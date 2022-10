WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 11, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE APPLE AND EL DORADO BURN SCAR HAS. EXPIRED FOR RIVERSIDE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES... Showers and thunderstorms continue over the burn scar, but of less. intensity. Rainfall rates currently are not expected to...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO