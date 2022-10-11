Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian injured, man detained after crash in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital and a man is detained after a crash in Frayser Thursday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Range Line Road and Orman. The woman was rushed to the hospital but her condition is unknown.
actionnews5.com
Pole down, 3 in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are in the hospital, including two minors, after a crash on Peabody Avenue and South McLean Boulevard, police say. All three are in non-critical condition, police say. Police say that one car struck a pole, and the other car overturned. Police ask that drivers...
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian dead after crash in southeast Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead Thursday night in southeast Shelby County. The pedestrian was fatally struck on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross Road around 11 p.m. Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene. SCSO...
actionnews5.com
Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation on Stateline Road
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A fatal motorcycle crash is under investigation near the Tennessee/Mississippi state line. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says traffic investigators are on the scene of the crash on Stateline Road at Berryman Drive in southeast Shelby County. The motorcyclist died on the scene after colliding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
MPD cruiser involved in single-car crash on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police cruiser was involved in a crash early Thursday morning on I-40 shutting down eastbound lanes for hours. The single-car crash happened around 4:13 a.m. at I-40 and Chelsea. The officer is currently in critical condition. All eastbound lanes of traffic at I-40 and...
Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges. Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
Suspect charged after 10-year-old killed in triple shooting in northeast Memphis, police say
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A 10-year-old girl and an adult are dead after a triple shooting in northeast Memphis early Thursday morning. FOX13 has learned that one man has been charged in the shooting. Allante McAbee, 21, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and possession of...
One shot, one detained in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street around 1:20 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not said what led up to the shooting but one person […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
10-year-old among 3 victims in deadly northeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 10-year-old and an adult are dead after an overnight shooting in northeast Memphis. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 1:42 a.m. Thursday on Dokkum Drive. One adult was pronounced dead on the scene. A 10-year-old was rushed to the hospital but...
VIDEO: Suspect running from shooting in broad daylight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released a video they hope will help them will help identify the man responsible for a shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood. MPD has not identified the victim but said they got into a fight with the suspect right before the shooting in the 1600 block of Oakwood Monday afternoon. […]
actionnews5.com
MPD searching for armed suspect in dollar store robbery, neighbors say store no longer safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Hickory Hill Family Dollar store at gunpoint on Wednesday. Police say that just before 1 p.m., the suspect, armed with a rifle, demanded cash from the register along with Newport cigarettes. Once officers arrived,...
1 killed in crash involving MATA bus, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an accident involving a MATA bus early Tuesday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD), responded to a two-car crash at Third Street and Weaver Road. The person died at the hospital. All southbound and northbound lanes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15-Year-Old Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident in Memphis on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: 4 wanted in weekend string of car break-ins across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for four suspects they believe are responsible for a string of car break-ins that took place across the Memphis metropolitan area over the weekend. Police say that on Saturday, Oct. 8, suspects in a silver or gray four-door sedan burglarized multiple cars...
actionnews5.com
Le Bonheur releases statement after employee threatened by stranger outside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has released a statement after a hospital employee was threatened Sunday morning by a man while coming in to work. The police report reads that at around 6:20 a.m., a man described as wearing a gray hoodie, dark jogging pants, and white tennis shoes ran up to the victim as she was walking by the ambulance emergency bay.
Crash kills woman, injures mom passing through Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Georgia woman passing through Memphis was killed, and her mother was injured when a speeding driver plowed into their moving truck, causing it to overturn. Relatives said Mayi Kelley, 21, was killed, and Laurel Phoenix, 54, was transported to the Regional One Medical Center after they were broadsided by the driver […]
15-year-old charged in crash involving stolen car from shootout, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was hurt in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in southeast Shelby County, and a teen has been charged in connection with the incident. Around 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office saw a stolen vehicle from an incident on Shandy Drive that happened Tuesday.
15-year-old takes police on chase in stolen Kia after shooting: SCSO
UPDATE: A 15-year-old has been arrested in this incident. He is being charged with two counts of theft of property, burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and reckless driving. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been charged after a police chase ended in a crash in Hickory Hill early Wednesday, leaving one person injured. […]
‘Why did he make me shoot him’: Man arrested after shooting another man to death in face, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for shooting someone in the face to death, then fleeing the scene. On Oct. 5 at approximately 7:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Road. When officers arrived, they...
One injured in North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was critically injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the area of Oakwood Street near Heard Avenue at 1:34 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say there is no suspect information at this time. If you […]
Comments / 1