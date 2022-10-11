American Airlines Stock Leaps After Lifting Q3 Revenue Forecast
American Airlines (AAL) shares powered higher Tuesday after the carrier said it expects third quarter revenues to be firmly higher than pre-pandemic levels, as higher ticket prices look to offset a decline in overall flight capacity.
American said revenues for the three months ending in September likely rose 13% from the same period in 2019 to around $13.5 billion, a firmer tally than its prior forecast of a gain of between 10% and 12%.
Total revenue per available seat mile, a key industry metric, is expected to rise 25% from 2019 levels, offsetting a 9.6% reduction in overall capacity, American Airlines said in an investor update ahead of its formal earnings release on October 20.
American Airlines shares were marked 5.3% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $12.69 each.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) will report third quarter earnings on Thursday, prior to the start of trading, with analysts looking for a bottom line of $1.54 per share on overall revenues of around $12.88 billion.
Last month, rival United Airlines Holdings (UAL) lifted its third quarter revenue growth forecast amid a big decline in jet fuel costs and improving travel demand.
United said it sees third quarter capacity trending "higher than originally expected" at levels that only 10% to 11% lower than in the pre-pandemic period of 2019.
Strong demand and more aggressive pricing, however, will mean operating revenues are likely to be 12% higher than in the third quarter of 2019, United Airlines said.
