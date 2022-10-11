Read full article on original website
The Winchesters - Episode 1.04 - Masters of War - Press Release
“Masters of War” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV) FIGHTER’S INSTINCT – After the details of a veteran’s death don’t add up, Carlos (JoJo Fleites) brings everyone in to investigate and he shares a detail about his past that makes John (Drake Rodger) see him in a new light. Mary (Meg Donnelly) finds an unexpected ally who has been hot on the trail of this monster and Latika (Nida Khurshid) tries to help Mary heal and find closure with someone she lost. Meanwhile, John’s habit of running headfirst into danger leaves Millie (Bianca Kajlich) worried for her son. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Julia Cooperman (#104). Original Airdate 11/1/2022.
The L Word - Episode 3.02 - Los Angeles Traffic - Press Release
Bette and Shane break new ground with Tina and Tess, respectively, but old habits come back to bite them. Sparks fly with Alice’s latest prospect until an unexpected revelation, while Angie heals her heartbreak with a new flame. Meanwhile, Finley competes for Maribel's favor until Maribel drops a bomb about Sophie that threatens to tear them apart, and Dani puts hurt feelings aside for Gigi, but is it too late?
Walker: Independence - Episode 1.05 - Friend of the Devil - Press Release
“Friend of the Devil” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) THE MOST DANGEROUS MAN IN TEXAS – When an old friend rides into town, Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian) finds himself in the impossible position of helping a former partner in crime while keeping up appearances as the town’s new sheriff. Abby (Kat McNamara) and Kate’s (Katie Findlay) friendship is put to the test as Abby faces uncomfortable questions about her deceased husband while Gus (Philemon Chambers) and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) reconnect and work together to pursue a new lead in connection to the murder of Abby’s husband. The episode was written by Nick Zigler and directed by Carol Banker (#105). Original airdate 11/3/2022.
Walker - Episode 3.05 - Mum's the Word - Press Release
GROWING PAINS – During a would-be simple assignment, a misunderstanding causes Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) to examine where they are in life and what lies ahead. Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) strives to roll with the cool kids to disastrous results and Trey (Jeff Pierre) struggles with what being a Ranger means for his relationship with his mother. The episode was directed by Stephanie Martin and written by Blythe Ann Johnson (#305). Original airdate 11/3/2022.
Fargo - Season 6 - David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly and Nick Gomez Join Cast
FX’s Fargo has added David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly and Nick Gomez to the cast of the fifth season. They join the previously announced Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani. The latest installment is set in 2019, and asks the...
Stargirl - Episode 3.09 - The Monsters - Press Release
“Frenemies – Chapter Nine: The Monsters” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG,V) (HDTV) CONFRONTING THE TRUTH — After a recent experience renews Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) confidence, she sets out to make amends with those around her. Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) puts his foot down after Mike (Trae Romano) shares his latest plan. Finally, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery that leads to a terrifying battle no one saw coming. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#309). Original airdate 11/2/2022.
Young Sheldon - Passion’s Harvest and a Sheldocracy - Review
This episode continues Mary’s journey of finding out who she is without the church and in the process, she ends up discovering a whole new side of herself. When Mary scoffs at Connie for reading a romance novel, she challenges Mary to give it a try. It doesn’t take long for Mary to get sucked into the story, even hiding in the bathroom to read in private. The book unlocks a curious side of Mary and she decides to write her own romance novel, where a character named Marie meets a handsome man named Dusty in a bar. Of course “Marie” is a pseudonym for Mary, and she attempts to capture her very vivid fantasy on paper. George catches Mary enthralled in her writing, and asks what she’s doing. She quickly dismisses it as her grocery list. However, her fantasy has gotten her hot, and she lures a confused but eager George into the bedroom. Later, George confides in Dale about Mary’s sudden change in personality and Dale sarcastically suggests that she has either hit her head or she’s going through menopause because there is no possible way that a woman would be turned on by George. It is fun to see this wild side of Mary and Zoe Perry is fabulous in portraying this new side of her character, while maintaining pieces of the moral, conservative side that have made Mary who she is for so long.
