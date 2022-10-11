ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

YMCA leaving Sackets Harbor location next month

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The YMCA announced Thursday that its facility in Sackets Harbor is closing on November 1. Officials said the Pike Road location will become a private youth training facility. The Y said the building owner has leased the facility to IHC Sports Academy which will...
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
informnny.com

Daughter of fallen Fort Drum veteran gives back to Gold Star Families

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The daughter of a fallen Fort Drum soldier is working to support Gold Star families across the country. On May 14, 2015, Joelle Leek and her family’s lives changed forever when her father, Staff Sergeant Bryce Leek, was killed in the line of duty in a Humvee accident in New Jersey.
FORT DRUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Tour the ‘lost villages’ of Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum officials invite the public to take part in the Lost Villages History Tour on Monday, November 14. The Lost Villages History Tour will offer participants a guided tour of the former villages of Lewisburg, Woods Mills, Sterlingville and LeRaysville, as well as their associated cemeteries.
FORT DRUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Carthage Area Hospital looks to fill 50 positions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital held a job fair Wednesday as it tries to fill 50 positions. CAH was at The WorkPlace in Watertown to hold interviews. Officials say the one-on-ones gave candidates a chance to have a more personal experience. So, what jobs need to be...
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
Fort Drum, NY
Watertown, NY
Society
Watertown, NY
Government
wwnytv.com

Watertown construction projects take shape on Clinton Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve been around Watertown, you’ve likely seen the crane hovering above Clinton Street. Over the past few months, workers have been toiling away on a planned addition to Watertown Savings Bank. Now they’re laying down steel and the structure is starting to...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Festival of Lights: Evans Mills Raceway Park hosting new holiday attraction

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Evans Mills Raceway Park is starting a new holiday light display tradition, according to a press release from the raceway’s general manager. Northern Lights, with community partners Brando Displays, Inc., will be transforming the asphalt racing facility into a holiday wonderland. Patrons will navigate the drive-through light display on the racetrack and through the pit area and midway.
EVANS MILLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Fundraise#Charity#The Watertown Vet Center
northcountrynow.com

Crews turn out for storm in Ogdensburg

Due to inclement weather and strong winds Thursday afternoon, power lines and trees were down in the City of Ogdensburg. Crews from the fire department, city police and National Grid responded quickly to Lincoln Avenue to deal with fallen limbs. Photo submitted by Ryan C. Woodard.
OGDENSBURG, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Search is on for dog who fled scene of Oneida County accident

MARCY- The search is on for a dog who belongs to a local man who was involved in an accident Thursday evening in Oneida County. It was around 7:10 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received word of a collision that involved two vehicles in the town of Marcy. It happened on the Trenton Road and the Sheriff’s Office investigated.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Village mayor calls for change in bed tax

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A village mayor says there needs to be a change in Jefferson County’s bed tax. It comes as some town and village leaders call for short-term rental properties like Airbnb and Vrbo to pay the same 3 percent tax that hotels pay. West...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WWLP

NYS Police arrest 3 teens in connection to damaging Adirondack High Schools internet

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that three teenagers have been charged after allegedly trespassing at Adirondack High School on October 6th and severing the school’s internet connection. According to police, on Friday, October 7th, Adirondack School District officials reported that an incident occurred while the school was closed over […]
BOONVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WIBX 950

Distinct Tattoos and Photo May Help Police Find This Wanted Man

This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a man who has three distinct tattoos that could help police track him down, according to Oneida County Sheriff's Investigator Sahid Karcic. Two bench warrants have been issued for 33-year-old James R. Archer, who was last known to...
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Aaron Levean was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. The arrest stems from a report of a vehicle stolen from Ray Burns and...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Two Hogansburg men are accused of possessing several pounds of marijuana. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Marcus Gray and 23-year-old Grayson Mcdonald had around eight pounds of cannabis when they were pulled over on State Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie.
OSWEGATCHIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy