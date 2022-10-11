Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
3 arrested in Fond du Lac Co. business burglary, officials searching for stolen property
TOWN OF EMPIRE (WLUK) -- Three people were arrested in the burglary of a Fond du Lac County business and authorities are still looking for the stolen items. Just before 5 a.m. Monday, dispatch received a call from a Sabel Mechanical employee arriving at work. The employee said they saw...
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced in Ashwaubenon shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Casey Fulton was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a non-fatal shooting in Ashwaubenon. He was also placed on extended supervision for another 10 years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock at Thursday’s sentencing hearing. He was convicted of first-degree reckless injury and two other counts for the July 24, 2020 incident.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing money from nursing home resident
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A jury convicted Terry Culver of fraud for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a nursing home resident. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4 after he was convicted of eight counts, including theft in a business setting, and fraud while rendering an income tax return. The jury acquitted Culver of two counts Thursday, court records show.
Fox11online.com
Vandal smashes toilet at Neenah park
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Neenah is reminding people about the prominence of vandalism in the community after a toilet was smashed in Memorial Park. The toilet was shattered last weekend, according to a post on the Neenah Parks & Recreation Facebook page. The department commented, "This is a friendly reminder that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Waukesha parade suspect claims case should have been thrown out 'a long time ago'
WAUKESHA (WLUK) -- The trial continues for Darrell Brooks, Jr., the man accused in the deadly Waukesha Christmas parade. Brooks, who is representing himself, delayed proceedings for nearly an hour Thursday. During a recess in the trial, Brooks called for the dismissal of the case, citing numerous reasons. In his...
Fox11online.com
Minnesota man pleads guilty to February shooting in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Jonathan Yang pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. The maximum sentence which could be issued by Judge Mitchell Metropulos at the Dec. 12 sentencing would be...
Fox11online.com
Grandmother to enter no contest plea in drunk driving crash that killed granddaughter
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – A grandmother plans to enter a no contest plea to a drunk driving charge in connection with the crash which killed her granddaughter, her attorney said Wednesday. Monica Walker, 52, was charged for the Feb. 8, 2021 crash on I-43 which killed Tykia Brewer, 9. Walker...
Fox11online.com
Judge denies motion to blame alternate suspect in Green Bay homicide case
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – An expected witness in the trial for the murder of a man whose burned body was found at the UW-Green Bay campus can be questioned about his potential role in the death, but a judge Tuesday denied a defense motion for a more formal way to blame him for Jason Mendez-Ramos’ murder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Driver ticketed after truck overturns in roundabout near De Pere
LEDGEVIEW (WLUK) -- An intersection east of De Pere was closed for nearly four hours Thursday morning after a truck overturned in a roundabout. Brown County sheriff's officials say the rollover was reported just before 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Monroe Road (Highway GV) and Dickinson Road. A GFL Environmental semi hauling a trailer was the only vehicle involved.
Fox11online.com
More than $1,000 in fake 'movie money' turns up in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking people to check their wallets after officers confiscated more than $1,000 of counterfeit cash across several cases. Within the last six weeks, fraudulent money has surfaced in seven cases with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 in the city of Green Bay.
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley police look for dog owner after bite incident
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is looking for a dog owner after a dog bite last week in Little Chute. The department says a woman was bitten by a dog while playing with it Friday afternoon at the Outagamie County Dog Park. The dog was...
Fox11online.com
Man receives life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 55-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash Thursday night. Police say the crash happened in the 400 block of S. Webster Ave. just after 10 p.m. Witnesses reported the man was hit while trying to cross the street. Police are also looking for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
4-year-old dies after getting hit by vehicle in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM (WLUK) -- A child is dead after being hit by a vehicle in rural Beaver Dam Wednesday night. The Beaver Dam Police Department and paramedics responded to the scene around 5 p.m. Wednesday with assistance from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The 4-year-old child was transported to an...
Fox11online.com
DNR, Fond du Lac County farm respond to Lomira Creek contamination
MADISON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is responding to a contamination of a tributary of Lomira Creek in Fond du Lac County. The department is working together with Clover Hill Dairy near Lomira to respond to a discharge of feed leachate. The impacted stream joins Lomira Creek...
Fox11online.com
ThedaCare, Froedtert to create hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference Thursday. After partnering last month, ThedaCare and Froedtert say this is just the first step of their...
Fox11online.com
Should parents check Halloween candy for fentanyl? Police weigh in
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Reports have been circulating about possible concerns with fentanyl getting into Halloween candy -- many of them talking about a newer type of the drug called rainbow fentanyl. Many posts on social media say rainbow fentanyl is being used to target children with its bright...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh businesses continue struggling to find workers
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. "It's brutal," Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza said. "I'm very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children. That's kind of how we've been piecing it together."
Fox11online.com
Avoiding downtown trains? Green Bay researching potential app purchase
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There could be a solution coming for those pesky trains that often lock up traffic in downtown Green Bay. City of Green Bay officials are researching applications that would tell people when railroad crossings are closed and what time they are expected to open. “I can...
Fox11online.com
Evers admin: $50 million will be in next budget for Brown County's southern bridge
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- After more than 50 years of talk, Brown County has its biggest victory in its efforts to build a southern bridge over the Fox River. Gov. Tony Evers' administration says $50 million will be included in the next state budget for the bridge’s construction, which is expected to start in 2028.
Fox11online.com
VIDEO | Early-season snow falls in Outagamie County
(WLUK) -- Halloween is still more than two weeks away, but some areas of Wisconsin on Friday got a taste of weather that's more associated with Christmas. Viewers from areas in northern and western Wisconsin shared video of falling snow to Chime In. Roberta even saw snowflakes in the Fox...
Comments / 0