ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Man jailed for alleged molestation of at least three children

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbYgb_0iUKwgrv00

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says detectives have added multiple charges against a Houma man after a yearlong of investigations.

"Jeremiah Terril Murphy, 21, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Computer aided Solicitation of a Minor, First-Degree Rape, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, in connection with multiple investigations," according to a news release.

The TPSO Special Victims Unit began the probe in 2021.

"SVU Detectives investigated and arrested Jeremiah Terril Murphy in connection with an investigation into allegations of a sexual relationship with a minor."

Investigators say since word of Murphy’s arrest, additional victims have come forward.

"During the course of the investigations, SVU Detectives have discovered evidence linking Murphy to an additional investigation that was filed with the Sheriff’s Office on June 26, 2020."

Detectives says the victim in that case was under the age of 13.

"The investigation led SVU Detectives to arrest Jeremiah Terril Murphy, for charges of First-Degree Rape and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile."

The sheriff says SVU detectives also linked Jeremiah Terril Murphy to a third victim.

In that case, he is charged for allegedly meeting a teen on the Internet, then meeting and having sex with the child.

"The investigation led SVU Detectives to arrest Jeremiah Terril Murphy, for charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, and Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor."

At the time of this report Murphy remained jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a total bond of $396,000.

"Murphy commonly identifies himself as being younger than he is, in order to illicit a relationship with his victims."

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone who has information about these investigations, or information into anyone who may have been involved with Jeremiah Terril Murphy, to contact SVU Detectives at (985)876-2500.

He notes that information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 800-743-7433.

Comments / 3

Related
NOLA.com

After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
MARRERO, LA
WDSU

Crimestoppers discuss case of 19-year-old killed in LaPlace

Family and friends of a 19-year-old killed in LaPlace over the weekend are joining Crimestoppers Friday to discuss the case. Yasmin Halum was found Sunday shot in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive. Reports say deputies found Halum lying unresponsive on the driveway of a residence. She was taken...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

Woman shot in car, crashes though gates at Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 28-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle and a juvenile female received minor injuries when the car crashed through the gates of the Orleans Parish Justice Center. People who live on South Gayoso Street, near the Orleans Justice Center, say just after 7 p.m. Wednesday...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Houma, LA
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
WAFB

Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera

NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Woman sought in shoplifting, assault at Chef Menteur business

The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Gwendolyn Carter, 38, in the investigation of an aggravated assault and theft that occurred on Oct. 1 in the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Carter is accused of shoplifting more than $300 worth of merchandise from the location. As an employee...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Indecent Behavior#Svu Detectives#The Sheriff S Office
pelicanpostonline.com

Details from Monday homicide in Donaldsonville

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday October 10, at approximately 8:45 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Lessard Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, deputies found Trevon Henderson, 21, deceased from a single gunshot wound. The suspect, Perry Smith Jr., 33 remained at the scene. He was arrested and is charged with negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
TheDailyBeast

New Orleans Cop Stood by as Woman Was Raped a Block Away

A deputy constable who refused to intervene while a man raped an unconscious woman a block away in July claimed that rushing to the scene went against his training, NOLA.com reports. Earl J. Brown III, a 20-year veteran of the force, resigned a week after The Times-Picayune obtained a 911 call that showed Brown, who was working security on a movie set, waited three whole minutes before approaching the scene of the crime. By then, the suspect had fled. Brown later claimed to internal investigators, “I was never trained to leave an off-duty detail as a reserve deputy constable to respond to an NOPD call for service.” He resigned before he could be fired by Captain Scott Seymour, who noted Brown had violated several department policies by failing to act.Read it at NOLA.com
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

NOPD officer accused of raping woman enters plea in court

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer accused of rape was in court Tuesday, where he entered a not guilty plea. Gerry Paul, who is accused of violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year, was in court for his arraignment. Paul was charged in September, almost 16...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

2 juveniles arrested for armed robbery in Kenner

KENNER, La. — Kenner police reports that two teenage boys were arrested for armed robbery on Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old from Kenner and a 17-year-old from New Orleans were arrested for robbing three victims near the boat launch concession stand on Friday around 11 p.m. The victims...
KENNER, LA
brproud.com

5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Jefferson Parish Crash Claims Life of Kenner Man

Metairie – On October 12, 2022, around 6:15 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a serious injury crash on US 61 near Cleary Avenue in Metairie. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 72-year-old Arden Fairleigh III of Kenner. The initial investigation revealed that Fairleigh...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy