Read full article on original website
Related
Ukrainian civilians battered in heaviest bombardment since invasion began
Days after unleashing the heaviest bombardment that Ukraine has seen since the invasion began, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had "no regrets" and "Russia is doing everything right." The merciless battering of civilians in frontline cities like Zaporizhzhia tell a different story. Charlie D'Agata reports from Ukraine.
Russia bombards Ukraine with more missiles
Russian President Vladimir Putin says his mobilization of some 300,000 reserve troops will be complete in two weeks. Russia has ramped up attacks on Ukraine, hitting more than a dozen targets across the country. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Dnipro, Ukraine. Then, Catherine Herridge discusses the state of the war with with Matthew Kroenig, a national security specialist who has worked with the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations.
Markarova says global response if Russia uses nuclear weapons has to be "very harsh"
Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., said on "Face the Nation" on Sunday that if a nuclear weapon is used against a "non-nuclear country like Ukraine, then the whole nuclear deterrence system is going to be under risk."
Ukrainian ballet company remains stranded abroad due to war
Chicago — When the dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet went on tour in February, they had no idea they would be stranded abroad for eight months due to war. They remain in limbo, determined to save their culture through dance. In Chicago's Auditorium Theatre, under the rumble of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden calls for Iran to stop violence against citizens as anti-government protests continue
Iran’s supreme leader warned the country will stand firm against the anti-government protests that are now in their fifth week. President Joe Biden called on Iran’s leaders to stop the violence against its citizens. CBS News correspondent Roxana Saberi reports.
Kyiv City Ballet dancers stranded abroad after months on the road
The Kyiv City Ballet company set out on tour in February, expecting to be gone for three weeks. Just one day after they left Ukraine, Russia invaded. The dance company now finds itself stranded abroad and touring across the world. Adriana Diaz has more.
Russia military range shooting leaves 11 dead, 15 wounded, defense ministry says
Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, before being killed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. The ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that...
CBS News
562K+
Followers
69K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0