Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Creatures After Dark running at Botanical Gardens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some new residents have moved into the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens as part of its newest exhibit, which runs now through the end of October. "Creatures After Dark" features several illuminated creatures made out of plants, including dinosaurs made of moss and topiaries, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, and a shark.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger

There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Porchtoberfest 2022 happening Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood Village Association and the Elmwood Strip Group have announced that this year’s Porchtoberfest will take place Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. The one-day event, founded in 2017, will begin at the Bidwell Parkway Farmer’s Market and continue until bars and restaurants close their doors at night. The event will […]
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Restaurants
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and the West Falls Center for the Arts to host Inaugural FallFest

Event will feature live music, local vendors, and kids’ activities at region’s most unique eco-tourism destination. There’s a new FallFest to look forward to in 2022. This Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16, The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and the West Falls Center for the Arts are coming together to celebrate the fall season in ways that only they can.
WEST FALLS, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster

If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
LANCASTER, NY
wutv29.com

Niagara Co. to host household hazardous waste collection event

According to Niagara County Legislator Randy Bradt, registration is now open for the county’s next household hazardous waste collection event. The event will be held on Saturday, November 5 in North Tonawanda and is open to all Niagara County residents. However, you must register in advance. Bradt said the...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

William's Legacy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is a story of finding inspiration in profound loss. A Grand Island mother has turned to a combination of finances and physique to remember and honor the son she lost in a motorcycle accident. DeeAnn Dimeo is a professional vocalist, and when she takes the...
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
stepoutbuffalo.com

Best Nightlife Spots in WNY

Looking for a boozy night out? Once it hits 5pm on a Friday, it is the freakin’ weekend and the bars are calling!. While there are plenty of places to grab a drink, when it comes to finding the best nightlife spots in our region, 3 main areas come to mind:
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Wake Up Wags: Missy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Missy! She’s 12 years old and up for adoption ever since her owner passed away. The Chihuahua mix does well with children and other dogs. Anyone looking to welcome her into their home can reach out to Awesome Paws Rescue. Click/tap here to find out how.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Woodridge Avenue homes in Cheektowaga flooded with sewage

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Neighbors who live on Woodridge Avenue in Cheektowaga are cleaning up their basements after water and sewage flooded their basements early Thursday morning. Joseph Zdrojewski's basement was filled says he noticed the water coming in around 3:15 a.m. Cheektowaga officials say at least a dozen homes...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

Ukrainian Cultural Center getting a fresh new look

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center is getting a fresh new look on the inside, all thanks to a local artist. The artist, Dianna Derhak, has been given the task to update the murals on the walls and ceiling. All the patterns are done by hand and they hold quite a bit of meaning.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

When Does Buffalo Turn Their Heat On?

When the temperatures start to cool in Western New York, the furnaces turn on. The question is how cold does it need to be to do it?. Now that autumn and cooler wheater have arrived in Western New York, it is the perfect time for the time-honored debate that is bound to be discussed in households from Lewiston to Jamestown:
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

'Fall-i-day' shopping event happening at the Wurlitzer

Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo have teamed up again for the second annual “Totally Sweet Buffalo Fall-i-day” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the historic Wurlitzer Building in North Tonawanda. The event will feature more than 60 vendors selling unique merchandise for fall, Halloween,...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

