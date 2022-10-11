ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian civilians battered in heaviest bombardment since invasion began

Days after unleashing the heaviest bombardment that Ukraine has seen since the invasion began, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had "no regrets" and "Russia is doing everything right." The merciless battering of civilians in frontline cities like Zaporizhzhia tell a different story. Charlie D'Agata reports from Ukraine.
Russia bombards Ukraine with more missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his mobilization of some 300,000 reserve troops will be complete in two weeks. Russia has ramped up attacks on Ukraine, hitting more than a dozen targets across the country. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Dnipro, Ukraine. Then, Catherine Herridge discusses the state of the war with with Matthew Kroenig, a national security specialist who has worked with the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations.
