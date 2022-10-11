ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, TN

Man allegedly threatens Tennessee woman at knifepoint, forces her to take off clothes

By Lucas Wright
 3 days ago

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening to kill a woman in Trousdale County.

It happened on Freeman Lane in Hartsville around 2:40 p.m.

Once on the scene, deputies found a woman who said she was forced to take her clothes off and was being held against her will. She also said the suspect — later identified as Roger Hendricks — made death threats against her while armed with a knife.

Hendricks was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Aggravated domestic assault
  • Aggravated kidnapping
  • Vandalism
  • Interference with emergency call

The man’s bond has been set at $8,500.

Hendricks is due in court on Nov. 4.

Comments / 27

Absy Thomas
2d ago

How about that! Now there's a violent offender who will walk out of the court room with probation. SMH

5
Michael Holmes
2d ago

Wow that's the bond? Really! there all nuts 🤪 the judge is as bad as the criminal!

5
