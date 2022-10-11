Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police: Man Arrested after Leading Officers on Car Chase
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Cedar Falls Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening. Police say officers tried to pull over a car at Main Street and University Avenue a little before midnight, but the driver, 29 year-old Shawn Lee Drinnon, Jr. refused to stop. Police say Drinnon, Jr. led police on a chase through Cedar Falls before pulling over and ultimately being arrested. Investigators say there were several warrants out for Drinnon, Jr.'s arrest when he fled police. He now faces multiple charges.
KCRG.com
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-380 near 29th Street just before 10 p.m. Police have not released the name or condition of the person injured, nor...
KGLO News
BeJe Clark center resident arrested after fleeing from authorities, foot chase
MASON CITY — A resident of the BeJe Clark residential center in Mason City was arrested this morning after fleeing from authorities. The Mason City Police Department says they were called to the center at 8:25 AM to transport 35-year-old Justin Stauffer to jail for various Department of Corrections-related violations.
KIMT
Mason City man in custody after multiple pursuits Thursday morning
MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man is in custody after he fled authorities multiple times, including once via a transit bus. Police were dispatched to BeJe Clark to transport a resident to jail for various DOC-related violations. When officers arrived, Justin Stauffer, 35, ran north from the...
KCRG.com
Bellevue man charged with murdering wife
KCRG.com
Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Pickup Fleeing Authorities Crashes in Independence Area
A pickup fleeing from authorities crashed near Independence Saturday night. Independence Fire says their department was dispatched for a vehicle that rolled over and was smoking at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Ave. When they arrived at the scene, crews found that a pickup had ran from the Independence Police, with a short chase taking place before the truck left the roadway and rolled.
KCRG.com
Inmate escapes on work release in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Brent Lee Robinson was admitted to the work release facility on August 11th, 2022. He is 6′3″ and weighs 201 pounds.
beeherald.com
Roop arrested in connection to Jan. theft of Wild Rose ATM
A fourth and final suspect in the theft of an ATM from Wild Rose Casino in January has been apprehended following a months long search. Jacob Roop, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged and transported to the Greene County jail for first degree theft, second degree theft and second degree criminal mischief on Thursday, Oct. 6.
KIMT
North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
KCRG.com
Officials want to detain West Union man after son dies in high speed crash
KCRG.com
One seriously injured after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car they were driving to go airborne twice on Monday night. Cedar Falls Police responded to the crash at the Highway 20 and Highway 58 interchange, at about 7:30 p.m. According...
KCRG.com
Family, friends, troopers attend dedication of memorial for fallen Iowa State Patrol trooper
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol troopers, along with the family and friends of Sergeant Jim Smith, attended a dedication for a memorial honoring the fallen trooper on Wednesday at Independence High School. Sgt. Jim Smith was murdered last year while leading a tactical team into the home of...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man charged with weapons possession
A Cedar Rapids man who was allegedly under the influence was arrested after it was discovered he was carrying a loaded pistol. At around 1:15 Sunday morning, 22-year-old Justin Johnson of Johnson Avenue Northwest was allegedly seen in the alleyway near the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street removing a pistol from his waistband. He saw officers as he was doing so, and quickly put the pistol back in his waistband. An officer attempted contact, but Johnson reportedly fled.
KCRG.com
Man injured in SW Cedar Rapids shooting
KCRG.com
CRSD, CRPD, and Coralville investigating assault charges in regards to 7th grade volleyball team and coach
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
KCJJ
Center Point Urbana student accused of stabbing fellow Drivers Ed student
A Center Point-Urbana High School student has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a fellow student while the two were attending an evening Driver’s Ed Class on Monday. The Gazette reports that a verbal altercation broke out between the two boys, aged 15 and 16. During a break in the class, the 16-year-old stabbed the 15-year-old with a small knife. They reportedly went back into class together and notified the teacher, who called 911.
KCRG.com
Fake reports impact Iowa police departments and general public
Man Critical After Cedar Rapids Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A man’s in critical, but stable condition after being shot in Cedar Rapids. Police say the man was shot in the chest around 4 p.m. yesterday in the 22-hundred block of C Street SW. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police.
