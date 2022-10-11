Read full article on original website
LONGVIEW, Texas – Few programs in East Texas more routinely provide elite talent to the college ranks than the Lobos of Longview. And while the current headliner is Rivals100 wide receiver Jalen Hale there’s more to head coach John King’s roster. And all of that talent was on full display as Longview crushed long-time rival Marshall 48-11. The Lobos have a strong junior class led by a pair of Oklahoma offers, running back Taylor Tatum and cornerback Willie Nelson.
As the Jayhawks get ready for their final practice and head to Norman, the offense is going to have a different look than the first six games. Jason Bean is expected to be the Jayhawks starting quarterback against Oklahoma. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki called Jalon Daniels “day-to-day”, and all signs are pointing to Bean being the starter.
Kansas hits the road for Oklahoma after a three-game homestand ended in a 38-31 loss to TCU before a third consecutive sold-out crowd at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Now, the Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) hit the road for the first time in 28 days for another Big 12 road challenge in Norman.
