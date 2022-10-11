Read full article on original website
Two Of America’s Best Corn Mazes Are Right Here In Michigan
It's fall in Michigan, the perfect time to throw on your favorite hoodie and head to a nearby corn maze for fun with friends and family. You don't have to be the Corn Kid to appreciate this great news!. Two Michigan corn mazes have been named among the best in...
Six Halloween Karens You May Encounter in Michigan This Season
Beware of the Halloween Karen. No matter what the occasion or what you are celebrating, there will always be at least one person out there that will try to ruin your fun. When it comes to Halloween, most would think that people around them would be having a good time, but that is not always the case.
10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario
I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
WATCH: Grand Rapids Drummer Plays On Stage with The Killers
A Grand Rapids man got to live his dream this past weekend when he was plucked from the crowd and invited to play on stage with The Killers in Detroit. Grand Rapids drummer Scott Hickok says he and his family are big fans of the rock band The Killers. He and his wife and daughter were amped to see them at Little Caesar's on Oct. 8.
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future
Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
Grand Rapids’ Mitten Brewing Company Shutting Down One Of Its Michigan Locations
Well, this is a bummer... Mitten Brewing Company is one of my favorite spots to grab a beer (and yummy pizza!) in Grand Rapids. I've always meant to hit up their Northern Michigan location... But unfortunately it's permanently closing. Mitten Brewing Company Announces Closure of Northport Location. Mitten Brewing Company...
Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?
People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
abc12.com
Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
wemu.org
Could this be Michigan's new state bird?
The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
5 Michigan Foods That are Famous and Delicious
We all love to eat and we all love delicious foods that are famous and come from Michigan. I found this website, thumbwind.com, that actually lists 15 famous and delicious foods that come from Michigan. And when you think of delicious foods from Michigan, you think of Coney Dogs, Olive...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
MSNBC to air documentary about Michael Thompson, who served Michigan’s longest non-violent prison sentence after selling pot
The Flint native was granted clemency by Gov. Whitmer in 2020
Mystery Solved! Kalamazoo Residents Ask: What Was That BOOM?
If you're a part of your local Facebook groups, chances are you've seen the outstanding number of posts asking something along the lines of, "Did anyone else hear that boom just now?" Trust me, it doesn't matter where you reside: Allegan, Three Rivers, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Plainwell-- I've seen these...
What the Sam Hill? Did This Censorship Phrase Really Originate in Michigan?
You've most likely heard someone utter the words "What in the Sam Hill?" as a substitute for cuss words. But did the expression really originate in Michigan?. Although there's no definitive proof that the euphemism was born here in the Mitten State, there's a pretty good argument to support that theory.
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
Can You Buy Alcohol on Sunday Before Noon in Michigan?
What are the rules for buying alcohol on Sundays in Michigan? It may seem like an odd question especially if you didn't realize there were rules/laws in place that surround this topic in the first place. There was a time in Michigan when you'd run to the store on a...
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
