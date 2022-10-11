ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Officials arrest alleged drug trafficker; seize fentanyl, other drugs, guns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the last several weeks, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into the illegal narcotics trafficking activities of Jermaine Harris aka “UNC.” During the course of the investigation, Agents conducted 100′s of hours of surveillance and numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl from Harris. During one of the controlled purchases of fentanyl, Harris had his 10-year-old son with him.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police find 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from a hotel in the area,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge Police Department warns of police impersonator scam

BATON ROUGE - Local police are warning residents of a scam circulating in and around the capital area. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, victims are receiving suspicious calls from people claiming to be members of the BRPD. They are using BRPD phone numbers and officer names in attempts to have victims send them money and stop the issuing of an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Sheriff: Man tried to pass phony money in Bayou L'Ourse

A Morgan City man arrested Saturday by St. Mary deputies was wanted in connection with an alleged attempt to pass counterfeit money, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Assumption. Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:. — Steven James Morris, 36, Doris Street, Morgan City, was arrested Saturday on a...
MORGAN CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Drugs#Marijuana#Heroin#Baton Rouge Police
WAFB.com

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities

The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Teen girl allegedly solicits teen boy to kill relative, officials say. Updated: 9 hours ago. Two teenagers have allegedly confessed to their involvement in a deadly shooting that happened late...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wbrz.com

Suspect released from hospital, booked after being shot by officers at Highland Road apartment building

BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot by police after he reportedly fired a gun at officers was released from the hospital and taken to jail Wednesday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. Officers were responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby building.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. “Investigators believe these individuals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Victim identified in deadly Donaldsonville shooting, suspect arrested

Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run Fired Episcopal teacher Vincent Hoang put on leave from Woodlawn High. Baker police seek person’s identity during attempted burglary investigation. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Forty years ago, you would have had about...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Pair allegedly broke window of car with a bat; vehicle owner shot man in leg

BATON ROUGE - One woman was detained after she shot a man who allegedly beat her vehicle with a bat off Essen Lane late Wednesday morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office initially reported the gunfire was between two women in separate vehicles. In an updated statement, the office said a man and a woman allegedly broke the window of a vehicle, resulting in an altercation between several people, including the owner of the vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy