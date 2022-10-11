Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
WBUR
Boston planning officials to vote on rezoning plan in Allston-Brighton
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. The two major candidates to be Massachusetts' next governor met for a feisty first debate last night. Here's what you missed — and what else is ahead today:
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
WBUR
A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Boston Globe
‘The Orange Line is worse now than before the diversion’
Seventy percent of Boston.com readers polled said trains are slower than ever. It’s been nearly a month since the Orange Line reopened with the promise of the new and improved trains, but Boston.com readers say service has actually been worse than ever. Last month, the MBTA shut down the...
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
WCVB
Union hosts rally in support of Question 4 on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Several Massachusetts law enforcement leaders spoke at an event Wednesday about their support for one of the controversial questions facing voters in the upcoming election. Question 4 asks voters whether to overturn a new law that would open driver's licenses to all state residents, regardless of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
WBUR
Boston's investment in summer learning converts into high participation this year
State and local education officials in Massachusetts are betting big on summer learning. Given the pandemic’s alarming academic and emotional effects on students, they argue, the school year can’t stop in June. And this past summer in Boston reflected that effort. The state's largest school district invested $4...
MBTA: Shuttle buses replacing Red Line service due to track problem
Shuttle bus service was called in to replace Red Line trains Tuesday afternoon due to a track problem, according to the MBTA. The disruption in service effected the area between Ashmont and Fields Corner due to a track problem near the former, according to the transit organization. Full service resumed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sudbury firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at greenhouse complex
Sudbury firefighters were called to battle a raging three-alarm blaze at a greenhouse complex Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sudbury Police Department, the fire began at Cavicchio Greenhouses on Codjer Lane. Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen told Boston 25 that the fire was under control by 5:00 p.m. Earlier in...
wgbh.org
As workers restore Dorchester's iconic rainbow gas tank, a history lesson about the artwork
The natural gas tank on Dorchester’s Commercial Point is getting a touch-up. Workers are repainting the rainbow swashes of color on the tank, and have been climbing 14 stories high to power-wash its surface and roll on paint. Bill Forry, managing editor for the Dorchester Reporter recently got to climb up the tank and admire it up close. He joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Seigel to talk about the experience. This transcript has been lightly edited.
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA
The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cohaitungchi.com
Things to do in North End, Boston (Little Italy)
Looking for the best things to do in North End, Boston? This guide to Boston’s Little Italy has got you covered!. You are reading: Things to do in the north end | Things to do in North End, Boston (Little Italy) When you think of Boston, there are a...
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
Beer now available for purchase at Tree House Brewing’s new Massachusetts location
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — An array of delicious craft beer is officially available for purchase at Tree House Brewing Company’s new Massachusetts location. Customers can now order Tree House’s wildly popular beers online for pickup in the parking lot of the Tewksbury Country Club in Tewksbury at 1880 Main Street.
Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
Comments / 0