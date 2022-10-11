ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian injured, man detained after crash in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital and a man is detained after a crash in Frayser Thursday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Range Line Road and Orman. The woman was rushed to the hospital but her condition is unknown.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pole down, 3 in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are in the hospital, including two minors, after a crash on Peabody Avenue and South McLean Boulevard, police say. All three are in non-critical condition, police say. Police say that one car struck a pole, and the other car overturned. Police ask that drivers...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian dead after crash in southeast Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead Thursday night in southeast Shelby County. The pedestrian was fatally struck on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross Road around 11 p.m. Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene. SCSO...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation on Stateline Road

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A fatal motorcycle crash is under investigation near the Tennessee/Mississippi state line. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says traffic investigators are on the scene of the crash on Stateline Road at Berryman Drive in southeast Shelby County. The motorcyclist died on the scene after colliding...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

MPD cruiser involved in single-car crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police cruiser was involved in a crash early Thursday morning on I-40 shutting down eastbound lanes for hours. The single-car crash happened around 4:13 a.m. at I-40 and Chelsea. The officer is currently in critical condition. All eastbound lanes of traffic at I-40 and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges.   Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot, one detained in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street around 1:20 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not said what led up to the shooting but one person […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mata#Whitehaven#Traffic Accident#South Third Street And#Memphis Police Department#Mpd
actionnews5.com

10-year-old among 3 victims in deadly northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 10-year-old and an adult are dead after an overnight shooting in northeast Memphis. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 1:42 a.m. Thursday on Dokkum Drive. One adult was pronounced dead on the scene. A 10-year-old was rushed to the hospital but...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Suspect running from shooting in broad daylight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released a video they hope will help them will help identify the man responsible for a shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood. MPD has not identified the victim but said they got into a fight with the suspect right before the shooting in the 1600 block of Oakwood Monday afternoon. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 killed in crash involving MATA bus, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an accident involving a MATA bus early Tuesday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD), responded to a two-car crash at Third Street and Weaver Road. The person died at the hospital. All southbound and northbound lanes...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
actionnews5.com

VIDEO: 4 wanted in weekend string of car break-ins across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for four suspects they believe are responsible for a string of car break-ins that took place across the Memphis metropolitan area over the weekend. Police say that on Saturday, Oct. 8, suspects in a silver or gray four-door sedan burglarized multiple cars...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Le Bonheur releases statement after employee threatened by stranger outside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has released a statement after a hospital employee was threatened Sunday morning by a man while coming in to work. The police report reads that at around 6:20 a.m., a man described as wearing a gray hoodie, dark jogging pants, and white tennis shoes ran up to the victim as she was walking by the ambulance emergency bay.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash kills woman, injures mom passing through Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Georgia woman passing through Memphis was killed, and her mother was injured when a speeding driver plowed into their moving truck, causing it to overturn. Relatives said Mayi Kelley, 21, was killed, and Laurel Phoenix, 54, was transported to the Regional One Medical Center after they were broadsided by the driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was critically injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the area of Oakwood Street near Heard Avenue at 1:34 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say there is no suspect information at this time. If you […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy