Chiefs, Bills fans line up for showdown like it’s a Black Friday sale
Chiefs and Bills fans are ready for Sunday’s highly anticipated Week 6 matchup, lining up the night before to get in. We’re ready for the Kansas City Chiefs to host the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Are you?. Chiefs and Bills fans in Kansas City sure are, as...
Three ways the Chiefs can try to limit Josh Allen and the Bills
The defense of the Kansas City Chiefs faces a daunting task on Sunday as they host the Buffalo Bills: slow or even stop the visiting offense with Josh Allen at the helm. Of course, the Bills face the same issue with Patrick Mahomes and company going to work on the opposite side, but neither team should feel comfortable about their ability to get the best of the other’s offense.
Miami Dolphins Oline issues could have prevented concussions
The Miami Dolphins have been the talk of the NFL and across multiple media platforms because of the recent concussions suffered by their quarterbacks. They only have themselves to blame. Miami wants to believe that Tua Tagovailoa is their franchise quarterback for the next 15 years or more. They want...
Looking back at Von Miller’s poorly chosen words for Travis Kelce
While Miller’s track record against the Chiefs up to that point in his career had been stellar, it has taken a nosedive since. He’ll have a chance today to try to notch his first win against Kansas City since Week 2 of 2015. I get it, we all...
Cowboys vs. Eagles Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
I've been in the lab cooking up a same game parlay for tonight's action, and now I'm ready to share it with all of you. Remember, these parlays have a low chance of cashing, so you may want to bet less than you would on a normal bet. If you're...
Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity
The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
