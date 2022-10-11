Read full article on original website
Ralph W. Kotilinek
Age 78 of Maple Lake, passed away suddenly on October 7th at his home of natural causes. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 AM at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Maple Lake. Mass of Christian Burial for Ralph Kotilinek will be held Monday, October 24th at 11 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Maple Lake. Burial will follow at St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery in Maple Lake. Arrangements with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. Funeral webcast online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
Loren Hoikka
Age 89, passed away October 8th at the Dassel Lakeside Center. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5 to 7 PM at the Cokato Laestadian Lutheran Church. Further visitation will be held on Monday, 1 hour prior to the services at the church. Funeral services for Loren Hoikka will be held Monday, October 17th at 2 PM at the Cokato Laestadian Lutheran Church. Interment follows at the Cokato Finnish Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home of Cokato. Online information is available at; www.swansonpeterson.com.
Life Celebration Today (Friday) for Noted Buffalo Resident, KRWC Sports Announcer, Duane “Ottie” Otness
Family, friends, and colleagues will celebrate the life of a noted Buffalo resident today (Friday). Duane “Ottie” Otness passed away October 5th at the age of 71. He was the owner/operator of his own company, All-Med Systems and Design, where he was an independent sales representative and pharmacy designer. He retired from his business in 2016.
Infrastructure Projects Wrapping Up in City of Rockford
A number of infrastructure projects are drawing to an end in the City of Rockford. Officials say final bituminous paving on Red Oak Drive, Acorn Circle, Autumn Oaks and River Oaks Road has recently been completed. A final layer of pavement is also expected to be placed this week on project areas north of Highway 55.
Early Voting Appealing to Wider Group of MN Voters
The numbers suggest that Minnesotans are taking advantage of opportunities to vote early in the November election. Secretary of State Steve Simon says more voters are requesting and returning absentee ballots this year. Simon says we’re a little bit ahead of the pace from the 2018 midterm, the last non-presidential election. He predicts Minnesota will be first in nation for voter turnout for the third straight election.
McLeod County Issues Open Burning Restriction
The warm and windy weather this week, combined with prolonged periods without rain have prompted an open burning restriction in neighboring McLeod County. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says the open burning ban went into effect at 12 noon on Wednesday, and will continue until 6 AM Friday, October 14th when weather forecasts indicate an improvement in the tinder dry conditions. Officials say recreational fires and campfires are not included in the open burning restrictions.
Culvert Replacement to Force Closure of a Section of Wright County Road 107 Next Week
The Wright County Highway Department has announced that beginning next Monday, October 17th, a section of County Road 107 will be closed for a culvert replacement project. The location is just west of County Highway 8 on County Road 107 in Marysville Township. Officials say the closure is expected to...
