Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast: Nebraska at Purdue
After consecutive road wins, the Boilermakers return home, looking to keep the winning streak alive and stake a claim – again – as a favorite in the Big Ten West. It’s Purdue hosting Nebraska in Ross-Ade Stadium under the lights at 7:30 Saturday night. We preview on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast.
GoldandBlack.com video: Final word from Jeff Brohm
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm offers one last update on his team prior to Saturday's visit from Nebraska. Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?. Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube. : Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast. Copyright,...
Purdue set to play Nebraska without top two running backs
If Purdue is going to beat Nebraska on Saturday, it likely will have to do so with a depleted collection of running backs. Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm said after practice today that No. 1 running back King Doerue will be a game-time decision. He's been dealing with a calf injury that has kept him out the last four games. No. 2 back Dylan Downing is out with a foot injury suffered last week at Maryland.
Bold Predictions as Nebraska enters "monumental battle" against Purdue
Bold Predictions is back for another go-round as Nebraska hits the road for a second straight week for a third primetime matchup (6:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network) in as many weeks. After wins over Indiana and Rutgers, the Huskers (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) are set to square off...
Everything Mickey Joseph said at lightning-round presser ahead of Purdue
On Thursday, Mickey Joseph gave his final preview of the Huskers' matchup with Purdue. Here's a rundown of everything Nebraska's interim head coach said at his lightning-round press conference:. Opening statement:. "Great week of practice. Great week for the kids. Great week for the coaches. We're excited about this opportunity...
Matchup Preview: Purdue-Nebraska
Date/Time/Place: Saturday, October 15, 7:30 PM ET, Ross-Ade Stadium. Capacity: 57,282 (sold out) 2022 schedules/records: Nebraska 3-3 (2-1 Big Ten), Purdue 4-2 (2-1 Big Ten) Series notes: Saturday will mark the 11th all-time meeting between Purdue and Nebraska and the 10th since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. The series sits at a five-to-five deadlock. Under Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers are 3-2 against Nebraska, though both losses came in Ross-Ade Stadium (2017, 2020). Last season, the Purdue defense led the way with four interceptions as Purdue took down the Cornhuskers in Lincoln 28-23.
Purdue DB Chris Jefferson expected to be out this week for Nebraska game
Purdue defensive back Chris Jefferson is expected to miss this week's game vs. Nebraska. Jefferson started the first five games of 2022 as a key member of the secondary. But he didn't start last week at Maryland played only 10 snaps last Saturday. Jefferson plays a variety of roles, lining up at safety, nickelback and star (safety/linebacker).
Number Crunching: Week 6
Take a look at some of our eclectic numbers for Purdue football in between Weeks 6 and 7. Aidan O'Connell engineered another comeback in the fourth quarter for the Boilers, as they overcame a six-point deficit with three minutes on the clock. That marks the sixth time in O'Connell's career that he has led the Boilers to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit, most recently in last year's Music City Bowl overtime win where the Boilers trailed with under five minutes in the game. His other last-quarter comebacks were 2019 versus Nebraska and Northwestern, 2020 versus Iowa and 2021 versus Illinois.
Return of Jalen Graham energizes Purdue defense
The long wait is over. Jalen Graham is back ...in a big way. The star Purdue defender trumpeted his return from a tibia fracture last Saturday in Purdue’s 31-29 win at Maryland. “Well, it's good to get Jalen Graham back," said Jeff Brohm. Playing for the first time since...
