Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Hamilton home
The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.
Reports of an assault with injury on West Ninth Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on West Ninth Street in downtown Cincinnati.
Police identify victim in Hamilton death investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police are releasing new information regarding a death investigation in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue. Officials say officers arriving at the scene found 50-year-old Rachelle A. Brewsaugh dead on the floor of a home from multiple stab wounds. Authorities were at the home on...
Reports of a crash into a building on Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building on Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington.
Reports of a crash with injuries involving police on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries involving police on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park.
2 shot outside downtown bar in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were shot outside a downtown bar overnight. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on 7th Street near Vine Street. The shooting occurred outside, then victims ran into Madonna's Bar and Grill. A woman was driven privately to UC Medical Center and a man was taken...
1 shot dead, police investigating in Paddock Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is confirmed dead on Reading Road in Paddock Hills Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. Another person is in serious condition, police say. Both shooting victims are adults. CPD is conducting a homicide investigation at the scene, which is outside Cincinnati Fire Department Station 9.
Reports of an assault with injuries on Ezzard Charles Drive in West End
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Ezzard Charles Drive in West End.
Double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police confirm they are investigating a drive-by double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati. It was reported on East 7th and Vine streets just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, down the street from Madonna’s Bar Grill, according to Lieutenant Tim Lanter, the night chief, and Lieutenant Stephenie Fassnacht, commander of CPD’s Homicide Unit.
Cincinnati: Double Shooting In Paddock Hills
There was a double shooting in Paddock Hills according to the police. I pray that we put these guns down in these Cincinnati streets. Via Fox19 Officers say someone shot at the two inside a vehicle that crashed then into one of the garage doors Cincinnati Fire Department Station 9 on Reading Road about 6:30 […]
Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Fairmount.
Neighbor talks about the call she made to 911 in Hamilton homicide investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio — A homicide investigation is now underway in Butler County as police release more details about the violent situation that unfolded on Parrish Avenue Tuesday. Just days later, the neighbor who called 911 is remembering the woman who was killed for her kind heart and giving soul.
Reports of an assault with injuries on Greenwood Avenue in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Greenwood Avenue in Avondale.
Reports of a crash involving a mail truck on Ludlow Avenue in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a mail truck on Ludlow Avenue in Camp Washington.
Police identify man shot to death in Paddock Hills Tuesday
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department has identified the manwho was shot and killed Tuesday night on Reading Road. Police have identified the man as Monty Reid, 27. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a second person, who has not been identified, was transported...
Officials: No injuries, arrests after car crashes into Northern Kentucky building
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a building Thursday morning in Alexandria, Campbell County, dispatch says. Officials say the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 7900 block of Alexandria Pike. Authorities say the driver was...
Madisonville man accused of violently carjacking two people
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man is accused of hurting two people while stealing their cars. Elijah Cotton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of robbery. On Oct. 1, police say Cotton waited for the victim to get out of her car. As she walked away from it, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground on Medpace Way.
Reports of an assault with injuries at Woodmont Avenue in Pleasant Ridge
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries at Woodmont Avenue in Pleasant Ridge.
Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
Reports of a crash with injuries on Central Parkway in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Central Parkway in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood.
