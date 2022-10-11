ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Three ways the Chiefs can try to limit Josh Allen and the Bills

The defense of the Kansas City Chiefs faces a daunting task on Sunday as they host the Buffalo Bills: slow or even stop the visiting offense with Josh Allen at the helm. Of course, the Bills face the same issue with Patrick Mahomes and company going to work on the opposite side, but neither team should feel comfortable about their ability to get the best of the other’s offense.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Miami Dolphins Oline issues could have prevented concussions

The Miami Dolphins have been the talk of the NFL and across multiple media platforms because of the recent concussions suffered by their quarterbacks. They only have themselves to blame. Miami wants to believe that Tua Tagovailoa is their franchise quarterback for the next 15 years or more. They want...
MIAMI, FL
Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity

The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
DALLAS, TX
