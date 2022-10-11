Read full article on original website
Officials arrest alleged drug trafficker; seize fentanyl, other drugs, guns
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the last several weeks, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into the illegal narcotics trafficking activities of Jermaine Harris aka “UNC.” During the course of the investigation, Agents conducted 100′s of hours of surveillance and numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl from Harris. During one of the controlled purchases of fentanyl, Harris had his 10-year-old son with him.
Lafayette Police Make Huge Drug Bust During Traffic Stop
The Lafayette Police Department made a huge drug bust after they pulled a vehicle over in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Police find 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from a hotel in the area,” according […]
Two arrested in Louisiana after allegedly trying to flush drugs down the toilet
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joseph Hiram Desmond Clark, 31, of Labadieville and Kristen Dena Duplechien, 36, of Thibodaux remain behind bars after they were arrested on Tuesday, October 11. Their arrests stem from an investigation into drug trafficking. The investigation was led by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Baton Rouge Police Department warns of police impersonator scam
BATON ROUGE - Local police are warning residents of a scam circulating in and around the capital area. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, victims are receiving suspicious calls from people claiming to be members of the BRPD. They are using BRPD phone numbers and officer names in attempts to have victims send them money and stop the issuing of an arrest warrant.
BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
Baton Rouge man charged with lighting car on fire after failing to burglarize it
A foiled alleged car theft attempt led to firefighters being called to an East Baton Rouge apartment complex to help extinguish an automobile engulfed in flames.
Sheriff: Man tried to pass phony money in Bayou L'Ourse
A Morgan City man arrested Saturday by St. Mary deputies was wanted in connection with an alleged attempt to pass counterfeit money, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Assumption. Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:. — Steven James Morris, 36, Doris Street, Morgan City, was arrested Saturday on a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities
The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Teen girl allegedly solicits teen boy to kill relative, officials say. Updated: 9 hours ago. Two teenagers have allegedly confessed to their involvement in a deadly shooting that happened late...
Franklin Teenager Busted for Shooting Up a House and a Car
A teenager in Franklin was arrested for a shooting that happened early in October.
Police arrest suspected gunman after victims found shot along I-10 Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man for attempted murder after officers found two people shot along I-10 Tuesday night. The victims told police they were driving down 69th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when someone started shooting at their vehicle. One victim was struck in the leg, and the other was shot in the face.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating fugitive
St. Landry Crime Stoppers need help locating a wanted fugitive responsible for committing a series of theft.
Morgan City man arrested on charges of illegal drug sales
A Morgan City man is arrested for multiple drug charges.
Suspect released from hospital, booked after being shot by officers at Highland Road apartment building
BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot by police after he reportedly fired a gun at officers was released from the hospital and taken to jail Wednesday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. Officers were responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby building.
BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. “Investigators believe these individuals...
DA wants 16-year-old tried as adult in carjacking, killing of Southern University student
De'Arius Ellis was eight days past his 16th birthday on March 12 when he and another teenager cruised through north Baton Rouge in a silver sedan looking for someone to terrorize, according to recently filed court documents. When the teens spotted JoVonté Barber walking to his car, they pounced, prosecutors...
Victim identified in deadly Donaldsonville shooting, suspect arrested
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run Fired Episcopal teacher Vincent Hoang put on leave from Woodlawn High. Baker police seek person’s identity during attempted burglary investigation. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Forty years ago, you would have had about...
Pair allegedly broke window of car with a bat; vehicle owner shot man in leg
BATON ROUGE - One woman was detained after she shot a man who allegedly beat her vehicle with a bat off Essen Lane late Wednesday morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office initially reported the gunfire was between two women in separate vehicles. In an updated statement, the office said a man and a woman allegedly broke the window of a vehicle, resulting in an altercation between several people, including the owner of the vehicle.
Multiple agencies assist in arrest of five in armed robbery of video-poker casino
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of five suspects in connection with a Sept. 29 armed robbery of a video-poker casino near the Donaldsonville area. The truck stop, casino, and RV park, known as Cane Row, is located along Hwy. 70, south of Donaldsonville and west of the Sunshine Bridge.
Victim’s teen relative admits involvement in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told deputies that he had help from the victim’s 16-year-old relative. The relative confessed to her part in the shooting and will be booked into the juvenile...
