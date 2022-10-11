Russian President Vladimir Putin says his mobilization of some 300,000 reserve troops will be complete in two weeks. Russia has ramped up attacks on Ukraine, hitting more than a dozen targets across the country. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Dnipro, Ukraine. Then, Catherine Herridge discusses the state of the war with with Matthew Kroenig, a national security specialist who has worked with the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations.