S.W.A.T. - Episode 6.03 - Woah Black Betty - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Whoa Black Betty” – When S.W.A.T.’s armored vehicle is stolen, the squad must team up with FBI Agent Vasquez (guest star Jessica Camacho), a former LAPD officer who was once denied a position on the S.W.A.T. team, to stop the vehicle from being used in a potential terrorist attack. Also, Hondo and Nischelle prepare for their baby’s gender reveal party, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Oct. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
The Cleaning Lady - Bahala Na - Review
Stakes and emotions were running high in episode 4: Bahala Na. And let me tell you right now - I enjoyed every second of it!. After getting back the money an old man owed Kamdar, Arman just seems more and more tired of having to do the dirty work - he may be a criminal, but he surely doesn't appreciate the violent side of his lifestyle. And by the looks of it, the bruising on his hand is only going to get worse…In an attempt to cut their weekly vig, Arman offers to become Robert's personal debt collector. Kamdar was impressed by his performance in last week’s episode but he also knows it won’t always go that ‘smoothly ’ (okay. it didn’t go smoothly at all, but at least he got the money without killing anyone...?) so he accepts on one condition: that Nadia joins him at Fastlane to use her charms and expertise to influence his customer's bets.
Vampire Academy - The Trials - Advance Preview
Hello Vampire Academy fans! I was lucky enough to get to view episode 8 in advance and have some teases for you. Now I am not going to give a lot away, because what fun would that be? I will just give you a little bit of what to expect when the next episode drops on Thursday. So read on if you want to get ready for The Trials ahead of time.
Fire Country - Episode 1.04 - Work, Don't Worry - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Work, Don’t Worry” – The crew engages in a search and rescue mission after a building collapses and Division Chief Sharon is forced to make a gut-wrenching decision, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 28 (9:00 – 10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
For All Mankind - Season 4 - Maria Mashkova & Dimiter Marinov Join Apple Series
Maria Mashkova (McMafia) and Dimiter Marinov (Green Book) have joined the upcoming fourth season of Apple TV+’s space drama series For All Mankind in key recurring roles. Mashkova will play Svetlana, a co-pilot. Marinov will portray Iyla, a Mars space veter.
Physical - Season 3 - Zooey Deschanel Joins Cast
Zooey Deschanel has joined the Season 3 cast of Physical, Apple TV+’s hit, half-hour dramedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne. Deschanel will play Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry.
Dead Boy Detectives - Michael Beach, Joshua Colley & Lindsey Gort Join Cast
Michael Beach (Dahmer: Monster), Joshua Colley (Senior Year) and Lindsey Gort (All Rise) have joined the cast of Dead Boy Detectives, HBO Max’s upcoming drama series based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, in key recurring roles. Beach plays Tragic Mick, a melancholy walrus trapped in...
MOVIES (LFF 2022): Saint Omer - Review
A slow burner of a court case that's unlike few other, Saint Omer avoids the clear cut by making its subject a murderer - but the motives are empathetic; however hard to judge. What follows is not so much a trial to prove innocence; everyone knows Laurence Coly is guilty of killing her 15 month old daughter - but more is a point as to why she did it. Anchored by a terrific and understated performance by Guslagie Malanga, Saint Omer feels like quiet, angry cinema where you don't appreciate its full brilliance until the train ride home afterwards and the more you let it sink in.
All American: Homecoming - Episode 2.03 - My, Myself and I - Promotional Photos + Press Release
BALANCING ACT – Simone (Geffri Maya) shows a different side of herself that does not go unnoticed as she reclaims her power on and off the court, but she must decide if that is the best strategy. Damon’s (Peyton Alex Smith) determination to ignore his unresolved relationship with Jessie (guest star Joe Holt) leads to conflict and an uncertainty within the team. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) has an unexpected visitor who will challenge him on his decision to pursue music, leaving Cam to turn to Keisha (Netta Walker) for support. As Amara (Kelly Jenrette) settles into her new job, she receives an anonymous critique, making her realize that she needs to sacrifice something important to her. Meanwhile, JR (Sylvester Powell) and Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) find themselves revisiting the past, but each has a different outcome. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Alison McKenzie (#203). Original airdate 10/24/2022.
High School - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of High School has started airing on Freevee. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
Big Shot - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 2 of Big Shot is now available to watch on Disney+. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
So Help me Todd - Second Second Chance - Review
The third episode of the pilot season was definitely the strongest so far, continuing to showcase a clever and creative writing team and dynamic chemistry shared by all of the leads, but especially between mother and son duo Margaret and Todd (Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin). The episode begins with Todd and his ex-fiancé turned colleague, Susan, running into each other as they are arriving for a party. In a classic Todd move, he didn’t read the details of the e-vite and showed up with beer to what turned out to be a baby shower for childhood friends. As the guests catch up over adulthood and stock profiles, Todd quickly realizes he is out of place amongst this group of married, successful professionals. He is relieved to run into his childhood best friend, Ryan, who is also an outcast with an arrest warrant to boot. When Ryan shares that he is going to court for a trespassing charge, Todd immediately offers the services of his mother, which viewers know isn’t going to go over well.
