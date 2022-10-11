Read full article on original website
Lawrence: There is an informer inside Donald Trump's home.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from The Washington Post that an employee of Donald Trump’s told federal investigators that they were ordered by the former president to move boxes containing government documents to Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump was subpoenaed by the Justice Department for those documents.Oct. 13, 2022.
Trump news – live: Trump letter to Jan 6 panel ignores subpoena as Supreme Court rejects Mar-a-Lago request
Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify. Reacting furiously to yesterday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).
Mark Meadows can't be happy about Georgia Trump probe's reported new witness
Mark Meadows has so far managed to elude a criminal probe in Georgia focused on former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn 2020 election results in the state. But a new report suggests some of the former Trump White House chief of staff's innermost secrets may be revealed to investigators regardless of whether or not he chooses to cooperate.
Jan. 6 hearing could open eyes about Secret Service, Team Trump
Ahead of Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, a couple of news items suggest we could be in store for some riveting revelations. The Washington Post reported Wednesday morning that the committee is planning to reveal surveillance footage and emails obtained from the Secret Service that corroborate claims that former President Donald Trump knew his supporters were prepared to commit violence on Jan. 6.
The case that will force Trump into a new, risky deposition
If readers saw headlines yesterday about Donald Trump having to deliver sworn testimony, it’s likely that a familiar question soon followed: In which case?. It’s no secret that the former president is at the center of multiple, ongoing legal controversies — some of which may very well result in a criminal indictment — including a great many civil cases that the Republican is finding difficult to avoid now that he’s a private citizen.
Ron Johnson draws laughter from Wisconsin debate audience
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., stated during Thursday's debate with Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes that he had been “set up” by the FBI, a claim which drew laughter from the audience.Oct. 14, 2022.
Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
George Conway: Shortest distance between Trump and orange jump suit is documents case
The Jan. 6 committee's ninth and likely final investigative hearing Thursday will feature new testimony and evidence, including Secret Service records and surveillance video. And, one of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents the former president ordered boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago to be moved before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter. Reporter Jackie Alemany and George Conway discuss.Oct. 13, 2022.
National Archives confirms: Trump's lying about records (again)
As a rule, the National Archives has no interest in contemporary political debates. It’s a non-partisan, apolitical agency that has nothing to contribute to assorted fights between partisans. But every once in a while, officials at the Archives feel the need to speak up in response to controversies related...
Nat’l Security Lawyer: Garland will only indict Trump for obstruction AND espionage
New reporting this week shows an employee of Donald Trump claims the former president ordered staff to move boxes filled with documents at Mar-a-Lago. National Security Lawyer Bradley Moss joins Katie Phang to discuss how this may or may not impact impending indictments. Oct. 13, 2022.
Andrew Weissmann: 1/6 Committee’s display of Trump’s repeated lies will be devastating
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann reacts to the criminal case against Trump laid about by the January 6th hearing in what is likely their last public hearingOct. 13, 2022.
Marjorie Taylor Greene eyes post-midterm reward from GOP leaders
As Republican politics has become radicalized in recent years, all kinds of ideas and personalities have gradually made the transition from the crackpot periphery to the GOP mainstream. The idea of ending birthright citizenship used to be an idea limited to the right-wing “fringe,” but it’s since been embraced by...
Why the stunning new evidence in the Mar-a-Lago scandal matters
In the immediate aftermath of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s allies pushed a highly dubious defense. The former president, they insisted, couldn’t possibly have done anything wrong — the virtuous Republican is, of course, pure as the driven snow — so the public should be furious with out-of-control federal law enforcement.
Trump uses donations to Save America PAC to pay legal bills
Questions about who pays Donald Trump’s lawyers have lingered for several years. In fact, as regular readers may recall, it was just eight months into his term when the public learned that the Republican National Committee was helping pay the then-president’s legal bills as part of the investigation into the Russia scandal. As Rachel noted on the show at the time, no other American president had ever used donor money this way.
Legal expert: The only thing left to see is what Merrick Garland and the DOJ decide on Trump
Donald Trump had a “premeditated plan” to falsely claim there was election fraud after he lost the 2020 election, the January 6th committee concluded, in what is likely its final hearing. Will the Department of Justice indict the former president? Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Oct. 14, 2022.
Security or something else? Questions linger about Secret Service intentions toward Pence
Rep. Jamie Raskin talks with Alex Wagner about lingers questions about whether the Secret Service had reasons other than security for wanting to remove Mike Pence from the Capitol on January 6th, and whether former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato was pushing to have Mike Pence removed from the Capitol at the bidding of Trump. Oct. 14, 2022.
'What kind of snowflake is Donald Trump?": Raskin calls out Trump to answer subpoena
Rep. Jamie Raskin talks with Rachel Maddow about the January 6th Committee voting to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony, the likelihood of Trump actually honoring the subpoena, and conclusions Americans can draw if he does not. Oct. 14, 2022.
Cheney on Jan. 6: 'None of this would have happened' without Trump
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., delivered her opening statement in the January 6 committee's ninth public hearing stating the central cause of the January 6 attack was "Donald Trump, who many others followed. None of this would have happened without him." Oct. 13, 2022.
Rep. Lofgren: Trump's false victory speech 'planned well in advance'
Rep. Zoe Lofgren said former President Donald Trump planned his victory speech “well in advance.” Oct. 13, 2022.
Employee says Trump ordered boxes of docs moved from Mar-a-Lago after FBI subpoena
One of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents the former president ordered boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago to be moved before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter. Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett joins Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 13, 2022.
