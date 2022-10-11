Read full article on original website
Nashville Scene
The Naughty Tree at The Blue Room
Nashville’s theater scene can be conservative in imagination and politics. Our large theater houses have always prioritized the milquetoast tastes of donors. Our small groups are bold, sincere and often talented — but perpetually under-resourced. As a result, queer theatermakers have long worked their asses off to carve a very small but richly imagined space to stage their works. The Naughty Tree, written by Woven Theatre’s River Timms and co-directed by Daniel Jones and Lenin Fernandez, changed all of that for two nights in April at Third Man Records’ The Blue Room. It’s an all-inclusive queer retelling of the Garden of Eden story, starring an effervescent James Rudolph II in drag as Mother Nature. Rudolph’s intro includes a call and response, in which he makes the audience say, “I deserve love. I deserve joy. I deserve to be here.” In the queer community, that’s everything. The play was reprised at OZ Arts during the four-day Kindling Arts Festival. But there was something about the intimate show at The Blue Room that felt untouchable, like we were all holding our breath and praying we’d never wake up from the best damn dream.
Nashville Scene
Knights in Armor at the Frist Art Museum
There are several outstanding downtown institutions where you can take in special historical exhibits year-round — from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the National Museum of African American Music to the Tennessee State Museum. But our favorite temporary historical exhibition of the past year landed this summer at the Frist Art Museum. Featuring dozens of centuries-old European pieces on loan from Florence, Italy’s Museo Stibbert, Knights in Armor included a breathtaking and immaculate lineup of helmets, swords, suits of armor, rare weaponry and much more. The fine folks at the Frist also lined up a great schedule of events to accompany the display, including a screening of 2021’s fantastic The Green Knight and family-friendly learning activities.
Nashville Scene
Back to the Future at Nashville Symphony
The Nashville Symphony’s programming truly offers something for everyone, whether you’re a classical music aficionado or novice, but one of my favorite experiences at the breathtaking Schermerhorn Symphony Center is the ongoing film series. Each year, the Nashville Symphony screens classic films with incredible scores, which are performed live by the symphony orchestra. This summer, the Grammy-winning symphony took on Back to the Future and Alan Silvestri’s cinematic score, with an additional 20 minutes of music added to it. But the fun didn’t start and end in Laura Turner Concert Hall. Guests were greeted by a DeLorean and had the chance to pose in front of an “Enchantment Under the Sea” backdrop. It was a perfect afternoon spent back in time.
Nashville Scene
Upcoming Events Featuring Beer, Wine, ’Shine, Tequila and Barbecue
From vegan barbecue to sweet tea moonshine, there’s something for just about everyone coming up at three big culinary events. (Taking place in addition to the Scene's own Best of Nashville Festival this weekend, that is.) Clear your calendar and get ready for some fun. First up is the...
Nashville Scene
Le Loup and Plane Jane (tie)
The beauty of the velvet-clad Germantown oasis that is Le Loup is that it makes the mere act of sitting at the bar and sipping a cocktail feel like a special occasion. From the care taken in crafting each cocktail (the historic “forgotten classics” are the must-drinks here) to the attentiveness and pride of the team behind the bar, each detail is intentional. Le Loup’s location, tucked above The Optimist in Germantown, makes it feel like a secret you want to share with all your friends. MARGARET LITTMAN.
Nashville Scene
BON Jams 2022: A Playlist for our Best of Nashville Issue
It’s time: The Scene’s whopping Best of Nashville issue for 2022 is live on the web and hitting news racks all over town! In a tradition going back more than three decades, we’ve got page upon page of highlights and shout-outs from our writers and readers. And in the music section, that runs the gamut from great new venues and concert programming to outstanding releases and artists who are doing exemplary work.
Nashville Scene
Nashville Jazz Workshop Settles In on Buchanan Street
At the end of 2019, the Nashville Jazz Workshop concluded a tenure of almost two decades on Adams Street in Germantown. Last summer, despite being delayed by the pandemic, the organization finally got to have its grand opening celebration in its new home at 1012 Buchanan St., amid a growing arts district in historically Black North Nashville.
