1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday.

On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side of the road, according to state police. His Volkswagen Jetta was totaled, and he was flown to the hospital for serious injuries.

Police noted that the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

State police in Punxsutawney, Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department and Mahaffey Community Ambulance all helped clear the scene.

