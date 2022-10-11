ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WBUR

Boston planning officials to vote on rezoning plan in Allston-Brighton

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. The two major candidates to be Massachusetts' next governor met for a feisty first debate last night. Here's what you missed — and what else is ahead today:
97.5 WOKQ

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
WBUR

A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Boston Globe

‘The Orange Line is worse now than before the diversion’

Seventy percent of Boston.com readers polled said trains are slower than ever. It’s been nearly a month since the Orange Line reopened with the promise of the new and improved trains, but Boston.com readers say service has actually been worse than ever. Last month, the MBTA shut down the...
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
wgbh.org

As workers restore Dorchester's iconic rainbow gas tank, a history lesson about the artwork

The natural gas tank on Dorchester’s Commercial Point is getting a touch-up. Workers are repainting the rainbow swashes of color on the tank, and have been climbing 14 stories high to power-wash its surface and roll on paint. Bill Forry, managing editor for the Dorchester Reporter recently got to climb up the tank and admire it up close. He joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Seigel to talk about the experience. This transcript has been lightly edited.
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA

The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
cohaitungchi.com

Things to do in North End, Boston (Little Italy)

Looking for the best things to do in North End, Boston? This guide to Boston’s Little Italy has got you covered!. You are reading: Things to do in the north end | Things to do in North End, Boston (Little Italy) When you think of Boston, there are a...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
