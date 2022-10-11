Man jailed for alleged molestation of at least three children

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says detectives have added multiple charges against a Houma man after a yearlong of investigations.

"Jeremiah Terril Murphy, 21, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Computer aided Solicitation of a Minor, First-Degree Rape, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, in connection with multiple investigations," according to a news release.

The TPSO Special Victims Unit began the probe in 2021.

"SVU Detectives investigated and arrested Jeremiah Terril Murphy in connection with an investigation into allegations of a sexual relationship with a minor."

Investigators say since word of Murphy’s arrest, additional victims have come forward.

"During the course of the investigations, SVU Detectives have discovered evidence linking Murphy to an additional investigation that was filed with the Sheriff’s Office on June 26, 2020."

Detectives says the victim in that case was under the age of 13.

"The investigation led SVU Detectives to arrest Jeremiah Terril Murphy, for charges of First-Degree Rape and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile."

The sheriff says SVU detectives also linked Jeremiah Terril Murphy to a third victim.

In that case, he is charged for allegedly meeting a teen on the Internet, then meeting and having sex with the child.

"The investigation led SVU Detectives to arrest Jeremiah Terril Murphy, for charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, and Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor."

At the time of this report Murphy remained jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a total bond of $396,000.

"Murphy commonly identifies himself as being younger than he is, in order to illicit a relationship with his victims."

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone who has information about these investigations, or information into anyone who may have been involved with Jeremiah Terril Murphy, to contact SVU Detectives at (985)876-2500.

He notes that information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 800-743-7433.