inclement weather and strong winds Thursday afternoon, power lines and trees were down in the City of Ogdensburg. Crews from the fire department, city police and National Grid responded quickly to Lincoln Avenue to deal with fallen limbs. Photo submitted by Ryan C. Woodard.
flackbroadcasting.com
Search is on for dog who fled scene of Oneida County accident
MARCY- The search is on for a dog who belongs to a local man who was involved in an accident Thursday evening in Oneida County. It was around 7:10 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received word of a collision that involved two vehicles in the town of Marcy. It happened on the Trenton Road and the Sheriff’s Office investigated.
wwnytv.com
Village mayor calls for change in bed tax
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A village mayor says there needs to be a change in Jefferson County’s bed tax. It comes as some town and village leaders call for short-term rental properties like Airbnb and Vrbo to pay the same 3 percent tax that hotels pay. West...
NYS Police arrest 3 teens in connection to damaging Adirondack High Schools internet
BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that three teenagers have been charged after allegedly trespassing at Adirondack High School on October 6th and severing the school’s internet connection. According to police, on Friday, October 7th, Adirondack School District officials reported that an incident occurred while the school was closed over […]
Distinct Tattoos and Photo May Help Police Find This Wanted Man
This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a man who has three distinct tattoos that could help police track him down, according to Oneida County Sheriff's Investigator Sahid Karcic. Two bench warrants have been issued for 33-year-old James R. Archer, who was last known to...
WKTV
3 teens allegedly break into Adirondack High School to pull out internet cables
BOONVILLE, N.Y. – Three teens were charged last week after they allegedly climbed through a window at Adirondack High School and pulled out internet cables inside the building, leaving the school with no service the following day. The school contacted New York State Police following an investigation into its...
Adams man arrested for faking son’s death for money
Investigators found that Steven's son was not sick or dead and he made up the story to get money and sympathy.
Take a Magical Stroll Through Colored Trees on CNY Christmas Tree Farm
Put a little color into your holiday at a Christmas Tree Farm in Rome. Real colored Christmas trees have been the hot trend the last few years and they are back for the holiday season with a lot of colors to choose from. Henderberg's Christmas Tree Farm in Rome is...
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Aaron Levean was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. The arrest stems from a report of a vehicle stolen from Ray Burns and...
wwnytv.com
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Two Hogansburg men are accused of possessing several pounds of marijuana. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Marcus Gray and 23-year-old Grayson Mcdonald had around eight pounds of cannabis when they were pulled over on State Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie.
flackbroadcasting.com
Man charged with felony burglary following spree of incidents at Lowville Walmart
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of charges that stem from a burglary investigation, authorities say. Steven L. Tabor, 33, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with four felony counts of burglary in the third-degree. Police say the...
