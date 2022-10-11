ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

KAAL-TV

Albert Lea and Austin enact THC regulations

(ABC 6 News) – This week, two major cities in Southeast Minnesota have enacted their own rules regulating THC. This comes after what some are calling abrupt and incomplete guidance from state lawmakers — legalizing the drug. There are a couple of common criticisms of the state’s cannabis law.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners

A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Winners announced at 2022 NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala

(ABC 6 News) – The 2022 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala celebrated North Iowa’s entrepreneurs at a special recognition event on Tuesday evening. The event was held at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) in Mason City and entrepreneurs and businesses across North Iowa were honored in 4 distinct categories. In all, 13 finalists were named with winners announced at the gala.
MASON CITY, IA
KEYC

What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry. The quarry is a privately owned site, but the property owner is working to rework aspects of the land for public use in exchange for using a portion of the Brownfield Assessment Grant that the city received from the EPA to help fund the development.
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Albert Lea Bookkeeper Admits to Stealing Over $200,000 from Rent Payments

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Albert Lea woman has admitted to stealing over $200,000 in tenant rent payments. A news release from the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar says 44-year-old Marcie Thumann used her position as a bookkeeper for the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) to embezzle $213,217. Lugar says she would pocket cash rent payments and alter money orders and checks between January 2010 and July 2018.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Pine Island Fire Department facing critical firefighter shortage

(ABC 6 News) – It’s no question the nation is facing a worker shortage, but the issue becomes even more concerning when, in times of crisis, there are not enough first responders. That, unfortunately, is the case with the Pine Island Fire Dep. but they are getting creative to find a solution to the problem.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Trial Scheduled For Lawsuit Against Rochester School District

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a personal injury lawsuit against the Rochester School District and two of its employees. The case of Hivela versus the Rochester Public Schools is currently scheduled for trial on July 31 of next year. The lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Hirvela and his juvenile son was filed against the school district in September.
ROCHESTER, MN
pureoldiesspencer.com

Kossuth County Hog Operation Violations Referred to Attorney General

Lone Rock, IA (Radio Iowa)– The state Environmental Protection Commission has referred the owners of a Western Kossuth County feedlot to the Attorney General’s Office for failing to submit manure management plans. Attorney Kelli Book says the operation in question is near Lone Rock with the owners currently...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Several bus shelters damaged in Rochester over the last 10 days

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help after at least four bus shelters have been damaged in the last 10 days. In one case, a person reported seeing a male with a pole bust the glass at the shelter on 16th Ave. near Cascade Creek.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

100 more catalytic converter kits available to residents

(ABC 6 News) – Amid an uptick in catalytic converter thefts, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office obtained 100 more marking kits for local residents’ catalytic converters. The program, which was launched by the State’s Commerce Department in 2021, works by adhering a special label to catalytic converters...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
dodgecountyindependent.com

New hockey-oriented store opens in Kasson

There is a new store in Kasson and it caters to area hockey players. Jared Oscarson opened Penalty Box Hockey Company on Oct. 1 at 13 West Main St., Suite 2. Oscarson is a Kasson resident and said he is keen to offer a local hockey store in town. “We...
KASSON, MN
Fun 104.3

This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Charles City man sentenced for throwing a chair at a child

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Throwing a chair at a child results in probation for a Floyd County man. Charles Wesley Berger, 59 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment. Berger was accused of throwing a chair at a 13-year-old in November 2021. Investigators say the...
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Spring Valley man sentenced for Rochester garage burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first sentence is handed out nearly two years after a Rochester garage was burglarized. Brandon Harold Moore, 35 of Spring Valley, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 40 days already served. Moore entered a guilty plea to second-degree burglary on August 22.
ROCHESTER, MN

