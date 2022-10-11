Read full article on original website
After 33 Years in Downtown Rochester, Bank Branch Is Closing
Long Time Downtown Rochester Bank Closing In January. Their 33rd year will be the last for the U.S. Bank Branch in the U.S.Bank Building in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Why Is the U.S. Bank Branch In the U.S. Bank Building Closing?. According to a letter that went out to their customers,...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea bar owners investigated for gambling; trial set for one
(ABC 6 New) – The owners of Eddie’s Bar in Albert Lea appeared in Freeborn County Court Thursday on charges of gambling in their own leased property. Stacia St. Romain faces two charges of gambling–lessor of premises may not participate in lawful gambling. He was sentenced to...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea and Austin enact THC regulations
(ABC 6 News) – This week, two major cities in Southeast Minnesota have enacted their own rules regulating THC. This comes after what some are calling abrupt and incomplete guidance from state lawmakers — legalizing the drug. There are a couple of common criticisms of the state’s cannabis law.
Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners
A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
KAAL-TV
Winners announced at 2022 NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala
(ABC 6 News) – The 2022 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala celebrated North Iowa’s entrepreneurs at a special recognition event on Tuesday evening. The event was held at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) in Mason City and entrepreneurs and businesses across North Iowa were honored in 4 distinct categories. In all, 13 finalists were named with winners announced at the gala.
KEYC
What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry. The quarry is a privately owned site, but the property owner is working to rework aspects of the land for public use in exchange for using a portion of the Brownfield Assessment Grant that the city received from the EPA to help fund the development.
Albert Lea Bookkeeper Admits to Stealing Over $200,000 from Rent Payments
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Albert Lea woman has admitted to stealing over $200,000 in tenant rent payments. A news release from the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar says 44-year-old Marcie Thumann used her position as a bookkeeper for the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) to embezzle $213,217. Lugar says she would pocket cash rent payments and alter money orders and checks between January 2010 and July 2018.
KAAL-TV
Pine Island Fire Department facing critical firefighter shortage
(ABC 6 News) – It’s no question the nation is facing a worker shortage, but the issue becomes even more concerning when, in times of crisis, there are not enough first responders. That, unfortunately, is the case with the Pine Island Fire Dep. but they are getting creative to find a solution to the problem.
Trial Scheduled For Lawsuit Against Rochester School District
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a personal injury lawsuit against the Rochester School District and two of its employees. The case of Hivela versus the Rochester Public Schools is currently scheduled for trial on July 31 of next year. The lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Hirvela and his juvenile son was filed against the school district in September.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Kossuth County Hog Operation Violations Referred to Attorney General
Lone Rock, IA (Radio Iowa)– The state Environmental Protection Commission has referred the owners of a Western Kossuth County feedlot to the Attorney General’s Office for failing to submit manure management plans. Attorney Kelli Book says the operation in question is near Lone Rock with the owners currently...
KIMT
Several bus shelters damaged in Rochester over the last 10 days
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help after at least four bus shelters have been damaged in the last 10 days. In one case, a person reported seeing a male with a pole bust the glass at the shelter on 16th Ave. near Cascade Creek.
Announcing the Business Moving Into Former Rochester Lighting Store
We now know what's going into the former Northern Lights and Furnishings building off North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota...and it might make your heart beat faster. A business that has been serving the Rochester, Minnesota area for over 44 years has announced that they are closing. Northern Lights and Furnishings,...
KAAL-TV
100 more catalytic converter kits available to residents
(ABC 6 News) – Amid an uptick in catalytic converter thefts, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office obtained 100 more marking kits for local residents’ catalytic converters. The program, which was launched by the State’s Commerce Department in 2021, works by adhering a special label to catalytic converters...
When You See Rochester Lake Condo, You’ll Be Amazed How Big It Is
What we have here is a condo that has more 'home' in it than some houses. Right across from Rochester, Minnesota's Silver Lake, you can own this for $239,900. 3 Things You'll Like About 121 14th St NE, Apartment 302, Rochester MN. Listed By Christopher Hus, RE/MAX Results, this condo...
dodgecountyindependent.com
New hockey-oriented store opens in Kasson
There is a new store in Kasson and it caters to area hockey players. Jared Oscarson opened Penalty Box Hockey Company on Oct. 1 at 13 West Main St., Suite 2. Oscarson is a Kasson resident and said he is keen to offer a local hockey store in town. “We...
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
KIMT
Charles City man sentenced for throwing a chair at a child
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Throwing a chair at a child results in probation for a Floyd County man. Charles Wesley Berger, 59 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment. Berger was accused of throwing a chair at a 13-year-old in November 2021. Investigators say the...
KIMT
Spring Valley man sentenced for Rochester garage burglary
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first sentence is handed out nearly two years after a Rochester garage was burglarized. Brandon Harold Moore, 35 of Spring Valley, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 40 days already served. Moore entered a guilty plea to second-degree burglary on August 22.
To The Amazing Stranger Who Stopped Me at Rochester’s Texas Roadhouse
To the stranger that came up to me while I was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Rochester, Minnesota... It was a normal Friday night for our Rochester, Minnesota family. We went through the typical "Where do you want to eat?" conversation and finally ended up at one of our go-to places: Texas Roadhouse. What happened while we were eating was not on the menu though.
String of Vehicle Thefts Prompts Warning in Rochester Area Town
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents of a small town near Rochester following what’s being described as a “rash” of vehicle break ins and thefts. Officials are reminding residents in Elgin to take valuables out of their...
