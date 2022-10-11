ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Police identify victim in Hamilton death investigation

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police are releasing new information regarding a death investigation in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue. Officials say officers arriving at the scene found 50-year-old Rachelle A. Brewsaugh dead on the floor of a home from multiple stab wounds. Authorities were at the home on...
HAMILTON, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

2 shot outside downtown bar in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were shot outside a downtown bar overnight. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on 7th Street near Vine Street. The shooting occurred outside, then victims ran into Madonna's Bar and Grill. A woman was driven privately to UC Medical Center and a man was taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 shot dead, police investigating in Paddock Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is confirmed dead on Reading Road in Paddock Hills Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. Another person is in serious condition, police say. Both shooting victims are adults. CPD is conducting a homicide investigation at the scene, which is outside Cincinnati Fire Department Station 9.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police confirm they are investigating a drive-by double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati. It was reported on East 7th and Vine streets just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, down the street from Madonna’s Bar Grill, according to Lieutenant Tim Lanter, the night chief, and Lieutenant Stephenie Fassnacht, commander of CPD’s Homicide Unit.
CINCINNATI, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: Double Shooting In Paddock Hills

There was a double shooting in Paddock Hills according to the police. I pray that we put these guns down in these Cincinnati streets. Via Fox19 Officers say someone shot at the two inside a vehicle that crashed then into one of the garage doors Cincinnati Fire Department Station 9 on Reading Road about 6:30 […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Greenwood Avenue in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Greenwood Avenue in Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving a mail truck on Ludlow Avenue in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a mail truck on Ludlow Avenue in Camp Washington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police identify man shot to death in Paddock Hills Tuesday

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department has identified the manwho was shot and killed Tuesday night on Reading Road. Police have identified the man as Monty Reid, 27. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a second person, who has not been identified, was transported...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Madisonville man accused of violently carjacking two people

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man is accused of hurting two people while stealing their cars. Elijah Cotton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of robbery. On Oct. 1, police say Cotton waited for the victim to get out of her car. As she walked away from it, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground on Medpace Way.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
DAYTON, OH

