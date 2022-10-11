ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laverne Cox Gives Us Style Goals In Sheer Mugler Catsuit

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Image Group LA / Getty

Laverne Cox was spotted out and about recently donning a sexy sheer Mugler catsuit that was everything!

For her stunning look, the beauty rocked all-black sheer Mugler jumpsuit that fit her like a glove. The actress paired the look with a black mesh boa from Marco Squared and donned matching black heels and minimal jewelry for the elegant look. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a wavy golden blonde style with a middle part and a low pony tail and served face and body as she posed for a few photos and a short video that was stitched together in a Reel for her Instagram followers.

The actress took to the social media platform to show off the fashionable look, captioning the short Instagram video, “ Golden Hour

Wearing

Catsuit @mugler x @wolford

Mesh boa @marcosquared

Makeup @tayriverabeauty

Hair @kendragarvey

Styled by @lavernecox

#TransIsBeautiful #LaverneCox ” and was sure to tag her entire glam squad as she modeled to the tune of hit song, Beyoncé’s “Energy.” Check out the fashionable video below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Laverne Cox (@lavernecox)

We’re just loving this look on the beautiful actress! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s all black look? Did she nail it? Would you rock this fit?

Laverne Cox Gives Us Perfect Prep Chic At The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show And Tea Party

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Laverne Cox Ruffles The Red Carpet With A Slit Higher Than OITNB’s Ratings

10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne Cox That Will Change Your Life

The post Laverne Cox Gives Us Style Goals In Sheer Mugler Catsuit appeared first on 92 Q .

