John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach
When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
Vikings Sign New Safety
Two roster spots opened up for the Minnesota Vikings after injuries sent rookies Lewis Cine and Ty Chandler to injured reserve in the last week. On Tuesday, the team added rookie safety Theo Jackson to the roster, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Packers Nation Appears to Be Turning on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers faithful aren’t accustomed to non-stellar starts to seasons, and such fans may be slowly turning on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers lost in London last weekend to the upstart New York Giants, 27-22, sending Green Bay to a 3-2 record and second-place standing in the NFC North behind the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).
Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
Former Vikings WR Lands in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to remain relevant in 2022, frantically treading water with a 1-4 record through 5 games. Now, they’ve signed a former Minnesota Vikings WR. He’s Albert Wilson, who was a member of the Vikings for about three months. The Vikings onboarded Wilson at...
Vikings Rookie on Tap for More Prominent Role
Ed Ingram is the only Minnesota Vikings rookie to play significant snaps through five games of 2022, but another man is poised to see more action. Linebacker Brian Asamoah will experience more defensive snaps as the Vikings attempt to win the NFC North for the first time since 2017. Minnesota’s general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah found Asamoah in the 3rd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and now is apparently the time to begin his formal insertion inside Ed Donatell’s 3-4 defense.
ESPN Sends Vikings CB Help
In the last couple of seasons, the Vikings’ defensive backs have been the Achilles heel of the franchise. After the departures of Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes, the organization relied on cheap free agents and young and inexperienced players. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah re-signed Patrick Peterson to play one...
Another Vikings Rookie Hits Injured Reserve
First, it was Lewis Cine. The Minnesota Vikings rookie safety broke his leg in London against the New Orleans Saints and will miss the rest of the 2022 season. Now, it’s running back Ty Chandler, who broke his thumb versus the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Chandler will miss multiple weeks, hitting injured reserve on Tuesday.
3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Dolphins
My selection of Vikings players to watch in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears all played an integral role in the Vikings fourth win of the season. Hopefully, it’s the same story this week as the Vikings head down to Miami for their third road game. They are searching...
The Vikings Can Feast on Struggling Dolphins OL
The Minnesota Vikings’ defensive line may be set up for a big day in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, and it isn’t just because Miami will be starting rookie Skylar Thompson. For the second straight day on Thursday, Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead missed practice with a toe injury. This injury kept Armstead off the field in last week’s loss to the New York Jets for all but eight plays.
PurplePTSD: The Case of the Missing Nwangwu, Jefferson & SB, Booth Mania
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – PPTSD‘s Kyle Joudry wonders — where is Kene Nwangwu?...
Kirk Cousins in the Clutch Is a Positive Shift
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is often criticized for falling apart when the game is on the line. While some of that criticism is fair, he has historically been much better than he gets credit for. This season, he is taking a giant step toward putting that narrative to rest.
Explained: What to Expect against the Dolphins
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 141 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Sal Spice and Raun Sawh, who preview the Dolphins-Vikings matchup, along with Dustin Baker. Particularly, Skylar Thompson, the Vikings history against backup...
Vikings Territory Breakdown Podcast
Vikings Territory Breakdown: Mark Craig and Joe Oberle. Oct. 10, 2022 – 11:19 – Vikings Territory Breakdown with Mark Craig and Joe Oberle. Welcome to the Vikings Territory Breakdown podcast, where co-hosts Joe Oberle and Mark Craig offer their unique insider’s opinion and analysis on the latest Purple news and happenings emanating from TCO Performance Center, U.S. Bank Stadium and beyond. The Minnesota Vikings are a constant source of exciting, enervating and, oftentimes, confounding news, and Craig and Oberle illuminate and explain it all from a perspective of experience and hard-earned insight.
Laquon Treadwell Joins 5th NFL Team
He never truly caught on with the Minnesota Vikings, but wide receiver Laquon Treadwell joined his fifth NFL team on Wednesday. Treadwell signed with Arizona Cardinals, a team teetering on catastrophe with a 2-3 start to 2022. Led by Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray, the Cardinals were supposed to be...
Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Dolphins
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Miami Dolphins is ready. The Vikings can hit a 5-1 record for the first time since 2016, a season that ended with a whimper. Minnesota is 5-8 (.384) all-time versus the Dolphins. In fact, Minnesota has only beaten the Dolphins once in Miami — 46 years ago.
Week 6 NFL Picks: Can the Vikings Take Care of Business on the Road?
Vikings -7 (Tie) Bears/Vikings O44 points (W) Bengals/Ravens O48 points (L) For the first time since being drafted by the Bengals in 2020, Joe Burrow returns to the state of Louisiana where he led one of the most dangerous offenses in college football history at LSU and won a national championship.
Justin Jefferson Still Not Fixated on Dough
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson told reporters in July he wasn’t fond of money. And he’s not backing off the sentiment three months later. Jefferson said to the Pioneer Press before the preseason began, “I’ll focus on contract after the season. Our main thing is reaching to that goal, but I’m not really too fond of money. I’m really just trying to get that goal of being the best receiver.”
PurplePTSD: Starting QB Named, Bradbury’s Reclamation, Bendy Defense
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – It seems the Dolphins are on track to start rookie...
Three Things Skylar Thompson Does Well
With both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater still recovering from concussions over the past couple weeks, the Minnesota Vikings may be set to face a rookie QB making his first career start. That rookie QB is Skylar Thompson, who the Miami Dolphins selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Kansas State.
