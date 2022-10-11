Read full article on original website
Alabama Could See Possible Record-Breaking Low Temperatures Soon
This weekend has been on the warm side but get ready for the temperature roller coaster early this week. You should expect a cold snap early in the week with a warm-up late week. The high for today will reach 84 degrees and a cold front will come through Sunday...
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
TODAY AND TONIGHT: Mostly sunny skies with a light breeze this afternoon with high temperatures warming into the low 80s. Overnight, skies remain clear with low temperatures in the mid 50s. LOOKING AHEAD: A slight warmup over the weekend, with widespread high temperatures likely in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will be a bit warmer […]
West, Central Alabama Under Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Today
We haven’t had a significant amount of rain in quite some time in the Yellowhammer State. Be sure to find your umbrella because we could see from ½ to 1 inch of rain from this system. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said to expect “widespread showers and...
kyweathercenter.com
Some Serious Cold Air On The Way
Good Saturday to one and all. We have a cold front working across the state today and this is bringing the chance for a few showers and storms through Sunday. The big news continues to be the blast of cold coming in behind it. That air may challenge record lows in much of the region.
27 First News
Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much
(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
wgno.com
Changes on the way Wednesday!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures are in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 50s or 60s across the area which means dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around today before changes start tomorrow.
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
