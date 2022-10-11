Read full article on original website
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
kitco.com
Over 40% of the top public companies are utilizing blockchain technology
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a recent report released by enterprise blockchain adoption analytics platform Blockdata, 44 out of the top...
SpaceNews.com
Yahsat invests in direct-to-cell enabler eSAT Global
TAMPA, Fla. — Emirati fleet operator Yahsat said Oct. 11 it has invested in Californian startup eSAT Global, which is developing a chip that would enable phones to connect to its satellites in geostationary orbit (GEO). The companies did not disclose financial details about Yahsat’s acquisition of a minority...
Aviation International News
Foley Warns of Slowing Investments in General Aviation Technologies
Financing firms are slowing their investments into young aerospace companies as the economic climate becomes more uncertain, industry analyst Brian Foley of Brian Foley Associates reports. “Until this year, aerospace fledglings had their best chance in well over a decade to secure outside investment,” Foley said. “Suddenly, the new economic-financial...
SpaceNews.com
Astra’s strategy to address NASDAQ warning
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – While Astra Space is taking the delisting warning the company received from NASDAQ seriously, the company has “lots of different strategies” to address it, Astra CEO Chris Kemp said at the Satellite Innovation conference here. “Our plan is to work really hard to...
TechCrunch
Meet these five emerging startups at TC Sessions: Crypto
Pay to play: It’s early-bird season, folks, so buy your pass today and save $150 — before prices go up. Take a deep dive through the awesome agenda to plan your day, but be sure to save time to meet and greet the early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor. These founders represent the next iteration of products and possibilities across the blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and web3 ecosystem.
SpaceNews.com
Commercial space station developers seek clarity on regulations
WASHINGTON — Companies working on commercial space stations intended to succeed the International Space Station say they need more clarity from the federal government on who will regulate them and how. During panel discussions at the Beyond Earth Symposium here Oct. 13, representatives of several of the companies working...
Innovation in an All-In-One Solar/Water Generator Solution!
Blu Oasis Water/Solar Generatormedia by BluOasis Corporation. One of humanity's most significant daily issues is reduced access to water and reliable power. How often do we awake to news of some catastrophic shortage affecting the western United States? Companies like Blu Oasis Corporation are developing innovative ways to solve these shortages using multi-use technological devices to generate and store water and power.
Blockchain.com gets Singapore licence, second crypto firm to obtain approval this week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, said on Wednesday it had received approval from Singapore’s central bank to offer payment services in the city-state.
TechCrunch
Quantori is building an app development platform focused on life sciences
The startup is attempting to position itself as being uniquely prepared to work with this market, and today it announced a $15 million seed investment on a post-money valuation of $100 million. It certainly makes some bold claims, saying, “Quantori’s data engineering and data science platform for drug discovery and...
SpaceNews.com
NASA taps KSAT and SpaceLink for communications studies
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – NASA has awarded contracts to KSAT Inc. and SpaceLink as part the space agency’s campaign to begin investigating commercial sources for future space communications services. NASA awarded KSAT a $162,000 contract and SpaceLink a $190,000 contract to conduct studies related to direct-to-Earth and lunar-space-relay...
SpaceNews.com
OneWeb unveils Innovation Challenge competition
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – OneWeb is inviting individuals, companies and academic organizations to propose applications for the London-based company’s low-Earth orbit satellite constellation. Through the Connectivity and Beyond Innovation Challenge, backed by the European Space Agency, OneWeb is looking “for innovative thinkers to collaborate with the company to...
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: Navigating Remote Work Environments
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. In this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, author Rishad Tobaccowala joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss navigating remote work environments. Rishad opens by explaining the value of working from home and how the Covid-19 pandemic forced companies to utilize technologies they had at their disposal to make remote work fully functional. He explains how many companies are quick to come back to the office and return to life pre-pandemic.
TechCrunch
Inside Motional’s strategy to bring robotaxis to market
The Uber deal comes off the back of similar partnerships with Via and Lyft to launch robotaxi services in Las Vegas. Sensing a pattern emerging, we reached out to Akshay Jaising, Motional’s new VP of commercialization, who joined the company in July after doing a stint as the director of business development at Kitty Hawk, the electric aviation startup backed by Larry Page that shut down last month.
Why supporting startup founders of color pays off for the whole nation
As the U.S. economy continues its uneven recovery from the COVID downturn, entrepreneurship — something for which America is virtually synonymous — offers a promising pathway back to prosperity. Repeated research has demonstrated that new businesses “startups” are disproportionately responsible for the innovations that drive productivity growth and economic growth, and account for virtually all net new job creation.
TechCrunch
Thoma Bravo buys third identity company this year with $2.3B ForgeRock acquisition
In April it acquired SailPoint for $6.9 billion, and in August it snagged Ping Identity for $2.8 billion. That’s a $12 billion investment to basically build a software category in-house. With ForgeRock, it’s getting a 12-year-old identity management company that raised over $230 million, per Crunchbase. Chip Virnig,...
TechCrunch
Funding in Indian startups shrinks by more than half
Indian startups raised $3 billion in the quarter that ended in September, down 57% from the previous quarter and 80% year-over-year, market intelligence platform Tracxn said in a report Tuesday. The figures are remarkable for many reasons, the most obvious being that startups are finding it difficult to raise capital at a time when most top tier funds in India — Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners India — have raised record large funds this year.
Four tech updates to enhance hybrid lifestyles in 2023
What does it mean to embrace a hybrid lifestyle that achieves maximum freedom, while also considering sustainability? We explore four upcoming tech releases that can help power a smarter and more flexible future.
SpaceNews.com
On space matters, Biden’s national security strategy adopts a less combative tone
WASHINGTON — The White House on Oct. 12 released a long-delayed national security strategy that lays out challenges the United States faces in a tripolar world, with China and Russia as the nation’s key competitors. President Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States is entering...
crowdfundinsider.com
House Republicans Tell Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Ensure Bank, Fintech Partnerships
All financial services will eventually be Fintech services, but some traditional financial firms struggle to become digitally native. Traditional banks, typically smaller ones, fall into this category. Most of these smaller banks have purchased services from Fintechs, thus providing modern platforms – others have partnered with Fintechs to provide updated services. Few have gone it alone.
