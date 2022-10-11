Read full article on original website
“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
Broadway comes to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Young art lovers got a chance to learn some smooth moves from a Broadway professional as part of a statewide tour. Elizabeth Earley is one of the dancers traveling with Omaha Performing Arts as a part of the Nebraska High School Theater Academy Tour. This is the group’s first tour since the COVID-19 pandemic. It started in Scottsbluff on Monday and made its way to Grand Island Senior High and Northwest Wednesday morning. Students had a 90 minute session with the Broadway dancer to get in the groove.
Blazin’ Wings N More open for business
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In life when one feels a bit peckish, chicken wings fit the bill nicely, and there is a new spot for just that in Grand Island. Blazin’ Wings N More opened its doors to the public on Monday morning at 1023 West Second Street. While the business is new to Grand Island it’s no stranger to Central Nebraska.
Another Hairspray Day
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fly away hair will again be a common sight over the next few days. Thursday will gain see winds ramping up, gusting to as high as 45 mph in some areas, making pop flies an adventure at the State Girls Softball Tournament ongoing in Hastings. It...
New playground coming to Grand Island park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Parks and Recreation department continues working to enhance the city’s parks so more people can enjoy them. One park that will soon see improvements is Grace Abbott Park, located on State Street near the Five Points intersection. Request for proposals are...
Calling all mentors: Help support Nebraska’s youth
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - “Mentor Nebraska” traveled to the Tri-Cities to discuss ways to improve mentoring for Nebraska’s youth. The organization is based in Omaha and has been expanding its presence, partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska and Grand Island Public Schools. According...
Bond strengthens between GIPS and Teammates
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools and Teammates continue to work together to make schools a safe haven for mentors and mentees. They usually meet up at lunch or study hall for a brief period of time to discuss anything and everything. The goal is to help the mentees live a more enriched life, and the message is taking off statewide.
Broken Bow girls golf 3-peats as Class C State Champions
COLUMBUS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Class C State Girls Golf Tournament concluded Wednesday at Elks Country Club in Columbus. For the third straight year, Broken Bow won the State Championship. The Indians scored a combined 688 (+112) in the tournament to claim the title. Minden came in second with the next closest team score of 726.
Hastings ‘Racino’ tries to make a comeback
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Plans for the Hastings Racino will see the Hasting Planning Commission once again on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It was just in March that the horse track casino came before the city council and was struck down because it did not have a majority vote. During its first run through the various city leaders, it was a hot topic among those who opposed the move.
UNK launches new health care academy to address statewide need
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Skyler Summers represents the future of health care in Nebraska. The Shelton High School senior wants to work as a primary care physician, a position that allows her to directly impact patients of all ages and help improve their lives. “In Nebraska, 13 of the 93...
Aurora News Register
Sizeable field fire sparks outside Aurora
Fire crews from Henderson, Hampton and Aurora were on scene fighting this field fire, sparked by a combine fire (according to radio traffic) around 12:50 p.m. today on south U Road. Wind and dry conditions have the county under fire weather watch. Watch for more details in the upcoming ANR.
5-Star Performer: Schindler among top strikeout leaders in Nebraska
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Jersey on, or jersey off, Jerzie Schindler is a proud Bison. “Having the team behind me, I can’t be more proud of them because I can go out there and pitch with so much confidence,” Schindler said. “Big thing with me and her...
St. Cecilia softball handles Milford in first round of Class C State Tournament
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Class C State Softball Tournament began in Hastings Wednesday. No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia played eighth-ranked Milford in the first round. The Hawkettes defeated the Eagles 10-4 to advance to the second round. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Hastings plant expanding, adding workers
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A company which makes truck and trailer supplies is expanding its Hastings plant and adding more workers. In a press release, Stellar Industries announced that they’re adding a 50-foot by 225-foot building with more than 11,000 square feet of manufacturing space for trailer frames, cabinets, fuel trailers and lube products.
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
Local 4 You blood drive brings donations to Red Cross
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Local 4 You blood drive is off to a great start in the Tri-Cities, as donors rally to give blood to the American Red Cross. With 84 donors signed up so far, and walk-in spots still available, the Red Cross says they’re grateful for the support.
Hastings St. Cecilia volleyball earns sweep over Sandy Creek
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings St. Cecilia volleyball welcomed in Sandy Creek Thursday night. Break out the brooms, the Hawkettes earned a three set sweep over the Cougars. See embedded video for highlights.
St. Cecilia softball takes down Central City in second round of Class C State Tournament
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Class C State Softball Tournament began in Hastings Wednesday. No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia played fourth-ranked Central City in the second round. The Hawkettes defeated the Bison 8-5 to advance to the Class C State Semi-Finals. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Morrison Cancer Center adds thoracic surgeon to team
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Patients at the Morrison Cancer Center now have the advantage of being able to consult with a thoracic surgeon without leaving central Nebraska. Dr. Rudy Lackner from the University of Nebraska Medical Center is now seeing patients at the MCC in Grand Island and Hastings.
gothenburgleader.com
Jesseph Appeals Unsafe Buildings Determination
Gothenburg City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 4, and while many items were discussed, reviewed, and approved, the hot topic of the night was Andrew Jesseph’s properties that were deemed “unsafe buildings” at a previous council meeting. Jesseph appealed to the council regarding two...