Nashville Scene
Nashville Children’s Theatre’s Peter Pan: Wendy’s Adventure to Neverland
Despite February’s rather chilly temperatures, Nashville Children’s Theatre managed to warm our hearts with the world premiere of its delightful Peter Pan: Wendy’s Adventure to Neverland. NCT artistic director Ernie Nolan’s book offered a decidedly fresh twist on the classic tale, placing the normally subdued character of Wendy Darling firmly in the driver’s seat. And David Weinstein’s lively score capitalized on the story’s humor, while making the most of more tender moments. There were some really stellar performances — from Amanda Rodriguez, Megan Murphy Chambers, Gerold Oliver, Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva and more. And Jesse Mooney-Bullock’s whimsical puppets added to the high-flying magic.
Nashville Scene
Tiny Little Whispers
On her YouTube channel Tiny Little Whispers, Jess Owens, an Ohioan living in Nashville, brings together a pair of niche-turned-mainstream interests: true crime and ASMR. I followed TLW long before even realizing its creator was local, but considering her videos’ high fidelity and concise run times (25 minutes, on average), combined with Owens’ measured delivery and, most of all, her ability to tell a compelling story, this is autonomous sensory meridian response with quintessential Nashville professionalism. Like, subscribe and reach back into the vault to learn about Summer Wells, Tabitha Tuders, Nieko Lisi, Laresha and Wanda Walker, and other missing persons with Tennessee ties. Owens may be at her best, though, when tackling cases from her home state. The saga of 29-year-old Tyler Davis’ disappearance from a suburban Columbus mall is both gripping and baffling, and the crimes of serial murderer Shawn Grate are particularly appalling. In an early video explaining the channel’s premise, Owens mentions how, as a kid, she dreamt of being a detective. Hey, it’s never too late for a career change.
Nashville Scene
The Green Ray
Listen, we love Parnassus around here, but let’s face it — it’s not the place to go to find, say, a collection of skate photography shot in dried-up suburban L.A. swimming pools called Party in the Back. The Green Ray is doing for art books what Parnassus did for novels. They’re not just bringing cutting-edge photography houses like TBW within reach to art lovers across Nashville, but also supporting locals, like publisher Sunnyside, to lift up Nashville artists while they’re at it.
Nashville Scene
Broadway at Tennessee Performing Arts Center
The absence of live theater throughout the pandemic made people hungrier for it than ever. So it’s no surprise that when TPAC announced its 2022-2023 Broadway series, the nonprofit sold a record number of season tickets within weeks — 13,888 to be exact. Of course it doesn’t hurt that this season’s lineup is phenomenal and includes seven Broadway shows making their Nashville debut. The season kicked off in July with the return of Hamilton, followed quickly by Aaron Sorkin’s take on To Kill a Mockingbird. But there are still plenty more incredible shows to enjoy this season, including critically acclaimed productions of Hadestown, SIX and Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. Long live live theater.
Elite Daily
This Hocus Pocus Pop-Up Bar In Nashville Is So Immersive
Hocus Pocus is a staple of every spooky season because it’s chockfull of fun adventures, lovable characters, and hilarious one-liners that we’ll never stop quoting. The witchy mischief vibe is especially high this year, because the long-anticipated sequel to the cult-favorite is finally streaming on Disney+. If you just added Hocus Pocus 2 to your Halloween movie marathon line-up, you probably can’t get enough of the Sanderson sisters and their sinister spells right now. This Halloween, you can visit their hometown of Salem, Massachusetts and run “amok, amok, amok” all October long, thanks to an immersive new experience. “Hang onto your heads,” because the Holston House Hotel in Nashville is pouring potions inspired by the films in a special Hocus Pocus pop-up bar that’s open through Oct. 31.
Nashville Scene
Nashville Repertory Theatre’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play
Nashville Rep made history in January with its outstanding production of Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play. But while the company’s commitment to utilizing a cast and creative team composed entirely of people of color was certainly significant, it was the strength of the all-female ensemble that was most impressive. Director Alicia Haymer assembled a fabulous cast — including Joy Pointe, Tosha Marie, Carli Hardon, Kortney Ballenger, Valicia Browne, Ashley D. Brooks, Tamiko Robinson Steele and Cynthia C. Harris — that made us laugh, while also forcing us to acknowledge serious issues of colorism, classism and pretty-privilege.
