Meg Baird Announces New Album Furling, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Meg Baird has a new album on the way, her first solo record since 2015’s Don't Weigh Down the Light. It’s titled Furling and it’s out January 27 via Drag City. The guitarist and singer-songwriter has shared “Will You Follow Me Home?” with a video to preview the LP. Take a look below.
JID and Smino Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour
JID and Smino are going on tour together next year. The Luv Is 4Ever Tour kicks off in January and runs through March. Check out the rappers’ joint schedule below. Earlier this year, JID released his new album The Forever Story. And, on October 28, Smino will issue Luv 4 Rent, featuring the new track “90 Proof.” The rappers have previously collaborated on the single “Baguetti” and the Revenge of the Dreamers III song “1993.”
Green Day Reissuing Nimrod for 25th Anniversary, Share Unreleased Demo: Listen
Today, on the album’s 25th anniversary, Green Day have announced a reissue of Nimrod. The 1997 album will be bundled with a clutch of demoes and a live album recorded at the Electric Factory, in Philadelphia, in 1997. Below, check out the tracklist and “You Irritate Me (Demo),” one of the two previously unreleased songs on the reissue. Nimrod (25th Anniversary Edition) arrives January 27 next year, digitally, as a 5xLP, and as a 3xCD box set.
At Scaramouche
Joseph Shabason and Nicholas Krgovich are ideal musical counterweights. On their second collaborative album—following 2020’s excellent trio record with guitarist Chris Harris—the Toronto saxophonist and Vancouver singer balance each other’s occasionally opposing impulses. Both artists are fascinated by the beauty of mundane moments and minuscule gestures, but Krgovich brings a Zen-like tidiness to his lyrics, while Shabason playfully messes with ambient music, art-rock, and adult contemporary. By significantly expanding the cast of contributors, At Scaramouche dances past the quiet contemplation of their debut, rediscovering the collective joys of being with other people. Yet even when their squiggly grooves lift off the ground, Krgovich’s plain-spoken koans keep his feet planted.
The 30 Best House Tracks of the ’90s
From its 1980s roots in Black, Latinx, and queer communities in cities like Chicago, Detroit, and New York, electronic dance music exploded in the 1990s, taking techno, rave, jungle, and other permutations around the globe. But nothing better exemplifies ’90s dance music than house, whose pumping groove supplies the heartbeat of club culture.
“Idol; Re-Run”
Westerman has been gone for two years, but his music is not the sort to announce itself on reentry, or even to announce itself at all; the London singer-songwriter prefers to murmur gnomic provocations over pastoral folk disturbed by chilly electronic ripples. Co-produced by Big Thief’s James Krivchenia, his new single “Idol; Re-Run” floats somewhere between ease and disease, serenity and anxiety—peer beneath that beatific piano line and and Westerman isn't sighing the word “Mother,” but “Mother/Fucker.” The target, evidently, is former President Trump, who is the “idol” that is “running scared.” But Westerman sings it without venom, or even affect: the words just sort of drift free, eddying around the acoustic guitars and the muted trombone. Like a lot of his music, it's as soothing as it is disturbing, and lingers deceptively far past its fade out.
Sault Share 10-Minute New Song “Angel”: Listen
Today (October 10), Sault have returned with a new song that runs 10 minutes and 10 seconds. It’s called “Angel” and it’s the mysterious band’s first new music since the release of Air in April. The track was produced by Inflo and has contributions from Jack Peñate and Chronixx. Check it out below.
Regina Spektor Cancels 2022 Tour After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Regina Spektor has canceled her remaining 2022 tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19. In a lengthy Instagram post, Spektor said she has lost her voice and has “gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible.” She had 10 concerts left on the tour in support of her new album, Home, before and after.
“Poland”
Peruse social media for long enough and you’ll probably find Wattpad fan fiction about Lil Yachty’s newest single, “Poland.” What started as a random leaked snippet has turned into a viral whirlwind, with everyone from YouTube comedians to Billboard chart-toppers chiming in. Like Yachty’s best songs, “Poland” is mystifying and intoxicating and, most importantly, simple: Over a churning F1lthy beat that wouldn’t be out of place on Whole Lotta Red, Yachty croons “I took the Wock to Poland” in a garbled yodel that probably has Mason Ramsey jealous. No clue what it really means, but it’s sung with enough deliriousness that you think, sure, maybe Yachty’s love for cough syrup has him trekking through Eastern Europe in the midst of a fever dream. At the very least, the song recaptures the light-heartedness that won Yachty fans and made him the face of endless brand campaigns. Does this burst of spontaneity signal a new path for Yachty? Probably not. Will A24 acquire the rights to put his long and storied expedition up on the big screen? Let’s pray. For now, enjoy any moment that snaps us out of the Matrix.
