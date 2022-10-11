ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TODAY AND TONIGHT: Mostly sunny skies with a light breeze this afternoon with high temperatures warming into the low 80s. Overnight, skies remain clear with low temperatures in the mid 50s. LOOKING AHEAD: A slight warmup over the weekend, with widespread high temperatures likely in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will be a bit warmer […]
Thomasville, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Birmingham, AL
Prattville, AL
Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches

Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
kyweathercenter.com

Some Serious Cold Air On The Way

Good Saturday to one and all. We have a cold front working across the state today and this is bringing the chance for a few showers and storms through Sunday. The big news continues to be the blast of cold coming in behind it. That air may challenge record lows in much of the region.
27 First News

Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much

(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
Tuscaloosa’s Premiere Condo is in the Heart of Crimson Tide Land

One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive condos just hit the market and it is in the heart of everything Crimson Tide. This 2,663-square-foot condo is listed by Natalie Devicente with Southern Roots Realty LLC. “The ultimate luxury penthouse Game Day condo with views of the University of Alabama football practice field & Bryant-Denny Stadium from your wrap-around balcony,” said the agent.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
wgno.com

Changes on the way Wednesday!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures are in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 50s or 60s across the area which means dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around today before changes start tomorrow.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Li-Cycle Opens Lithium Battery Recycling Plant in Tuscaloosa

A company aiming to make the increasing electrification of the automotive industry more sustainable has opened a lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Tuscaloosa. Li-Cycle, an industry leader in the field, already operates three "Spokes" in North America, and the Tuscaloosa plant will become their fourth. With Mercedes' new battery plant...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Thompson Trounces Tuscaloosa County

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Thompson Warriors (7-2, 6-0) trounced the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats (5-3, 3-3) 49-7. "They're getting a lot better, offensive line is getting better. Quarterback play, we got two really good quarterbacks...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
103GBF

Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