Nashville Scene
Nashville Rep’s Mary Poppins
Mary Poppins is one of those classic titles that has been handed down from generation to generation. So it was lovely to see so many families coming together to experience Nashville Rep’s gorgeous staging of this charming musical adaptation, which is based on the popular Disney film and the stories of P.L. Travers. Anchored by smart direction from Micah-Shane Brewer, eye-popping design elements, magical flying effects and some truly heartwarming performances, Mary Poppins was indeed practically perfect in every way.
Nashville Scene
This Is Nashville
WPLN needed a news show like This Is Nashville in its lineup. And so far, it seems like the hourlong daily program has really paid off. The station brought on some locals (points!) as producers on the show, and they’ve done a solid job with filling such a hefty timeslot. It’s surely really tough to find panelists each and every day for a show like this, and I’ve been impressed at the mix of known and regularly interviewed Nashvillians and new voices. I also love to apply the show’s title to any small thing I encounter in the city. Coffee takes a little longer because the throng of tourists in front of you can’t decide what they want? Host Khalil Ekulona voice: THIS IS NASHVILLE.
Nashville Scene
Rice Vice by Proper Saké
It was a bummer when sake expert Byron Stithem closed his downtown-adjacent Proper Saké Co. space. But Nashville’s sole sake distillery has risen from the ashes with Rice Vice, Stithem & Co.’s East Side brewery and bar, which offers Proper’s own sakes as well as a curated selection of delicious Japanese sakes and some refreshing cocktails. Proper also hosts pop-up food events from the folks behind Scene faves Kisser, Xiao Bao and more, offering the perfect excuse to come in and check out the cozy, vibey digs — tucked away in East Nashville’s Talbot’s Corner neighborhood.
Nashville Scene
Allure Spa & Nails
Hillsboro Pike’s Allure Spa & Nails offers a classic nail-salon experience done right. Clean, efficient and with an extensive selection of colors to choose from, Allure employs a large staff of skilled nail techs who can handle any trending shape and finish you throw at them. Conveniently located in Green Hills, the salon and spa can usually fit you in quickly if you’re a walk-in, but appointments are welcome. They’re open daily — including on Sundays, which is rare for nail places around Nashville. Allure is a perfect spot for a treat-yo-self afternoon between shopping and catching a movie at Regal’s nearby Green Hills location.
Nashville Scene
East Nashville Urban Design
If you like cars, parking lots and large setbacks, avert your eyes. East Nashville Urban Design (@UrbanEastNash) is the Twitter account to follow if you’re a curious and engaged resident of East Nashville or, truthfully, anywhere in the city. Along with a related Facebook page, the account takes followers on mini-tours of Nashville neighborhoods, with photos and commentary about the government and business forces that combined to create the urban fabric of Nashville. If you want to know why our city looks the way it does (or why you can’t get a bike lane in your neighborhood), this is a good place to start.
Nashville Scene
Daniel Jones
The performer you see onstage almost always has someone dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s in the wings. In the case of Daniel Jones, he’s the one building the damn stage to begin with. In 2018, he and collaborator Jessika Malone saw the need for more queer-friendly stages that were not tied to institutions with a lukewarm donor base. They founded the fantastic Kindling Arts Festival, where Nashville’s most talented performers take risks to create bold new works and incubate ideas. Jones is a logistical wizard, rushing back and forth to venues throughout the fest and planning events on a shoestring budget throughout the year. He also acts as manager of artistic programming at OZ Arts, connecting international artists to our local community. With infectious enthusiasm and professional know-how, Jones pumps up artists in our community like no one else. He’s a gem.
Nashville Scene
M. Simone Boyd’s Women of North Nashville at Elizabeth Park
Led by local advocate and writer M. Simone Boyd and funded by a Metro Public Works grant, the Women of North Nashville project honors Curlie McGruder, Nora Evelyn Ransom, Mary Louise Watson, Willie Mae Boddie and Juno Frankie Pierce. The five women are integral to our city’s history because of their political advocacy and community work in North Nashville. The wood-mosaic murals — fabricated by local studio Maple Built — hang in Elizabeth Park as a testament to the women’s bravery and care for others.
