Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO