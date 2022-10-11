Don’t play with longtime Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson. That guy has been on the road for more than 40 years, and he is not OK with any shenanigans at Maiden shows. This past summer, a fan at a Maiden show in Athens lit a flare in the crowd, and Dickinson went off on him: “You Greek cunt. I’ve got to fucking sing, all right? Fuck you.” More recently, when Maiden played at the Honda Center in Anaheim, some guy evaded security for long enough to jump onstage, headbanging and striking poses. Bruce Dickinson was not having it.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO