“South Dakota gorge full of dozens of classic cars is one man’s dream,” proclaims the national Fox News headline. And, while we might quibble over the use of the term “gorge,” (gulch or gully might be more Custer appropriate) no one can argue with the fact that it is indeed full of classic automobiles and it does represent the life-long dream and pursuit of Custer resident Gary “Doc” Kuchar.

CUSTER, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO