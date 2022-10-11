ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soak in these Amazon Prime Early Access deals on inflatable hot tubs

By Amanda Reed
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EP0iv_0iUKthiR00 Amanda Reed

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Do you dream of luscious ski lodges and taking a dip in the hot tub when it’s cold outside? Recreate that luxurious experience in your own backyard with these Amazon Prime Early Access inflatable hot tub deals from Bestway and Coleman.

The largest inflatable hot tub deal we’re seeing is the Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub , on sale for $309.99—that’s 48% off its 599.99 list price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZRG3_0iUKthiR00

Bestway

This black inflatable hot tub sits 4 people, and is made out of puncture-resistant, tri-tech material for durability. It won’t lose it’s shape or stability thanks to an I-beam construction. This hot tub is just as relaxing as it is sturdy: tend to your sore muscles and unwind with the help of 120 bubble jets. You don’t need to leave the warm, soothing water to access the digital control panel. Increase the temperature up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit and preset the hot tub temp 72 hours in advance to plan your Friday post-work spa night. Set-up is easy—simply inflate it using the included pump. The cover helps you maintain the water temperature and keeps debris out, so the weather doesn’t rain on your mellow parade.

If you’re looking for a larger hot tub, the company also sells a larger, square inflatable hot tub that fits up to six people and includes two SaluSpa padded pillows. The Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa is on sale for $488.77, down $76 from its $564.98 list price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fw3ts_0iUKthiR00

Bestway

If you don’t vibe with the included pillows, you can purchase the hot tub by itself for $475.13 , down from its $549.99 list price. The Hawaii AirJet inflatable hot tub, like its cousin, can be controlled from inside the tub and set 72 hours in advance.

The infamous Palm Springs green Coleman SalusSpa is also on sale for Amazon Prime Early Access. Snag it for $419.99—$230 off its usual $649.99 pricing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtbvN_0iUKthiR00

Coleman

In case the green is too loud for your backyard tastes, Coleman also sells an inflatable hot tub in a cool shade of Tahiti gray .

These hot deals end at midnight tonight, but there’s no guarantee they won’t sell out before then, so don’t hesitate or you’ll be soaking in your boring old bathtub for the foreseeable future.

Comments / 0

