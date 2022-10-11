Read full article on original website
Coroner: Death of girl found in reservoir was accidental
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — There was no foul play in the death of a 16-year-old whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her car submerged in a Northern California reservoir, authorities said Thursday. The body of Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was found Aug....
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on 'spoiler'
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn't served as governor since the early 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate's success is hardly a guarantee this...
The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices
Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
As election nears, Tennessee Gov. Lee won't debate Martin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Less than a month before Election Day, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has no plans to participate in a debate against Democratic opponent Dr. Jason Martin. “I’m most focused on being the governor right now,” the Republican told reporters this week, a response he's repeated throughout the months when asked about the race.
Arizona's CD2 could decide congressional delegation makeup
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cowboy caviar is more expensive to make. Tractor parts are in short supply. And employees are hard to find. One voter, Hallie Overman-Jackman, sees a path to improving the economy, and that's to vote the Republican ticket in next month's general election. “I can say...
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency...
