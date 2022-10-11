Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to likely Odell Beckham Jr. destination
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL since suffering an ACL injury during the Los Angels Rams‘ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last year. But as he recovers from his injury, he remains one of the most coveted free-agent receivers in the league, and one team has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land him.
Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Notable Tight End
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly adding a tight end. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are going to sign former Houston tight end Seth Green to the practice squad. The team hosted him for a workout on Tuesday and liked what they saw. Green played...
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision Before Cowboys-Eagles
Dak Prescott may have taken another step in his recovery, but the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly moving forward as if Cooper Rush will be the starter for Sunday night's game at Philadelphia. Per ESPN's Todd Archer:. "Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott will 'do some light throwing after practice,' and the...
Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy's 'Excellent Asset' Focuses on 'the Now'
The Dallas Cowboys boast the only defense in the NFL that has yet to give up more than one touchdown in a game this season.
Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott on the verge of joining exclusive club
The Dallas Cowboys have rushed for over 160 yards in two of their last three games behind the one-two punch of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott, now in year seven, hasn’t cracked the 100-yard mark yet this season, but he’s run with conviction and looked fresh. Elliott...
New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6
The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
Troy Aikman Addresses Sexist Comment Made on ‘MNF’
The longtime NFL announcer came under fire for a controversial comment made on Monday’s telecast.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022
We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.
Ex-Rams Super Bowl champion signing with Saints
After winning it all with the Los Angeles Rams, one player is moving elsewhere in the NFC. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that running back Jake Funk is signing with the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport notes that Funk, who just cleared waivers after being released by the Rams, chose the Saints over several other offers.
NFL Week 6 best bets: Spread, moneyline, total, and teaser
We try to discuss the various elements around the day-to-day action of sports betting - team market valuations, the need not to chase after a tough Sunday, and when to take a low-risk/high-reward shot with your favorite sides. However, we haven't discussed the concept of a bad run. If Week...
Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott: 'Underdog S--- Don’t Matter' vs. Eagles; Dak Prescott Injury Upgrade & Practice Notebook
Not only is Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles a bitter rivalry, it's the biggest game in the NFL so far this season.
Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week
The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
Dolphins' best and worst PFF grades from Week 5 vs. Jets
In the Miami Dolphins’ Week 5 battle with the New York Jets, head coach Mike McDaniel’s team was dealing with some health issues, as Tua Tagovailoa and Xavien Howard were inactive, and Teddy Bridgewater and Terron Armstead left in the first quarter. This meant Miami had to rely...
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
Jaguars at Colts Prediction from NFL.com
The Jacksonville Jaguars ambushed the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 this season. The Jaguars humbled the Colts 24-0, and then turned around and blew out the LA Chargers in Los Angeles the next week. The Colts bounced back from their loss to the Jaguars with wins over AFC West opposition...
NFL Coverage Map Week 6: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule favors prime-time matchups this week, but there’s a great game on CBS in the afternoon window. FOX has just a single game on TV, and there are no international games to wake up early for this Sunday.
Report: William Jackson requests trade from Commanders
The Washington Commanders have been engaged in active discussions to move cornerback William Jackson after the veteran requested a trade, sources told Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The soon-to-be 30-year-old defensive back is looking for a fresh start in a scheme that would better fit...
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.
Report: Commanders to start Robinson on TNF vs. Bears
Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. will start for the Washington Commanders on Thursday against the Chicago Bears, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Robinson made his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans last weekend just six weeks after being shot twice as a victim of an...
