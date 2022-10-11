Read full article on original website
Augustine Financial holds ribbon cutting
WEST BEND — Augustine Financial, a Registered Investment Adviser–broker/ dealer that offers wealth management and financial planning services, held a ribbon cutting for its new office in downtown West Bend, on Tuesday. The firm moved into a new office from a tinier one in the area that didn’t...
Special meeting about business park uses as part of Highway 83 corridor in Delafield
DELAFIELD — The city is holding a Joint Common Council and Plan Commission special meeting on Monday to learn more about information related to the viability of business park uses as part of the Highway 83 corridor. Waukesha County Center for Growth Executive Director Nicole Ryf will present the...
Landmark Credit Union brings back advanced version of TYME ATMs
Landmark Credit Union is bringing the TYME machine back to Southeastern Wisconsin as part of a modernization initiative to launch new TYME Advanced ATMs across their branch network. Landmark announced the launch Thursday through an ’80s-themed press conference in honor of “traveling back in TYME.” The event featured a DeLorean...
CP Holiday Train returns to the rails to support of community food banks after two-year hiatus
HARTLAND — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train returns after a three year hiatus this season on its first cross-continent tour. Due to the pandemic virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
raSmith’s Walker receives ASCE Wisconsin award
BROOKFIELD — raSmith’s structural engineer, Alyssa Walker, received the 2022 American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Wisconsin Section Young Civil Engineer of the Year award. Walker has been part of raSmith’s structural division since 2017 and was honored for her contributions to the field with this award. The...
Irl G. ‘Grady’ Field
Irl G. “Grady” Field of Brookfield, formerly of Schaumburg, Illinois, found peace on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the age of 94 years. A memorial service is pending. Schmidt & Bartelt in Menomonee Falls is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 251-3630 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.
Mukwonago man creates light and music show on home for holidays
MUKWONAGO — All is quiet on Woodsedge Drive in Mukwonago until 5 p.m. when suddenly the Halloween decorations start blinking and “Monster Mash” plays along to the lights. Jeff Schmittinger recently moved to the street from Crown Court a few minutes away. He is happy to continue...
Waukesha police blotter: A forgotten dog waste bag
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. — A man said his pregnant fiancee was walking their dog in the 100 block of Central Avenue when it defecated on a lawn and the woman realized she had forgotten a bag. She left to go home and grab one when a man at the Central Avenue address started to yell and swear at her. He then reportedly followed her in a car and continued to yell and swear at her, which frightened her. He followed her home and she was too afraid to go back and clean up the feces. The man told police he didn’t mean to scare her but he was tired of people not picking up after their dogs. He was advised.
Richard A. Yahr
Richard A. Yahr passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in West Bend to Leroy and Mildred (Nee Smith). He graduated from West Bend High School in 1948. He met Eileen J. Frank at the Barton Picnic and after a courtship of six months he asked for her hand in marriage. The wedding took place on December 3, 1955.
Robert ‘Bob” Blint
Robert “Bob” Blint, age 78, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born on July 22, 1944, in Janesville, the son of Albert and Laura Blint. Bob attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, graduating in 1967 with a doctorate in pharmacy. He married Judith Lynne Rosenberg on March 30, 1969, in Appleton. In 1972, Bob founded Union Prescription Center (ValueCare), an independent pharmacy he owned and ran successfully until retiring in 2010.
No charges to be filed in Milwaukee drawbridge death
MILWAUKEE — No charges will be filed in the death of a man who fell from a Milwaukee drawbridge that was raised as he was walking across it, prosecutors said Friday, noting that investigators found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing...
Evelyn Ann Ingish
Evelyn Ann Ingish (nee Scharabok) passed into Eternal Life on Monday, October 10, 2022 at age 89. Beloved Mom of Donna (Scott) Taylor, Robert (JoEllyn), David (Carol), James (Ellen), and Linda (John) Auchter. Loving Grandma of Amanda (Cole), Sara, Matthew (Ashley), Kelly, Claire, Jennifer (Derrick), Carrie (Joe), Travis (Madison), Brittany, Jason, Akaiye, Dakota, Nicole, and Daniel. Great-Grandma of Myrtle, Sasa, Cooper, Leo, and Kinlee. Also loved by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Live updates: Day nine of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s Waukesha Christmas Parade trial
Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way. His jury trial, in which...
Staff, first responders honored for saving man’s life at football game
WEST BEND — On Monday night the West Bend School Board and Superintendent Jen Wimmer honored staff members and a West Bend police officer for their efforts to help Tom Wenzlaff, who had a cardiac event during the West Bend East football game on Sept. 23. “Tom works our...
Victor T. Berger
Victor T. Berger was reunited with his beloved wife, Janet (nee Dehne), on October 10, 2022, at age 94. Loving father of Cheryl (James) Frusher and Annette (Mike) Gill. Proud grandpa of Ben (Becca) Gill and Caitlin Gill (Lucas Wax). Great-grandpa to Archer Gill and Quinn Gill-Wax. A gathering to...
Elaine E. Hauser
Elaine E. Hauser, nee Kempken, of Jackson, died on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital West Bend at the age of 95 years. She was born October 9, 1927 in Waterford to the late August and Sophia (nee Rausch) Kempken. On June 17, 1950, she was united in marriage...
Linda A. Koenig (Philibeck)
Linda A. Koenig (Philibeck) Linda A. Koenig (Philibeck), age 67, passed away with family at her side on Friday, October 14, 2022. A funeral visitation will be held on Saturday, October 14, from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Mukwonago. Please refer to the Tuesday Freeman or the funeral home website for further details and full obit.
4 arrested in armed robbery in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Four males were arrested after an armed robbery and subsequent police search on Wednesday evening, according to Dan Baumann, city of Waukesha captain of police. Shortly before 5:30 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery in progress in the 400 block of West Sunset Drive. The victim reported two suspects had jumped out of their car, brandishing a firearm and demanding personal items as well as his car. These suspects were not able to take the victims vehicle and subsequently fled in the car they arrived in, Baumann said.
State football playoff brackets announced - Waukesha
The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with 14 area teams earning spots in the first round. Five Waukesha County teams received No. 1 seeds in their bracket segments. In Division 1, Arrowhead earned a one-seed and will host No. 8 Janesville Parker on Friday, while Muskego also earned a top seed and will host No. 8 Kenosha Indian Trail. In Division 2, Brookfield Central picked up a No. 1 spot and will host No. 8 Union Grove, while No. 1 Kettle Moraine will welcome eight-seed Milton on Friday night. Defending state champion Catholic Memorial earned a No. 1 seed in Division 4 after going undefeated in the regular season, and will play host to No. 8 Edgerton.
‘He knows his fate’
WAUKESHA — The second week of the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr., the man accused of striking people with an SUV during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, has seen a smoother courtroom process and fewer interruptions. Brooks has been dressed in a suit instead of the orange jail clothing.
