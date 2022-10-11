Read full article on original website
Small-Batch Apple Cider Recipe
When fall comes around, there's no doubt that pumpkins and apples reign supreme. This season is synonymous with apple picking as well as heading to the apple orchard with family and friends. And what better way to use what you picked at the orchard than by baking some homemade cider? Recipe developer Miriam Hahn came up with this flavorful small-batch apple cider, which tastes incredible. "The flavor is like apple juice, spiced up with cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. It just screams fall!" Hahn raves.
Bobby Flay's Pro Tip For Poaching Eggs
If you're a fan of eggs Benedict, there's no doubt that you're familiar with poached eggs. They may look deceptively simple, but these perfectly cooked eggs can be notoriously difficult to master. A runny yolk is a disaster, while a rubberized egg is equally unappetizing. Fortunately, celebrity chef Bobby Flay has a pro tip that will help you achieve restaurant-quality poached eggs at home.
This Family’s “Secret” Cake Recipe Has Taken Over An Entire Corner Of The Internet, And After Trying It Myself, I Totally Understand Why
Even as someone who low-key hates baking, I'd make (and eat) this cake on a weekly basis.
Bourbon Pecan Praline Recipe
Some flavors just go together perfectly, like coffee and donuts, peas and carrots, or ketchup and fries. Looking for one more duo to add to that list? Why not take it from Erin Johnson of Probably in the Kitchen, the recipe developer behind these bourbon pecan pralines, when she says: "Bourbon and pecans are two of my favorite flavors and these combined make for a delicious treat!" Considering you can make them with all of 5 minutes of hands-on work and 20 minutes of cook time, they are a treat you can pretty much whip up any time. Not that you have to reveal that fact to the folks enjoying your tasty handiwork.
The First Recipe For Pumpkin Spice Goes Back Further Than You Think
We all have different ideas that come to mind when we think of pumpkin spice. Some of us think of lattes and coffee while others may think more traditionally like desserts and pie. Then there are others who may think it's basic and go nowhere near the stuff. Whether you're a true believer in pumpkin spice or you don't touch a single Fall related thing, there's no escaping that iconic fall flavor that enters our lives come September every year.
Easy Peruvian Chicken Recipe
This easy Peruvian chicken recipe is an adaptation of rotisserie chicken, one of the country's signature dishes consisting of chicken coated in a tangy mix of spices served with a spicy green herb and lime sauce. Peruvian chicken, also called pollo a la brasa or blackened chicken, is known for...
Dunkin' Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Coffee That Isn't Pumpkin For Once
Every autumn, people are bombarded with pumpkin spice. It's become a tradition, like political campaigns that go on way too long and the holiday shopping season starting earlier and earlier each year. This trend began sometime in 2003, when Starbucks first released its pumpkin spice latte. Since that storied harvest season, it's been a rush to cram pumpkin spice into cookies, candies, and even ravioli. Fortunately, more brands are dumping the pumpkin seasoning and celebrating other fall flavors.
Are Carving Pumpkins Edible?
Pumpkins go with Halloween and autumn just as peppermint goes with Christmas and winter. Whether it's seeing jack-o-lanterns on porches or those big plastic pumpkins at the front of many businesses, the green-stemmed orange fruits have well-established themselves as symbols of the fall season. But have you ever picked up one of these hefty gourds and thought to yourself, "Can I eat this?"
White Bean And Kale Soup Recipe
Kale, a type of greenery once so little-regarded that it was used to decorate Pizza Hut's salad bars, has risen to dizzying heights in recent years due to being hailed as a superfood, but not everyone's enamored of its somewhat bitter flavor and a texture that can make it tough to chew. When kale is partnered with white beans in a flavorful soup, however, even non-fans might be surprised at how tasty this vegetable can be. Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn describes this white bean and kale soup recipe as "hearty, savory and delicious," noting that it's also "super healthy."
Now's Your Chance To Dress Up As A Crumbl Cookie For Halloween
Halloween is coming up quickly and if you're like us, you probably don't have a costume figured out yet. Instead of putting together a last-minute costume out of items already hanging in your closet, place a delivery for one. For a unique and easy costume, Crumbl Cookies is serving up two costume options. Normally known for its ever-changing menu of cookie flavors, it's hard to pick a favorite, but Instagram thinks it decided on the best Crumbl cookie flavor.
Taco Bell's New Limited-Edition Freeze Is Utter 'Bliss'
When Taco Bell came out with its iconic Baja Blast Freeze in 2013, it truly changed the way people ordered drinks with their meals. The Mountain Dew slurpy with hints of a tropical twist flavor took the fast-food industry by storm, with as many as 300 million pours of the drink sold annually (via People). Because the drink did so well, Taco Bell decided to make the frozen drinks a permanent mainstay of its Mexican-styled food menu.
Apple Cider Old Fashioned Cocktail Recipe
There is nothing better than a crisp fall day, when the leaves are turning fiery red and the smokey smell of bonfire lingers in the air. One way to make a perfect autumn evening even better? Building an old fashioned using fresh apple cider and nutty, spicy bitters. While apple cider is most abundant in the fall, it is easy to find year-round in the produce section of grocery stores or made from scratch using an instant pot spiced apple cider recipe and can be enjoyed in this cocktail no matter the season.
Eloise Head Of Fitwaffle Discusses Her New Book And How To Balance Desserts And Health - Exclusive Interview
If you don't know the name Eloise Head, perhaps you'll recognize her other name: Fitwaffle. It's under that name that she's racked up millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok. When Head started posting about her fitness and eating regimens on Instagram in 2015, she could have never envisioned where...
Scathing Reviews Force Smart Balance To Bring Back Its Original Flavor
Given the fact that Smart Balance's buttery spread is free of unsaturated fats, has fewer calories than most margarine, and is the first of its standing to go non-GMO, it positions itself as a healthy alternative to butter. Still, not everybody recommends it. In 2002, Dr. Andrew Weil said of...
Why Anthony Bourdain Recommended Cooking In A Hotel
Though traveling is usually a fun and enriching experience, it can also be a very fast-paced, tiresome ordeal that just leaves you wanting to kick your shoes off at your hotel room at the end of the day. You might grab some takeout for dinner, DoorDash a comfort meal, or if you're staying in a more upscale hotel, you may choose to splurge and buy dinner at the on-site restaurant. When we think of eating meals on the go, low on energy after a day of adventure, we don't typically want to spend extra time cooking a meal ourselves. Home cooking is supposed to be done at home, right?
What Does It Mean When Your Pint Glass Has A Bulge?
A frosty pint of beer is the perfect way to unwind after a long day. But have you ever noticed that your pint glass sometimes has a strange bulge towards the top of the glass? If so, you're not alone. In fact, this is a pretty common phenomenon, and it's one that has stumped many a bargoer.
