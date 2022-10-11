ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren Twp. officer experiences possible drug overdose

By Lindsey Watson
 3 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Township police officer is home recovering Monday night after experiencing a possible overdose.

According to Police Chief Benjamin Harrell, police were investigating a possible overdose Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Miller Street. That’s when they believe Sgt. Daniel Peterson came in contact with an unknown substance.

About 30 minutes later, Peterson told his chief that he wasn’t feeling like himself.

“He did make it back to the station OK and he wasn’t like out of it or anything like that. He just said, ‘I feel numb and my lips are numb and I don’t know what’s going on.’ So I told him I’m going to have the fire department come down and check on you,” Harrell said.

Peterson was given Narcan at St. Joe’s Hospital and later released from the hospital.

Harrell says this is a constant worry officers face while responding to calls, but that’s why they have trainings and protocols in place, which he says his officers were following during this investigation.

Harrell says Peterson is feeling much better and he’ll be back on the job on Tuesday.

Peterson has been with the police department for 30 years.

