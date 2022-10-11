ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.1

10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario

I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
100.5 The River

WATCH: Grand Rapids Drummer Plays On Stage with The Killers

A Grand Rapids man got to live his dream this past weekend when he was plucked from the crowd and invited to play on stage with The Killers in Detroit. Grand Rapids drummer Scott Hickok says he and his family are big fans of the rock band The Killers. He and his wife and daughter were amped to see them at Little Caesar's on Oct. 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1470 WFNT

Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?

People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Tiktok
abc12.com

Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

Could this be Michigan's new state bird?

The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

5 Michigan Foods That are Famous and Delicious

We all love to eat and we all love delicious foods that are famous and come from Michigan. I found this website, thumbwind.com, that actually lists 15 famous and delicious foods that come from Michigan. And when you think of delicious foods from Michigan, you think of Coney Dogs, Olive...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
100.5 The River

Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?

Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy