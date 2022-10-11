ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

wabi.tv

LePage holds special discussion on Maine and inflation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former governor and current Gubernatorial Republican nominee Paul LePage held a special discussion with residents in Bangor Thursday. It took place at Dysart’s in Bangor. LePage said it was a chance to talk to attendees about issues they’re concerned about right now. Some topics...
BANGOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Education and the economy highlights third candidate forum

Candidates for Maine House of Representatives and the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed education, business issues, and housing during the third of four political forums hosted by The Lincoln County News ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Held at the Waldoboro town office Thursday, Oct. 6, the panel...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
mainepublic.org

Fact checking Maine political ads leading up to Election Day

The Maine race for governor has unleashed a torrent of television and digital ads, many containing dubious claims, omissions of context, or outright falsehoods. Fact checking these messages is a cumbersome, time-consuming task, but here’s our best shot. With less than a month until Election Day, here are several...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

Brewer lawyer suspended but can keep working

A Brewer attorney’s license is suspended for a year but he will be allowed to continue practicing law as long as he does court-appointed work on behalf of the state’s poor, a Maine judge has ruled. Donald F. Brown, of Brewer, was suspended for misrepresenting that he had...
BREWER, ME
The Center Square

Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

LePage, Hunkler appear at gubernatorial forum in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Educational, not confrontational. That was the stated goal of a gubernatorial forum in Waterville Tuesday morning featuring two of Maine’s three candidates for governor. The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce put on the event at Thomas College as part of its business breakfast series. Former governor...
WATERVILLE, ME
newscentermaine.com

VERIFY: Yes, Maine is experiencing a shortage on K1 kerosene heating fuel

PORTLAND, Maine — Heating oil prices are near record highs according to Maine's Governor's Energy Office with just weeks until winter. Staff do not see those prices dropping before the snow flies and temperatures plummet. More than 60 percent of homes in Maine rely on heating oil. Maine is...
MAINE STATE
NECN

Maine Midterm Election 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need To Know

Maine voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s midterm election on November 8. Residents will vote for the candidate of their choice in several key races including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and other local and statewide races. The marquee race on Maine’s...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

News Center Maine Meteorologists Spoof Political Ads

Sick of political ads yet? So are the folks at News Center!. As we all know there is a rather big election coming up on Tuesday, November 8th. No matter who you support, Paul LePage, or Janet Mills, everyone can pretty much agree that the volume of political ads have reached a fever pitch, and have left us all feeling a little burned out. This is usually the perfect time to try to have a laugh about it, which is exactly what the folks at News Center did.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Republicans speak out over rising heating cost

BANGOR — Maine republicans addressed concerns over rising heating costs today. During a press conference, republican legislators criticized governor Janet Mills and efficiency Maine for the 2019 incentive program which provides rebates and financial assistance to purchase electric cars. The 2019 initiative also authorized the expansion of public charging...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Early voting begins in Maine

The General Election is less than a month away, and early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 11, in some communities in Maine. Others will start letting you cast your ballot on Wednesday. In other states, the term "early voting" is often used to indicate absentee voting; especially when absentee voting is...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Cabbage Island Clambakes makes Yelp’s Top 100

Twelve Maine restaurants and one island – yes, Cabbage Island Clambakes – made it onto Yelp’s Top 100 New England places to eat this year. This top attraction of the Boothbay region placed 43rd. The owners, brothers Wayne and Bob Moore, and the staff are as important...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME

