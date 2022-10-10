ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Sapd#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

SAPD issues alert for missing teen

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are sharing information about a missing teen, hoping someone has information that will bring him home safely. Saad (Sasduldeen) Wasseff, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6. He was last seen in the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Road, which is near the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Police search seek suspect in robbery at Home Depot

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery at a Home Depot. The robbery happened on Aug. 23 around 4:28 p.m. in the 2600 block of Southwest Military Drive. Police said a man arrived at the Home Depot and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Cibolo police asking for help identifying alleged porch pirate

SAN ANTONIO – The Cibolo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police said cameras captured a man stealing a package from the front porch of a home on Willow Brook at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 19. He had exited...
CIBOLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy