Age 89, passed away October 8th at the Dassel Lakeside Center. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5 to 7 PM at the Cokato Laestadian Lutheran Church. Further visitation will be held on Monday, 1 hour prior to the services at the church. Funeral services for Loren Hoikka will be held Monday, October 17th at 2 PM at the Cokato Laestadian Lutheran Church. Interment follows at the Cokato Finnish Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home of Cokato. Online information is available at; www.swansonpeterson.com.

DASSEL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO