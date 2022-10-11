Read full article on original website
Dave Lombardo Reveals His 5 Greatest Punk Albums of All-Time
While most know Dave Lombardo from his years killing it behind the kit with thrash metal icons Slayer, one of his current bands, Dead Cross, finds him dabbling more in the punk world. And it is Lombardo's punk background the piqued the interest of a fan in the latest issue of Metal Hammer to ask the musician for his five favorite punk albums.
Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’
Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
Audioslave’s ‘Like a Stone’ Has Hit 1 Billion Views on YouTube
One of the most beloved rock tracks of the early 2000s, Audioslave's "Like a Stone," has reached the milestone of hitting 1 billion views on YouTube. Audioslave formed in 2001 when the members of Rage Against the Machine — minus frontman Zack de la Rocha — joined forces with vocalist Chris Cornell, who'd split with Soundgarden a few years prior and was pursuing a solo career. "Like a Stone" is featured on the supergroup's self-titled debut album, which came out in November of 2002.
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Ozzy Osbourne reveals the rock stars that have reached out to him during health issues: "when you get sick...people don't call anymore"
Ozzy's social circle has grown smaller during his recent health problems, but it's made him all the more appreciative of the friends he still has
See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins
Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
Joe Satriani hails Wolfgang Van Halen's Taylor Hawkins tribute gig performances as "the most natural, beautiful thing I’d seen in a long time"
Joe Satriani salutes Wolfgang Van Halen for his guest spot at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and LA. Joe Satriani is full of praise for Wolfgang Van Halen's performances at the star-studded, and emotional, Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and Los Angeles, hailing the Mammoth WVH frontman's playing as "the most natural, beautiful thing I’d seen in a long time."
Ozzy Osbourne Beauty Collection Includes Bat-Shaped Makeup Palette
Ozzy Osbourne has launched a signature makeup collection to bring "dark glamour" to cosmetics users. In partnership with the brand Rock & Roll Beauty, the limited edition Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty Collection is available now. The line includes a bat-shaped eyeshadow palette, clearly inspired by the metal singer's...
Corey Taylor says he exchanged "strained but civil" text messages with Joey Jordison before the drummer's death
Slipknot frontman has regrets that they never "talked to him as a group"
Watch Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Remove An Intruder From The Stage
Don’t play with longtime Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson. That guy has been on the road for more than 40 years, and he is not OK with any shenanigans at Maiden shows. This past summer, a fan at a Maiden show in Athens lit a flare in the crowd, and Dickinson went off on him: “You Greek cunt. I’ve got to fucking sing, all right? Fuck you.” More recently, when Maiden played at the Honda Center in Anaheim, some guy evaded security for long enough to jump onstage, headbanging and striking poses. Bruce Dickinson was not having it.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release new album ‘Laminated Denim’, announce 2023 Europe and UK tour
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released new album ‘Laminated Denim’, the second of three the ultra-prolific psych-rockers will share in October. The album was released on Wednesday (October 12), and consists of two tracks – ‘The Land Before Timeland’ and ‘Hypertension’ – both of which are exactly 15 minutes in length. ‘Laminated Denim’ serves as a spiritual successor to earlier album ‘Made In Timeland’ (which its title is an anagram of), which was released physically in March of this year before arriving digitally yesterday alongside ‘Laminated Denim’.
Ozzy Osbourne once covered a hotel room in the blood of a dismembered shark because he’s Ozzy Osbourne
Tony Iommi recalls the time former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne pulled a bizarre, bloody stunt involving a sea creature
Jack Osbourne exploring Buckinghamshire's unexplained mysteries in new Discovery+ show
Former Buckinghamshire resident Jack Osbourne has returned to the county for a new documentary he is fronting on streaming service Discovery+. The son of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy and TV personality Sharon is looking into “unexplainable” things he has experienced in his past. The series, called Haunted Homecoming,...
Willow Blames Gatekeepers for Metal Fans Often Being Older White Men
Willow started turning the heads of many rock fans in 2021 with her collaboration with Travis Barker on "Transparent Soul" that hit the pop-punk / emo sweet spot for many listeners. Now the one-time "Whip My Hair" child star is ramping up to the release of her second rock-leaning album, Coping Mechanism, and sharing the impact that harder rock has had on her life.
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
Queen Uncover ‘Lost’ Freddie Mercury Recording ‘Face It Alone’
Queen have shared a previously unheard song featuring the vocals of the late Freddie Mercury, the English rock band's lead singer who died in 1991. "Face It Alone," released on Thursday (Oct. 13), was recorded during the sessions for the group's 1989 effort, The Miracle. The track, an atmospheric lament that showcases Mercury's powerful voice, appears on a collector's edition of the album that arrives on Nov. 19. The Miracle Sessions, a set of Queen demos, rough cuts and other unreleased tracks from the era, accompanies the reissue.
Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge for new music, world tour
The "Tom, Mark, and Travis Show" is making a comeback in 2023.
5 Things a Graphic Designer for Bands Should Never Do, by RIVALS’ Kalie Wolfe
Hello everyone! My name is Kalie Wolfe, and I’m the vocalist of the band RIVALS and the owner of Ridgeline Media graphic design and I'm here to tell you about 5 Things a Graphic Designer For Bands Should Never Do. I originally started Ridgeline Media as a means to...
WATCH: Willow Performs On ‘SNL,’ Smashes Guitar Through TV Set
If first impressions are everything, Willow made a big one on her debut solo performance as Saturday Night Live's musical guest last night, Oct. 8, with host Brendan Gleeson. Willow started with her softer side, offering up the R&B-rock fused song "curious/furious," that showed off her pitch-perfect vocals with a bit of edge as well as her impressive guitar skills. But it was the 21-year-old artist's second song on the broadcast that turned heads as she ripped into the rager track, "ur a stranger," screaming into the microphone and ending the performance by smashing the guitar she was playing into a TV screen prop on the stage. See videos of both performances below.
