Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
wsgw.com
City of Saginaw hits new national high
New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
This Abandoned Michigan Farm Was The Site Of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 men reportedly stabbed, pushed fellow Washtenaw County inmate down stairs, killing him -- and other stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 3 men accused of kicking, stabbing fellow inmate to death inside Washtenaw County prison. Three men are accused of kicking and stabbing a fellow inmate...
Michigan driver facing 8 new charges in deadly Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour crash
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ionia woman has received eight additional charges against her in connection to a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in a Make-A-Wish event in July. Benn previously had seven...
94.1 Duke FM
Lansing church vandalized
LANSING, MI — The public’s help is needed in finding the suspects who vandalized a Catholic church in Lansing with pro-choice graffiti. Yesterday the Diocese of Lansing released a surveillance video which shows three people spray painting the front doors, signage, and sidewalk at Church of Resurrection on October 8.
Airdropped threat sends Lansing school into lockdown
LANSING, MI -- A threat delivered through an iPhone’s “AirDrop” feature caused a temporary lockdown at a Lansing high school Wednesday, police said. Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Waverly High School in Lansing for a threat made to the school, police announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
Small school district in Michigan's Montcalm County isolated kids 4,000 times in 5 years
A small school district in central Michigan isolated children with disabilities in rooms more than 4,000 times over the last five school years — the most by far of any Michigan school district — and administrators will not reveal why. Instead, leaders of Montcalm Area Intermediate School District...
Lansing police release officer-involved shooting video
The Lansing Police Department will release video of the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on Oct. 4.
How to watch the Michigan gubernatorial debate Thursday
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will meet tonight in Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. for the first of two debates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. MLive has a preview here, along with interviews with Dixon and Whitmer about their priorities, should they win...
Lansing group seeks reparations for African American community in Lansing
Prince Solace with the Justice League of Greater Lansing said African Americans in the city deserve opportunity, and he's taking a unique road to find it.
Police find guns on 2 teens accused of stealing underwear from Zumiez at Somerset mall
Two teenagers from Lansing and Detroit are facing charges after they were caught with loaded guns while allegedly shoplifting at the Somerset Collection in Troy.
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
MSNBC to air documentary about Michael Thompson, who served Michigan’s longest non-violent prison sentence after selling pot
The Flint native was granted clemency by Gov. Whitmer in 2020
Strong winds, heavy rain heading towards Lansing area
Showers with a history of producing strong winds will move into lower Michigan this afternoon.
94.1 Duke FM
Dixon and Whitmer clash on many issues in heated first gubernatorial debate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon and Gretchen Whitmer clashed on several issues during a contentious and heated one hour debate on Thursday night at the WOOD-TV8 studios in Grand Rapids. Dixon called out Whitmer at one point over her promise during the 2018 campaign to...
WILX-TV
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 men accused of kicking, stabbing fellow inmate to death inside Washtenaw County prison
MILAN, Mich. – Three men are accused of kicking and stabbing a fellow inmate to death inside a Washtenaw County prison. Officials said Christian Maire was killed Jan. 2, 2019, inside the Milan Correctional Facility on Arkona Road in Milan. Adam Taylor Wright, 42, and Jason Dale Kechego, 41,...
Michigan man freed from prison after judge throws out convictions
A man who spent nearly 25 years in prison walked out as a free man Wednesday after a judge overturned his murder convictions.
