fox61.com
Man critically injured in Park Street shooting: Hartford police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot on Park Street in Hartford on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a local hospital around 1:10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. Police determined that the victim, a man in...
Eyewitness News
Officers killed in Bristol were ambushed, state police say
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in what state police called a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to an address in Bristol.
No arrests made for Indian Orchard double homicide
The victims are known to the police and they are looking into who the victims were associated with.
Investigators say Connecticut officers were shot and killed in "ambush" 911 call
As Bristol PD arrived, the suspect immediately fired upon them, fatally injuring two and critically injuring a third. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Brutcher was shot and killed during Wedneday's gunfire exchange. His brother was also shot and taken to the hospital.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
2 shot in different incidents in Hartford
A man was shot in the Frog Hollow neighborhood in Hartford on Thursday.
Willimantic officer injured in fight with offender
WINDHAM, Conn. — A Willimantic officer was injured Thursday afternoon after an offender tried to leave the scene of an assault, which led to a fight. On October 13, 2022, at around 2:50 p.m., the Willimantic Police Department was called to a community-based residential facility in Willimantic after reports of someone being choked by their roommate.
Police investigating after stopping New Haven school bus with children inside
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating Thursday after a bus was stopped for “driving erratically,” according to a statement from the New Haven School District. The bus was carrying about 20 students home from Ross Woodward School when it was pulled over by police, according to the district. The bus belongs […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Deadly stabbing under investigation in New Haven
Legal analyst Ryan McGuigan talks about today's Verdict in the Alex Jones trial. There's an easier way to get an absentee ballot this year.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 2 officers dead, 1 with serious injuries following shooting in Bristol
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Bristol officer Alec Iurato was released from St. Francis Hospital in Hartford on Oct. 13 following a shooting that killed two of his colleagues. Updated: 4...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Shoplifter Apprehended
2022-10-13@9:24pm–#Fairfield News: A man was taken into custody for allegedly shoplifting health and beauty items from Stop and Shop on Villa Avenue. EMS was on the way after the suspect was tased.
Domestic dispute calls one of most dangerous for officers
The risks of police officers are often even higher when they respond to calls of domestic violence, something the Springfield Police Department knows all too well. 22News spoke with Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood about the dangers these calls pose.
Register Citizen
Windsor Locks woman wanted to help man before he allegedly attacked her, daughter says
WINDSOR LOCKS — Minutes before a blind-sided punch ripped a gash in her head, a local woman saw the man police have named as her attacker and thought she should help him, the victim's daughter said. Mary Jane Dustin, 70, a retiree and twice-weekly volunteer at an East Windsor...
NBC Connecticut
Police Departments Pay Tribute After Deaths of 2 Police Officers, Serious Injuries to 1 in Bristol
Police departments across Connecticut are responding and paying tribute after two fellow police officers were shot and killed and a third was seriously injured in Bristol Wednesday night. “We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted,” state police Tweeted. Tolland police...
'It’s just not fair' | Bristol community rallies together to honor police shot and injured in line of duty
BRISTOL, Tenn. — People who live in Bristol know it better as a big little town. Right now, residents and neighbors are dealing with something that has never happened in this community in their lifetime. The death of two police officers Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy, who...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Man Shot
2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
Register Citizen
Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police release names of suspects arrested for deadly beating
Sandy Hook families reacted to the jury's verdict in Alex Jones' defamation trial. The verdict in Alex Jones' defamation trial was read Wednesday. A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University.
ABC6.com
3 police officers shot in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Shooting New Haven Police Officer Appears in Court
Jose Claudio, 36, appeared in a New Haven Court on Tuesday after authorities say he shot a police officer last week. “He has shown by his actions he is a danger to society; he seriously injured a police officer in the line of duty,” prosecutors said. Family for both...
