San Diego, CA

Streamer Amouranth who 'stepped on' adoring fans had to be protected from stalkers

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Amouranth has revealed she was targeted by a number of stalkers during her time at TwitchCon.

The streamer, who is a major name on Twitch and was even asked to step on her followers during the event, had to call on her security team numerous times to keep her safe during the event.

Thankfully, the 28-year-old managed to escape the confrontations with the stalkers in San Diego last weekend without further harm.

However, she described the terrifying experience in a series of Twitch clips.

She said in a recent Twitch stream: “I have 24 hour security, and the security had to get involved because a stalker showed up. Just because I have security, that doesn’t mean I want the stalker to see me.”

Armoutanth, real name Kaitlyn Siragusa, explained how her cameraman told her that one had “pulled up” and the team had to stop him from confronting her.


One more incident saw a man approach her and say to her “long time no see”. She instantly turned around and walked away saying the word “help”.

She also said that “three other guys” had tried to follow her from her hotel to the event, which security had to stop too.

“They were staring at me and security, not even my security detail, like two other convention security started following us, because of the guys who were following us. It’s been f****** crazy.”

The weekend also saw fans queue up to meet Amouranth, before asking for her to step on them and take a picture in one of the stranger moments from the event.

It’s not the first time Amouranth has made headlines, after launching a bizarre entrepreneurial venture earlier this year: selling farts in a jar .

She launched her own collection of grossly scented jars available to pre-order for $999.99 a pop while also turning her used bath water into little keepsake jars too, at a bargain cost of $199.99.

Amouranth first broke into the online world as an ASMR and cosplay content creator and became the most-watched female streamer in 2021.

Comments / 0

 

Indy100

Indy100

