Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Remembering The 2002 Angels: Anaheim's First World ChampionsIBWAAAnaheim, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing development
Sun Commons, located at 6329 N. Clybourn Avenue in the Los Angeles community of North Hollywood, is a newly constructed affordable housing development. Of its 103 units, 50 will be available for rent starting at $629 a month for families meeting income and household size requirements. Eligible applicants will be selected by a lottery.
theregistrysocal.com
222-Unit Apartment Project Planned for Inglewood
The growing Inglewood community could soon be gaining additional housing, with one application seeking to construct 222 residential units in the southwest portion of Greater Los Angeles. Most recently, the project team – consisting of Allied Urban as the developer and TCA Architects as the lead architect – received approval during a design review hearing which took place earlier this month.
2urbangirls.com
South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule
Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
myburbank.com
Construction of a New Burbank-Los Angeles Pipeline to Begin
Construction on the Burbank-Los Angeles Potable Water Project begins Monday, October 17, 2022. The project involves the building of a new water pipeline that will connect the City of Burbank to existing water supply systems in Los Angeles. This project will contribute to a safe and sustained water supply for residents of both cities, reduce the dependency on imported water, and protect the local water supply for future generations.
Daily Brief: Nury Martinez Quits City Council; ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on L.A.
Also, from haunted houses and dinner experiences to fun-for-all walking trails, discover this year’s hottest Halloween activities The post Daily Brief: Nury Martinez Quits City Council; ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on L.A. appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
publicradioeast.org
Inside one developer's big bet on affordable housing in Los Angeles
Housing costs too much in many American cities. But in LA, one developer says he’s got a solution. “We’ve been able to build high quality, affordable housing for $250,000 per unit,” Martin Muoto, founder of SoLa Impact, says. “Which is roughly half of what many traditional housing developers, particularly those using government funding, have been able to do.”
multihousingnews.com
Raintree Partners Lands $91M for 2 California Communities
A Capital One team originated both Freddie Mac loans. Raintree Partners has landed two variable-rate Freddie Mac notes, totaling $90.9 million, for two South California communities. Capital One provided a $77.3 million refinancing loan for Colony Parc, a 272-unit property in Ventura, and a $13.6 million coterminous supplemental loan for Hensley at Corona Pointe, a 628-unit community in Corona. Kristen Croxton, Greg Reed and Tina Quirin, senior vice presidents at Capital One, originated the financing transactions.
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
yovenice.com
Restaurateurs in Venice Boulevard Strip Mall in Tough Spot Following Recent Fire
September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet. A local Palms strip mall was the site of a recent fire last month which has thrown the lives of the restaurateurs whose places of business were in the building into chaos as reported by the Los Angeles Times.
ladowntownnews.com
Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis
Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
OPINION | I am being driven out of the city I love
What has happened to West Hollywood, the creative, dynamic urban village founded on core values of acceptance and mutual respect that created a strong and supportive community and a safe haven for our diverse population? That we seem to have moved away from this original vision breaks my heart. I love West Hollywood, but now I am looking to leave the City my father chose for our family. We moved here because my father loved the City’s energy – and its people. West Hollywood is the City he chose to call home and create a business back in 1984.
kcrw.com
$859,000 for 2B/2B condo in LA: How this 29-year-old pulled it off
The median home price in the U.S. fell nearly a percentage point in August — the biggest drop since 2009. But interest rates are rising faster — above 6% now. That’s all according to the government-sponsored finance company Freddie Mac. So the affordable starter home is still a mirage for most young people.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Brandy hospitalized in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Singer Brandy Norwood is recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital following a medical emergency on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning R&B artist took to social media just before 4 p.m. EDT to allay fans’ fears, attributing her hospitalization to “dehydration” and “low amounts of nutrition.”
L.A. Weekly
Re-Grow Your Natural Hair: An Interview with Santa Monica Based Dr. Ray Nettles
Men and women of all ages know the embarrassment of hair loss. Today, hair loss is prevalent as early as the 20’s due to stress, environment and health factors. By the age of 50 most men will lose 50% of their hair. We took a poll of area LA residents and found that the solutions for hair loss range from covering up the thinning hair with hats, wigs, extensions, hair transplants and over the counter treatments that you have to continue applying the rest of your life. But local Santa Monica Dr. Ray Nettles is known internationally for his natural hair-regrowth process that has helped countless people across the globe. He is the founder of, Stop and Re- Grow.
theeastsiderla.com
$24,000 off East L.A. fixer; $50,000 cut on Highland Park triplex & $140,000 chop on Temple Street mixed-use
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. East L.A. Fixer: $24,000 off a three-bedroom, fire-damaged home. Now asking $475,000.
