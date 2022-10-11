Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. In this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, author Rishad Tobaccowala joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss navigating remote work environments. Rishad opens by explaining the value of working from home and how the Covid-19 pandemic forced companies to utilize technologies they had at their disposal to make remote work fully functional. He explains how many companies are quick to come back to the office and return to life pre-pandemic.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO