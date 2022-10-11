ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

City of Saginaw hits new national high

New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
SAGINAW, MI
94.1 Duke FM

Lansing church vandalized

LANSING, MI — The public’s help is needed in finding the suspects who vandalized a Catholic church in Lansing with pro-choice graffiti. Yesterday the Diocese of Lansing released a surveillance video which shows three people spray painting the front doors, signage, and sidewalk at Church of Resurrection on October 8.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Airdropped threat sends Lansing school into lockdown

LANSING, MI -- A threat delivered through an iPhone’s “AirDrop” feature caused a temporary lockdown at a Lansing high school Wednesday, police said. Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Waverly High School in Lansing for a threat made to the school, police announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rate#Violent Crime#Capital City#Violent City#Lansing Mi Violent#Fbi
Public Safety
WILX-TV

Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference...
LANSING, MI

