Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio man reportedly stabbed several times outside Southside bar
The man was taken to a hospital.
Family starts GoFundMe for San Antonio teen shot by former SAPD officer
The teen remains on life support.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting woman, tying up teen after he was evicted, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman and tying up a teenager because he was upset about being kicked out of a home. James Cody Sweetman, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint following the Oct. 4 shooting, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Man stabbed several times in brutal attack at bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was stabbed in a brutal attack outside a bar on the west side early Thursday morning. Officers were called out to the 900 block of Nogalitos near South Acme Road at 2:25 a.m. A man in his 40's who got into a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“What will it take to get him arrested?” Neighbors incensed by indecency
SAN ANTONIO — People in Highland Park are wondering when they will see an arrest in a series of events that has shocked the well-established neighborhood. The first indecent exposure incident was reported three weeks ago when a homeowner shared door-bell camera video with San Antonio Police. The camera...
Family of teen shot by ex-San Antonio police officer launches GoFundMe for medical expenses
The family hopes to raise $100,000 to cover mounting medical expenses.
Alleged imposter saying he's related to Erik Cantu appears on San Antonio TV station — twice
The alleged imposter, who gave his name as Jesus Salazar, reportedly gave misleading information about Cantu's health.
KSAT 12
Teen shot by SAPD officer outside San Antonio McDonald’s is on life support, family’s lawyer says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu is on life support and “literally fighting for his life every minute” after being shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Oct. 2, according to the Cantu family’s lawyer. Attorney Brian Powers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KENS 5
'Devastated' relatives of OLLU student discuss pain endured after hearing about her death
SAN ANTONIO — It’s a pain no parent should have to endure. A San Antonio family is making funeral arrangements for a young university student who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. According to police, the collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators...
KSAT 12
SAPD officer suspended after following through with threat to pull over tow truck company vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department officer was suspended 20 days this summer after making good on a threat to pull over a tow truck driver who worked for a specific company, records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. The suspension of Officer Matthew Quintanilla was detailed in...
KSAT 12
‘Video was horrific’: SAPD Chief says officer’s shooting of teen was not justified
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: San Antonio Police Chief William McManus will provide an update after two charges of aggravated assault by a public servant were filed against former officer James Brennand. Read the latest update here. (Original Story) San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has spoken out against the...
KENS 5
'So gruesome': Local family receives shocking news two years after a murder
SAN ANTONIO — When 55-year-old murder victim Connie Tatum was found in deep south Bexar County two years ago by a man walking his dog, the family said they were told that only some of her remains were recovered. They said that, until last week, they didn't know any...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
SAPD issues alert for missing teen
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are sharing information about a missing teen, hoping someone has information that will bring him home safely. Saad (Sasduldeen) Wasseff, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6. He was last seen in the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Road, which is near the...
KSAT 12
Former SAPD officer who shot teen in McDonald’s parking lot released from jail, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio police officer who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu in the parking lot of a San Antonio McDonald’s on Oct. 2 bonded out of jail after turning himself in on Tuesday evening, according to jail records and Police Chief William McManus. James Brennand,...
Teens accused in deadly west San Antonio shooting are being detained
SAN ANTONIO — Detained for 10 days. That’s the latest development in the effort to get justice for a murder last Tuesday where around 100 rounds were fired into the home of an innocent woman, who died from a gunshot wound to the head. In juvenile court on...
Man found with broken leg on side of road after being hit by driver who did not stop
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with a broken leg on the side of the road after being hit a driver who did not stop to render aid Monday night. It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Jones Maltsberger at Pinewood Lane just north of downtown. When officers arrived...
KVIA
San Antonio officer who shot 17-year-old in a McDonald’s parking lot is identified
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Authorities in Texas have identified the officer who shot and critically injured a teenager in a McDonald's parking lot. Bodycam footage captured the incident in San Antonio last Sunday appears to contradict the officer's own account. San Antonio Officer James Brennand was fired for violating the...
KSAT 12
Police search seek suspect in robbery at Home Depot
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery at a Home Depot. The robbery happened on Aug. 23 around 4:28 p.m. in the 2600 block of Southwest Military Drive. Police said a man arrived at the Home Depot and...
KSAT 12
Cibolo police asking for help identifying alleged porch pirate
SAN ANTONIO – The Cibolo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police said cameras captured a man stealing a package from the front porch of a home on Willow Brook at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 19. He had exited...
Comments / 0