ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Derek Stingley Jr.'s first career interception a sign of things to come for Texans

By Shaun Bijani
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7Xgs_0iUKtt3v00

(SportsRadio 610) - In a tie ballgame at 6-6, coming out of halftime, the Texans had yet to figure out how to limit Jacksonville from making the big play.

With the Jaguars driving, quarterback Trevor Lawrence found tight end Evan Engram in the deep middle for 28 yards on a 2nd-and-8. Two plays later, Lawrence hit Marvin Jones for a 17-yard gain on a 2nd-and-11.

Lawrence and the Jaguars offense had gashed the Texans four times in the first half on plays that went for 20-plus yards, and were at it again, determined to find the end zone this time.

However, none of those chunk plays had proved particularly costly, as the Jags converted just one of their five third-down opportunities in the first half.

Yet, three plays after Jones was tackled at the Texans 29-yard line on a 17-yard pick-up, the Jags moved the chains on a 3rd-and-4 with Lawrence finding receiver Zay Jones for a seven-yard gain, down to the Texans 16-yard line.

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne ran for nine more, giving Doug Pederson options on a 2nd-and-short from the Texans seven-yard line.

With the Texans still struggling to stop the run to that point, it was a more than rational thought that Etienne would get his number called again to try and give the Jaguars their first lead in the game.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson lamented some play calls he made after the game.

“Yeah, that's on me. Play caller,” Pederson said. “Got to call more plays to him. We'll figure that out.”

Pederson went play action instead, rolling Lawrence out to his right looking for Jones in the back corner.

Safety Jonathan Owens had inside leverage on Jones, who ran a crossing route from the defenses right.

Rookie corner Derek Stingley Jr. took any chance away at Lawrence fitting that ball into a window outside, with a beautifully timed spin and jump, to out-leverage Jones on the outside, snatching the ball out of the air for his first career interception.

Stingley Jr., returned the ball to the Texans own two-yard line instead of kneeling it, yet all was forgiven as the Texans offense bailed out the rookie mistake, so-to-speak, driving the ball 12-plays and 49-yards that trimmed 8:10 off of the game clock.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith, who earned his first win as a head coach in the league since December 2015, when he coached Tampa Bay, said the big interception by the rookie was hardly surprising to him.

"Stingley is going to be a great player," Smith said. "I've talked about how smart he is knowing the game. He learns something every snap. I thought he competed hard."

Shaun Bijani has spent the last 16 years covering the Houston sports scene for SportsRadio 610. Follow him on Twitter @ShaunBijani .

Follow SportsRadio 610 on social media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Could the Browns Have Grounds to Void Deshaun Watson’s Contract?

Rob Parker: “If they deem this new lawsuit to be credible, if I’m the Browns, I’m trying to get from underneath the money... We don’t know all of the details, but the Roger Goodell and league will be notified of this, and the Browns are going to have to answer some questions. They need to figure out if this is credible in the terms of the contract to allow them to void the deal. This is bad news for Cleveland.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Click2Houston.com

Source: Texans signing Micah Dew-Treadway

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing former Chicago Bears and University of Minnesota defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway to their practice squad following his visit Tuesday, according to a league source. Dew-Treadway previously worked out for the Texans this season. Dew-Treadway went undrafted and signed with the Bears. He played...
HOUSTON, TX
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs rookie Jake Camarda is bombing in the NFL, in a good way

TAMPA — The initial punt of Jake Camarda’s NFL career served as a harbinger of hang-time mastery. Standing just inside his own 20-yard line, the former University of Georgia standout caught Zach Triner’s long snap, took three small steps forward, cocked his right leg and unloaded. At impact, the ball barely missed the outstretched hands of diving Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong before sailing skyward and bouncing off the bottom of the behemoth AT&T Stadium video board.
TAMPA, FL
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
997
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy