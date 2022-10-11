Read full article on original website
Creatures After Dark running at Botanical Gardens
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some new residents have moved into the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens as part of its newest exhibit, which runs now through the end of October. "Creatures After Dark" features several illuminated creatures made out of plants, including dinosaurs made of moss and topiaries, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, and a shark.
Famous Hamburg Restaurant is Finally Expanding Its Parking
Now that we're heading into the colder weather, going to comforting Western New York restaurants will be a popular activity over the next several months, especially from now until Christmas and New Year's Eve. The Buffalo region is known for many famous restaurants and if you have noticed, some of...
Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger
There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
Porchtoberfest 2022 happening Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood Village Association and the Elmwood Strip Group have announced that this year’s Porchtoberfest will take place Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. The one-day event, founded in 2017, will begin at the Bidwell Parkway Farmer’s Market and continue until bars and restaurants close their doors at night. The event will […]
Leaf Blowers Banned At These Times In Western New York
Since the first blast of cold air moved in to Buffalo and Western New York, the leaves have been changing colors and the fall has set in. While we watch football, drink pumpkin spice and pick the perfect pumpkin, the work is getting ready to begin. There has been a...
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and the West Falls Center for the Arts to host Inaugural FallFest
Event will feature live music, local vendors, and kids’ activities at region’s most unique eco-tourism destination. There’s a new FallFest to look forward to in 2022. This Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16, The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and the West Falls Center for the Arts are coming together to celebrate the fall season in ways that only they can.
Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster
If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
Niagara Co. to host household hazardous waste collection event
According to Niagara County Legislator Randy Bradt, registration is now open for the county’s next household hazardous waste collection event. The event will be held on Saturday, November 5 in North Tonawanda and is open to all Niagara County residents. However, you must register in advance. Bradt said the...
He opened a shop in Springville to bring old furniture back to life
When Chris Wojtowicz was a child he used to work in his grandfather's upholstery shop. Chris says "I couldn't stand it."
William's Legacy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is a story of finding inspiration in profound loss. A Grand Island mother has turned to a combination of finances and physique to remember and honor the son she lost in a motorcycle accident. DeeAnn Dimeo is a professional vocalist, and when she takes the...
New: Drool-Worthy Doesn’t Begin to Describe the Insane Concoctions at Macy’s Place in Kenmore
A lot of local restaurants serve dishes that are mashups of foods you wouldn’t think to put together, but no other restaurant has taken the kitchen sink approach to their menu and had success like Macy’s Place Pizzeria. Named for the place they go viral, the Instagram Pizzas...
New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
Best Nightlife Spots in WNY
Looking for a boozy night out? Once it hits 5pm on a Friday, it is the freakin’ weekend and the bars are calling!. While there are plenty of places to grab a drink, when it comes to finding the best nightlife spots in our region, 3 main areas come to mind:
Wake Up Wags: Missy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Missy! She’s 12 years old and up for adoption ever since her owner passed away. The Chihuahua mix does well with children and other dogs. Anyone looking to welcome her into their home can reach out to Awesome Paws Rescue. Click/tap here to find out how.
Woodridge Avenue homes in Cheektowaga flooded with sewage
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Neighbors who live on Woodridge Avenue in Cheektowaga are cleaning up their basements after water and sewage flooded their basements early Thursday morning. Joseph Zdrojewski's basement was filled says he noticed the water coming in around 3:15 a.m. Cheektowaga officials say at least a dozen homes...
Ukrainian Cultural Center getting a fresh new look
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center is getting a fresh new look on the inside, all thanks to a local artist. The artist, Dianna Derhak, has been given the task to update the murals on the walls and ceiling. All the patterns are done by hand and they hold quite a bit of meaning.
When Does Buffalo Turn Their Heat On?
When the temperatures start to cool in Western New York, the furnaces turn on. The question is how cold does it need to be to do it?. Now that autumn and cooler wheater have arrived in Western New York, it is the perfect time for the time-honored debate that is bound to be discussed in households from Lewiston to Jamestown:
'Fall-i-day' shopping event happening at the Wurlitzer
Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo have teamed up again for the second annual “Totally Sweet Buffalo Fall-i-day” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the historic Wurlitzer Building in North Tonawanda. The event will feature more than 60 vendors selling unique merchandise for fall, Halloween,...
