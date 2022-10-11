ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pennsylvania student charged with raping teacher; Said he has ‘urges’

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnHE2_0iUKwdDk00

A student in Pennsylvania is being charged with rape after he allegedly physically and sexually attacked a teacher in a classroom.

KDKA reports that a 15-year-old at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy was sitting next to the teacher when he grabbed the teacher’s clothing and when the teacher resisted, he threw her to the ground. That’s when the reports says the teen tried to rape the teacher.

The report also says the teen slammed the teacher’s head against the floor and threatened to kill her if she screamed.

The teacher was able to fight off the teen and made it to the hallway where another teacher called for help.

The news outlet reports that the teen told police that he was sorry but he has ‘urges.’

The District Attorney plans to have the teen charged as an adult.

KDKA also reports that the teen lived in foster care and is mentally ill.

Comments / 274

Brian Murray
3d ago

Has urges? So does every other real male but that doesn't mean it's right to force yourself on a female. Any good real male knows that.

Reply(17)
129
S Jones MI
3d ago

So sad —hope teacher is recovering. Feel terrible that this occurred. It must’ve been frightening. Sad state in our homes. Most often foster care is horrible. Many children suffer abuse at the hands of adults. Hope the 15 yr old boy gets the psychological help he needs. Tragic situation.

Reply(1)
71
Leah Margolis
3d ago

this young man needs help. if he gets the urge to kill someone or shot a crowd he will do it. He has to learn to control himself. Put him in a facility where he will get this help

Reply(14)
59
 

